Chinese Scallion Pancakes (Congyoubing)

Chinese Scallions pancake also known as green onion pancake or Congyoubing  is one of the famous and traditional Chinese street foods and ideal Chinese breakfast. Those crispy and aroma pancakes are available all around China. Making your own scallion pancake at home is easy and enjoyable.

I know that many Chinese restaurants in the world providing this lovely pancake. However, making some at home is a nice experience. Only with simple and everyday ingredients, we can make our own extremely aromatic scallion pancakes. In China, there are, actually, several types of scallion pancakes. In northern provinces, scallion pancake (this version) is thinner, chewy and with less oil. In Southern China, for example, Shanghai, scallion pancakes are thicker and fried with a larger amount of oil and create a even more crispy shell and softer inner part.

Cook’s Note

  1. In order to make the pancake chewy but still easy to cook, I use both hot boiling water and cold water. Hot boiling water dough (烫面) is soft when well cooked, while cold water dough (冷面) producing a chewier texture.
  2. I suggest using only the green part of scallion or green onion. The hard white part usually pierces the wrapper.
  3. It is quite important to rest the well shaped pancake just before the last rolling out.
  4. In every step of this recipe, cover your single dough with wet cloth to prevent drying out.

Ingredients

  • 2 cup unshifted all purpose flour  (nearly 300g)
  • ¾ cup water (1/2 hot boiling water + ⅓ cold water) + 10ml for adjusting
  • 1 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil
  • 1 tablespoon cooking oil
  • 2 cup chopped scallion (use green part only)
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • 1 tbsp. Chinese five spice powder (for garnishing)

Steps

Mix salt with all purpose flour.Prepare a large mixing bowl. Dig a small hole in center and then pour the hot water in. Wait for 10 minutes and then stir in the cold water and vegetable oil. Grasp everything to form a ball, cover and rest for 5 minutes and then knead until very smooth (around 3-5 minutes ). The dough should be quite soft. Cover the rest for 20 to 30 minutes.

After resting, the dough should be quite easy to roll out. Divide the large dough into 4 pieces and roll each piece into a large around circle. Brush some oil, sprinkle Chinese five spice power and chopped scallion (leave the 1 cm of the edge empty).Roll up the circle into a cylinder. And further roll into the shape of a snail.  Cover with wet cloth and rest for 10 to 15 minutes.

Then roll out the pancake to large around circle. Be gentle and use your hand as most as possible. To get a perfect round pancake for beginners, get yourself a small pan (18 to 20cm in diameter) and push with fingers to spread the dough over the pan.

Brush some cooking oil on a pan and then place the rolled scallion pancakes.

Use middle fire to pan-fry until the surface becomes brown around 2-3 minutes. And turn over to fry for another 1 to 2 minutes. Use a spatula to press the circle from time and time especially the central part to ensure the circle is evenly fried.

Other pancakes to try

What to Match with Scallion Pancakes

Scallion pancakes can be matched with savory soups lotus root soup, tomato egg drop soup, kelp soup. Or you can match it with a sweet soy milk.

5 from 31 votes
Chinese Scallion Pancakes
Prep Time
20 mins
Cook Time
6 mins
Total Time
26 mins
 
Detailed steps for making traditional Chinese scallion pancakes at home.
Course: Breakfast, staple food
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: pancake, Scallion
Servings: 2
Calories: 577 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 2 cup unshifted all purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup water , 1/2 hot boiling water + 1/4 cold water
  • 1 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil
  • 1 tbsp. cooking oil
  • 2 cup chopped scallion , use green part only
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1 tbsp. Chinese five spice powder
Dipping sauce
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1 tsp. oyster sauce , optional
  • 1/2 tbsp. sesame oil
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1 tbsp. chili oil
  • chopped green onion and coriander
Instructions
  1. Mix salt with all purpose flour.

  2. Prepare a large mixing bowl. Dig a small hole in center and then pour the hot water in. Wait for 10 minutes and then stir in the cold water and vegetable oil. Grasp everything to form a ball, cover and rest for 5 minutes and then knead until very smooth (around 3-5 minutes ). The dough should be quite soft. Cover the rest for 20 to 30 minutes.

  3. After resting, the dough should be quite easy to roll out. Divide the large dough into 4 pieces and roll each piece into a large around circle. Brush some oil, sprinkle Chinese five spice power and chopped scallion (leave the 1 cm of the edge empty).

  4. Roll up the circle into a cylinder. And further roll into the shape of a snail. Cover with wet cloth and rest for 10 to 15 minutes.Roll the snail out to another thin circle.

  5. Brush some cooking oil on the pan and move the circle into the pan. Use middle fire to pan-fry until the surface becomes brown around 2-3 minutes. And turn over to fry for another 1 to 2 minutes. Use a spatula to press the circle from time and time especially the central part to ensure the circle is evenly fried.

  6. Remove the circle out and cut into wedges. 

Recipe Notes
  1. For a softer texture, add slightly more water.
  2. If you need to add the amount, during the process of making the circle, do cover the rest of dough with a wet cloth so that the dough will not be too dry.
Nutrition Facts
Chinese Scallion Pancakes
Amount Per Serving
Calories 577 Calories from Fat 81
% Daily Value*
Fat 9g14%
Sodium 501mg22%
Potassium 516mg15%
Carbohydrates 106g35%
Fiber 7g29%
Sugar 2g2%
Protein 16g32%
Vitamin A 995IU20%
Vitamin C 20.4mg25%
Calcium 138mg14%
Iron 10mg56%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

scallion pancake|chinasichuanfood.com

Comments

  1. 5 stars
    I made these last spring and my family loved them! Finally my chives are in full bloom again this year and I’m so excited to make them again. It’s fun to have a seasonal food like this to enjoy our fresh herbs. Thank you for this delicious recipe!

    Reply

