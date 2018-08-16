Learn two ways to make peking duck pancake (Chinese pancakes or spring pancake, 春饼). This pancake goes with with moo shu pork, peking duck and other shredded chicken.
In a Peking duck restaurants in mainland China, peking duck usually is served with steamed soft pancakes. We get another name for the pan-fried version: 单饼 which means “single pancakes”. Those single pancakes are not directly served with peking duck but with normal homestyle salad or stir fries (the ingredients are usually shredded). I made those pancakes when I fry to catch up the serving ways of moo shu pork and fell in love with those chewy pancakes with a strong aroma of wheat flour.
It is quite easy to make this peking duck pancake at home. The only key step is to make a super soft dough. When the dough is soft enough, we can easily roll out to a thin and larger wrapper. Boiling hot water is the most important ingredients to make the dough soft enough. Using hot boiling water in a dough is called as “烫面” in Chinese. It can help to make the dough soft and shorten the cooking time. We also cook Northern style Chinese scallion pancake with this method. Previously I tried a combination of hot water and cold water. But after several times of testing, even with hot water only, the pancake can be chewy enough.
Ingredients
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup hot boiling water+ 20ml for adjusting
- 3 tablespoon sesame oil or other vegetable oil
In a large bowl, stir in hot water. Set aside until cool down. When the dough is still hot, it can be quite sticky and hard to knead.
Knead until smooth dough. Covered and rest for 15 to 20 minutes.
Divide the dough into 18 similar portions.
Pan-fried method: take one portion out and flatten. Brush oil on the surface.
Then overlay with another small portion. Roll the two pieces together.
Brush a small layer of oil on a pan (only a small amount needed) and fry over medium fire until one side is brownly dotted and then turn over and fry the other side.
Tear the two pieces apart when the pancake is still warm.
You can also check simplified steamed duck pancake version for a softer and quicker version of Chinese pancakes.
In a large bowl, stir in hot water. Set aside until cool down. Knead until smooth dough. Covered and rest for 20 minutes.
Divide the dough into 18 similar portions.
Take one portion out and then roll it into a paper thin wrapper around 16 to 20 cm in diameter.
Prepare a steamer and place a lining paper. Place one wrapper in and cover the lid and steam for 1 minute until the wrapper is almost cooked. During this time, roll another piece and then place the new one over the steamed one. Continue steaming for 1 minute before adding the next piece. Repeat the finish all the wrappers.
Take one portion out and flatten. Brush oil on the surface. Then overlay with another small portion. Roll the two pieces together.
Brush a small layer of oil on a pan (only a small amount needed) and fry over medium fire until one side is brownly dotted and then turn over and fry the other side.
Tear the two pieces apart when the pancake is still warm.
Comments
Michael says
Hello…ik this has nothing to do with this recipe but i wanted the best chance for an answer. I’m looking at your recipe for daifuku. Can the dough be made ahead not stuffed and if so how would u recommend store it
Elaine says
Michael,
If you plan to make daifuku, I would not suggest making the wrappers too early. The wrapper get hardened after hours of fridge. It is the nature of sticky rice flour and we have no idea about how to overcome it.
But it is ok to steam then a little bit ahead (2 or 3 hours ahead). After steam the wrapper, slightly brush a layer of oil on surface and wrap with plastic wrapper, place in cooler places. Then the wrapper can be kept for a few hours. You can prepare other dishes and assemble daifuku at last.
Elaine says
Michael,
If you plan to make daifuku, I would not suggest making the wrappers too early. The wrapper get hardened after hours of fridge. It is the nature of sticky rice flour and we have no idea about how to overcome it.
But it is ok to steam then a little bit ahead (2 or 3 hours ahead). After steaming the wrapper, slightly brush a very thin layer of oil on surface and wrap with plastic wrapper, place in cooler places. Then the wrapper can be kept for a few hours. You can prepare other dishes and assemble daifuku at last.
MIchael says
ok. Its basically needs to be done in one shot kind of deal thank you very much
christiane blanquet says
J’ai toujours trouvé ces crêpes un peu fades,mais je vais bien arriver à trouver une combine pour les relever. Si je force sur l’huile de sésame, c’est plus bon. Que ferai-tu à ma place. Merci pour la réponse et plein de bises. Chris 06
Elaine says
Thank you!
The Bearded Hiker says
I have been searching for a pancake for my mu shoo tofu…I think I’ve found it. Can’t wait to give this a try!
Elaine says
Moo shu tofu might be a good partner for this dish.
Is.cust says
Great recipe, these turned out so well, thank you for your excellent site.
Elaine says
Thanks for the feedback.