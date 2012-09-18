Hello! Thanks for stopping by.
About the author
I am Elaine, the owner, cook and photographer here.
About the content of this blog
I live in China now and grew up in Sichuan province.During my early childhood; I had two great cooks around: my mother and her mother. Grown up, I travelled around China and I enjoyed the yummy dishes from many different cuisines. Thus I write this blog, introducing my favorite dishes and sharing everyone with the happiness of cooking for those you love. I will focus on Sichuan cuisine and may introduce other Chinese cuisines too. I spend a long time in exploring Sichuan cuisine, Shanxi cuisine and Cantonese cuisine including 4 yours at university.
I want to use this experience to introduce the world traditional authentic Chinese food. Although I enjoy many different cuisines,Sichuan dishes are the ones I love serving my family the most – and hope you will experience the joy of cooking them for your loved ones, too. That’s the reason why I name my small blog as China Sichuan Food.
About the copyright
You may use the pictures, but only if you clearly attribute them to the blog.
Questions? Contact me by leaving a comment or finding me on Facebook. I will get back to you as soon as possible. By the way, you can send me your dish pictures by tag #chinasichuanfood on Instagram.
Wish everyone happy cooking.
Top 10 Sichuan Dishes you should have a try!
- Ma Po tofu
- Twice cooked pork
- Yu Xiang Rou Si
- Dry fried green beans
- Kung Pao Chicken
- Spicy deep-fried chicken
- Dan dan noodles
- Dong Po pork joint
- Wonton soup in spicy oil
- Spicy hot pot
Comments
Margaret says
Hey! I just found your website via pinterest and I am SO glad I did! I love the simple, easy to follow and authentic (at least, they seem authentic to me) recipes you have on here. I am going to make spicy wonton soup tonight, I can’t wait! Keep up the good work! Also your photographs are really beautiful.
Elaine Luo says
Margaret,
Thanks for stopping by and I am really glad that you love my recipes. Do check back and find more recipes. I will work hard. Thanks again.
Karen east says
What a wonderfull website! I have been looking for over a year for authentic sichuan food! I travel to China every year to visit friends. I have been to your hometown and believe you have the best food in all of china! Please continue to post recipes! Best of luck!
Elaine Luo says
Thanks Karen for your kindly encourage. I am so happy to hear you love sichuan food too. I heart them.
Hannah says
Hi Elaine
Lovely recipes you have here and really nice pics, so glad I found your site!
I’m really in to my Asian flavours as you’ll see on my website, and am looking forward to reading more of your recipes and picking up tips and ideas.
Thanks again 🙂
Hannah x
Elaine Luo says
Hi Hannah,
Thanks for stopping by and your kindly comment. Your website is wonderful. And I am glad to hear that my recipes can give some inspiration. Let cook together!
Betsy Bannier says
Good Afternoon, Elaine,
I am hoping that you might assist me with an exciting project. I run Crowded Earth Kitchen, a food and wellness blog focused upon cultural and environmental relationships with cooking. In 2015, I hope to share with Crowded Earth Kitchen readers a collection of over 800 authentic recipes from around the world. My hope is to gather at least one recipe from every country in the world, with proportional representation based upon population. China’s rich and varied food culture will feature prominently in this Global Recipe Project!
More details about this project can be found through the following blog link: http://crowdedearthkitchen.com/global-recipe-project/. If any members of your organization are interested in sharing a recipe with Crowded Earth Kitchen, it would sure be appreciated! Should the recipe be shared on the blog or in a future Global Recipe Project cookbook, written credit will be given to the individual or organization generously sharing each recipe.
Thank you for considering this request and helping to enhance kitchen experiences throughout our Crowded Earth! Feel free to contact me with any questions.
Respectfully,
Betsy Bannier, PhD
Crowdedearthkitchen.com
Elaine Luo says
Hi Betsy,
Thanks for commenting and that’s a lovely idea to collect recipes around the world. I am sorry that I am a little bit confused? Do you mean that you need me to submit the recipe or you select the recipes and just asking for permission?
katherine says
Hi Elaine,
I really love your website. I made hot pot based on your recipe and it was great!
There is a popular Chinese dish here, Chicken and Broccoli. I’m wondering if you have a good recipe for this.
Thanks!
Katherine
Elaine Luo says
Hi Katherine,
Thanks for stopping by and I am glad to hear my hot pot recipe works well for you.
Haha, I have posted a chicken and broccoli stir-fry recipe around 2 months ago. You can get it here https://chinasichuanfood.com/chicken-broccoli-stir-fry/.
