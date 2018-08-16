Learn two ways to make peking duck pancake (Chinese pancakes or spring pancake, 春饼). This pancake goes with with moo shu pork, peking duck and other shredded chicken.

In a Peking duck restaurants in mainland China, peking duck usually is served with steamed soft pancakes. We get another name for the pan-fried version: 单饼 which means “single pancakes”. Those single pancakes are not directly served with peking duck but with normal homestyle salad or stir fries (the ingredients are usually shredded). I made those pancakes when I fry to catch up the serving ways of moo shu pork and fell in love with those chewy pancakes with a strong aroma of wheat flour.

It is quite easy to make this peking duck pancake at home. The only key step is to make a super soft dough. When the dough is soft enough, we can easily roll out to a thin and larger wrapper. Boiling hot water is the most important ingredients to make the dough soft enough. Using hot boiling water in a dough is called as “烫面” in Chinese. It can help to make the dough soft and shorten the cooking time. We also cook Northern style Chinese scallion pancake with this method. Previously I tried a combination of hot water and cold water. But after several times of testing, even with hot water only, the pancake can be chewy enough.

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup hot boiling water+ 20ml for adjusting

3 tablespoon sesame oil or other vegetable oil

In a large bowl, stir in hot water. Set aside until cool down. When the dough is still hot, it can be quite sticky and hard to knead.

Knead until smooth dough. Covered and rest for 15 to 20 minutes.

Divide the dough into 18 similar portions.

Pan-fried method: take one portion out and flatten. Brush oil on the surface.

Then overlay with another small portion. Roll the two pieces together.





Brush a small layer of oil on a pan (only a small amount needed) and fry over medium fire until one side is brownly dotted and then turn over and fry the other side.

Tear the two pieces apart when the pancake is still warm.

You can also check simplified steamed duck pancake version for a softer and quicker version of Chinese pancakes.