I hope it can help and bon appetit!
katherine says
Thank you!! I didn’t see this before. I will try your recipe. I know it will be good!
Katherine
Elaine Luo says
Thanks for your support, Katherine.
annie says
Hi Elaine,
I was watching a Documentary on Sichuan cooking by Ken Hom and another lady….I was so inspired by the dishes they introduced in the show. I am more happy to have found your website because you have the written recipe here. Please continue to share the authentic chinese food recipe because I find that a lot of older generation tasty recipes are lost and the younger generation do not get to taste them anymore. For people like me who love cooking, I would love my children to be able to taste all these traditional food, in a healthy and comfortable condition at home. Thank you and keep up the good job.
God bless
Elaine Luo says
Hi Annie,
Those are so lovely and encouraging. Thanks for your kind word.
I totally agree with your opinion about traditional dish.We just need to keep them tracked no matter how infrequent they are on our dinner table. In fact, many traditional dishes are quite yummy and I guess that’s why they are traditional.
jay says
Hello.. First, I’d like to say that I love your website. I’ve just begun to explore Sichuan cooking and am enjoying it very much. I have a question about the Sichuan peppercorns. What is the difference in flavor between the red and green varieties? I’ve only used the red so far. Keep up the excellent work!
Elaine Luo says
Hi Jay,
If you have never taste the fresh green peppercorn, it is a little bit hard for me to describe. We use fresh green Sichuan peppercorn mostly and dried red Sichuan Peppercorn.
The green ones provided a fresher, stronger and more instant numb taste than the red ones.
However red Sichuan peppercorn smells stronger and has a lighter numb taste but the taste can last longer.
The green peppercorns only grow in Western provinces of China and eaten by people in those provinces. However red peppercorns are used country widely.
I hope those information can help and you really need to taste the Green peppercorns if you get a chance. They are so unique!
RongHua Ching says
Hi Elaine,
You make awesome pictures of your dishes! Like to invite you to cross-post 🙂
RongHua
Elaine Luo says
Ronghua,Thanks for commenting and your lovely word. But currently I do not accept cross-post. Thanks for the invitation anyway.
Krysta says
I am living in Chongqing and have been looking for a website with great Chinese recipes! I can’t wait to start learning how to cook my favorite dishes!
Elaine Luo says
Krysta,
I am so glad to hear that you are living in Chongqing. It is my hometown and there are just so many yummy staff. Which district you are living now?
Ordo says
Great blog. Wonderful recipes and picks. I’m learning a lot from your recipes. Thanks.
Elaine Luo says
Hi Ordo,
Thanks for commenting and I am so glad that you like my recipes. Hope you eat well and enjoy!
Jenhao says
Love you blog Elaine! Keep up the great work 🙂
Elaine Luo says
Thanks Jenhao for your encouragement! I will.
Jenhao says
I love Sichuan food – inspired to cook more of it following your recipes
Judy Leung says
Hi, Elaine, I see you often on the Pinterest boards. Love your dishes and I am a big fan of Sichuan cooking. I will check back your site often to help improve my cooking of various Sichuan dishes. Thank you.
Elaine Luo says
Hi Judy,
I see you guys on pinterest a lot too. Personally I love the idea of bring four chef together. You are such an admiring family with absolutely excellent recipes.
Preben Hansen says
Hi Elaine,
I am from Sweden and visited Hangzhou and Zhejiang University in April and worked as a visiting Professor there for a month. One of the very big surprices was the food experience, both in restaurants, small eating places with 3-4 tables, ‘hole-in-the wall’-places and on the streets. I have since then searched for good descriptions on dishes, ho-to-do etc. and I found this site – Super !! Thanks!
Shalori says
Elaine, I grew up in Asia and love the traditional food. One of the snacks I really miss is Champoy. I overheard a comment on tv recently that the ingredients for Champoy was green apricots NOT plums as I have always been told. I am confused by this comment. Could you verify if this is correct or not? How is Champoy made? TY
Elaine Luo says
Hi Shalori,
If you are talking about a snack with sweet flavor and fruits as inside. We call them sweetmeat in China. There are many ingredients that can be used to make this type of snack. Both green apricots and plums are common ingredients. Besides, kumquat and dates are also used too. The making process differs a lot from what the result you want because we have several types of sweetmeats here. Would you specify the features of this Champoy?
wen says
Hi Elaine do you have the fat gao recipes?
Jessica says
I think you may find this, and this is the memory of my childhood.
https://chinasichuanfood.com/steamed-rice-cake/
Judy Leung says
Hi, Elaine, can’t find your email contact on your site. Can you shoot me an email at [email protected]? Thanks!
Elaine Luo says
E-mail send,Judy.
Elaine Luo says
Hey Tina.
Thanks for contacting me and I will get touch with you soon via E-mail.
Laura Hager says
Hey Elaine!
I am working on a project for annual birthday goal to cook 22 recipes from 22 different places. I was looking up authentic Chinese recipes and I found your blog on Pinterest! I love it! It was just the site I was looking for to find real, authentic recipes. So far, I have really loved this project and will make it a regular feature for my blog after I complete the 22. I can’t wait to try cooking your recipes!
Elaine Luo says
Hi Laura,
Thanks for leaving me this note. This is a really interesting project and I am look forward to your creations. Will definitely follow your project.
Markolarko says
Hi Elaine
I have just read that ‘other sites’ are trying to persuade you to become a contributor. My advice is Dont!
You are a Fantastic Photographer and a wonderfully enthusiastic Chef / Cook / Foodie.
Your website is clean and efficient and well thought out. You dont need the big boys – they need you!! So hold out and keep it just the way it is and over time you will embrace a strong following without the need to surround what you do with advertisements etc. In five years time you will be able to reap the rewards of sticking out by yourself.
Dont dilute your skills. Keep it the way it is. This is how Google started – very simple search engine – free to all…. Now look at them.
Good luck
xx
Elaine Luo says
Thanks Markolarko for your suggestions and encourage. I feel so honored to read your warm words. For sure, I will continue writing yummy and tested recipes. Thanks again.
James Wong says
Hi Elaine.
Thanks so much for creating such an excellent website! Your info has improved my Chinese cooking dramatically and made me passionate about Sichuan cuisine.
Thanks again.
Elaine Luo says
I am so happy and honored to hear your lovely comment. James! Thanks so much and I will try my best to provide more interesting information about real Chinese cooking.
Judy says
Hi Elaine,
I came across your website a few months ago, and I think it is wonderful! I am an American born Chinese, and grew up eating my mom’s amazing Chinese cooking. I have always wanted to learn more about traditional Chinese cooking but have not had access to recipes in English, as all of my mom’s recipes are in Chinese. Thanks for making these amazing dishes available to us! 🙂
Elaine Luo says
Hi Judy,
Thanks for leaving me this lovely comment. Moms are always great cooks because they devote their love in the daily food. You are so lucky to have a such a caring mom.
santhi says
Hi Elaine,
I came here looking for something. It is amazing work. Keep it up. I have a request for you, I am a vegetarian – very similar like buddhist, we dont eat onion and garlic or egg either. Can you have a division for vegetarian so it is easy for us to look for vegetarian chinese food under one title? We often go to budhist restaurants in Australia where they provide soy chicken or soy fish. I would like to try those myself but have no idea about sauces they use.
Thanks,
Santhi
Elaine Luo says
Hi Santhi,
Vegetarian in China do not eat onion and garlic too. I guess then you can just search for buddhist meal named as “斋饭” in Chinese. But soy sauce is vegan itself. Do you mean Buddhist restaurants provide chicken and fish? The real meat or replacement tasting jut like Chicken and Fish?
Stacy Jarvis says
Eating on Two Wheels says
Great site! It is difficult to find good Chinese recipes, but I am enjoying yours very much. I have made your Black Bean Sauce – wonderful!! – and the Mapo Tofu as well. I’m going to make my own Doubanjiang next… Thanks for sharing your knowledge with the world!
Elaine Luo says
Hi there,
Thanks for your sweet comment and I am so glad to know your feedback. Honestly, some of the dishes I introduced are not famous, even totally unknown to some people. But I hope to share this information with your guys, also as a record for myself. SO thanks for your trust and trying my recipes so much! Happy cooking ahead!
Judy says
Hi Elaine,
I am not sure if you have a previous post about this, but I was wondering if you happen to have a good recipe for malatang? I lived in Xiamen for a year in 2009, and there were so many malatang restaurants around the city. I think it is pretty popular in a lot of other cities as well. I was wondering if you can give some information on how to make the soup base, and any suggestions for what to put in it? Thanks so much! Happy Chinese New Year!
Judy
Elaine Luo says
Yes Judy,
I love malatang too. I will post the recipe soon. Happy Spring Festival to you too!
Judy says
Thank you Elaine!!! 🙂 By the way, I think your 15 Recipes for Chinese New Years ebook looks great! Thanks for sharing so many delicious recipes.
T says
Holy wow!
Keep up the great work – authentic recipes and much better than most of the Chinese celeb chefs around.
T says
..btw since comments are moderated, would like to mention your intro would probably read better if you made a few changes to the English
“…Sichuan province.DURING MY early childhood I HAD two great cooks around: my mother and her mother. I love Sichuan cuisine and also other delicious dishes from other CUISINES. NOW THAT I HAVE Grown up, I am TRAVELLING around China but the dishes ENJOYED BY MY FAMILY on my DINNER table REMAIN Sichuan.
I write this blog TO introducE my favorite dishes and sharing WITH everyone the happiness of cooking for those you love. I will focus on Sichuan cuisine and may introduce other Chinese cuisines too. I have SPENT A long time in exploring Sichuan, Shanxi (4 years AT university!) and Cantonese cuisineS (I am currently living in Guangdong province of China).
I WILL CONTINUE BRING YOU traditional and authentic Chinese food…”
keep up the good work
Elaine Luo says
Thanks for your kindness and correctness. Updated. Happy New Year!
Amber says
Hello! Thank you so much I been looking for simple and easy Chinese recipes in English because I do not read Chinese *sniff. So glad I found your page on Pinterest. Hope you will continue adding more traditional and fun recipes.
Thank you!
Elaine Luo says
Sure Amber.Thanks for your lovely comment. Let enjoy cooking together.
Matthew says
Hi, I just came across this website and just wanted to say…very well done!
I greatly appreciate your painstaking attention to detail in order to help all of us who appreciate this food but have never cooked it before.
Could you please consider a “dim sum tripe” recipe in the future? 🙂
Best regards,
Elaine Luo says
Thanks Matthew for all the kind words!! Glad to have guys like you here. I will list the dim sum strip in my future list. Thanks again for the suggestion.
Bai Wenliang says
Hi I am a college student from Sichuang, now studying in Shenyang. I just found your website by accidentally. It’s amazing what you’ve done and I appreciate the work, photo and food you made. Are you a professional blogger now? The photos are really great.
Elaine Luo says
Hi there,
Thanks for stopping by and all of your kind words. I am a full-time mom now. Cooking and trying yummy dishes are just my hobbies and I love to share them to those foodies interested in Chinese food like me.
Elaine Luo says
Hi Lea,
Glad to know you. I failed to reach any of the links you provided. They are either not found or error happens.
Alan Hill says
Elaine,
Such great website, so much valuable information. The recipes and photos have me craving Chinese food an China.
Having been to Kiaping, Shenzhen, Beijing, and Hong Kong wish I could have met you, would loved to have had you as a food guide. You are a very beautiful and amazing lady. You have definitely found your way to my heart.
Keep up the great work
Elaine Luo says
Hi Alan,
Thanks for so sweet words. I am living in Shenzhen currently where my husband works. Welcome to my city again! Next time, if you are visiting Shenzhen, tell me in front and I would love to be your food guide too!!!
KP Kwan says
Hi Elaine,
My name is KP Kwan and I run the tasteasianfood.com blog.
I was browsing your website https://chinasichuanfood.com this morning.
I published something on a related topic recently: The Definitive Guide To Stir-fry: Delicious To The Very Last Bite.
I thought you’d love to give me some feedback because this is about how we cook Chinese food in Malaysia, where I am staying now.
Let me know if you’re interested in seeing it and I’d be happy to forward along the link.
Cheers,
KP Kwan
Mini says
Hi Elaine, I want to thank you so much for this wonderful website/blog. I am Asian, but can’t read Chinese. So your blog is what I have been searching for all this time! Plus your photos are awesome! I look forward in trying out all your recipes! xoxo Mini.
Elaine Luo says
Thanks Mini for your kindness. And I am really glad to know that my work is helpful! Happy cooking ahead.
Vitória says
Hello, Elaine! I’d like to thank you for posting so many wonderful recipes. I’ve been to China recently and became addicted to those steamed wheat buns – so delicious! – so I’m glad I’ve now learned how to make them here in Brazil.
Keep up the good work and thanks again!
Elaine Luo says
Thanks Vitória for your sweetness. I always hope to share my experience of exploring food as a foodie. I hope you can still enjoy yummy Chinese food in your own kitchen in Brazil. Happy cooking ahead!
Jaclyn says
Hello, I recently travelled to Yueyang in the Hunan province and sampled some of the best food I have ever eaten. We were given one dish that I would love to have again but I am not sure what it was, I am hoping you can help. All I know is it was a slightly sweet spherical snack, it may have been fried like a puff full of air. My chinese friend says it was made from corn and that you should it them warm or they collapse. Any ideas?
I hope you can help
Jaclyn
Elaine Luo says
Hi Jaclyn,
I have visited Yunnan province for the beautiful Lijiang old town. The food there is really brilliant. I really hope that I can help but I am not familiar with Yunnan food especially transitional ones with complex process. But I would love to figure the exact snack we are talking about here. Is it a round stick with empty inside or a squared one?
Claudia says
Elaine, great English for someone who currently lives in China. I love the pics and I love the fact that you cover West China cuisine. I currently live in Yunnan and. . . . ., I invite you to come to the original town where 过桥米线 (Over the Bridge Noodles) was invented, Mengzi, Yunnan. I live in Mengzi, so next time you come to Yunnan, come venture south of Kunming, more in the country side and see the colors of Yunnan. A beautiful place indeed!
Also, I strongly encourage you to find a good native English speaker who can help edit the website and anything you post. The quality of your site will grow more and you never know what possibilities open in the future. I am a mom too, of 2 children, so I know your time is limited, still, strive for excellence here, you offer something unique, and it’s worth the effort.
Have you also considered offering the Chinese name (using Chinese characters) of the dishes? Many of the foreigners living in China would love to have those available, when visiting restaurants and asking for specific dishes they enjoy.
Good job so far. Feel free to email me, if you need help.
Elaine Luo says
Hi Claudia,
I have been to Yunnan province last year, visited Kunming, Li Jiang and Da Li. Yunnan is one of the greatest place I have been and I love Yunnan rice noodles (over the bridge noodles). These rice noodles are popular in my hometown too even in Shenzhen I am currently living. I really admire your life in Yunnan province and wish you have a happy time. Next time if I visit Kunming, I will go for you. And for the English, I really appreciate that if you can take some time and help me. I am not good at it since I am not native speaker and what’s worse I am not good at writing at all. So thanks so much for you help.
Queenbee says
Hi Elaine,
Hope you don’t mind me contacting you!
Ashley K says
Hi Elaine,
Cant find your email id. Please contact me.
Ash
Dang Futalan says
Hi, do you have an e-mail where I can personally reach you? Please reply as soon as you can. I have a question.
Regards,
Dang
Elaine says
Email send!
Elaine says
Hi Dang,
The email failed to reach you. Can you double check your email dress filled in the comment form. Or send me a message on Facebook!
Teresa says
Dear Elaine,
Thank you so much for your website. I am living in Chongqing for 2 months. As a Cantonese hua ren, I find the food here a bit too oily and spicy for my liking. But your dishes are perfect in flavour and seasoning.
Do you happen to have any recommendations for places to eat in Chongqing or Chengdu. Also if you know of any places that do a good Chonqing style mooncake (would like to compare with HK style ones).
Many thanks and keep up the good work!
Teresa
Elaine says
Hi Teresa,
I am so glad to find you are living in my hometown. How long will you stay? I am living in Shenzhen now and I really can understand Sichuan food might be slightly oily and spicy for especially Cantonese and Shanghainese. There are indeed a long list of yummy food for me in my hometown but I am not sure whether you will like it. And for the mooncake, you can search on taobao and there will be some Chongqing style mooncakes using Sichuan smoked pork as filling.
Teresa says
Hi Elaine,
Thank you for your suggestion for the mooncake on taobao. The Sichuan smoked pork moon cake filling is very different that the Cantonese moon cakes.
I will be in Chongqing (Huangjiaping/JuelongPo) for 2 months. This is my second visit this year. Some of the things that I like are the street snacks (leng mian, fried potatoes with coriander and picked radish, peanut drink) and your gan guo.
Please do send me some other suggestions of places and foods to try as I’m sure that I’ve missed something. I hope to build up my spice tolerance during my stay here.
Best,
Teresa
Betty Lee says
Just found this website….and it’s amazing! I’ve already tried a few dishes myself! I love the step by step pictures and especially how clear and concise your recipes are. Please continue to post more…I will continue to follow as this has become one of my favorite blogs.
Elaine says
Thanks Betty for all your warm words. I am having a cooling down weather here but your words really warm me up. I will keep testing, photoing, eating and writing as promised. Happy cooking!
David says
Hi Elaine,
I just like to say that I’m happy to have found your blog. The recipies sound delicious and the pictures are beautiful and mouthwatering.
Sichuan style food is favourites amongst the different Chinese cuisines. I just move to Shanghai and my ayi is from Sichuan province and a good cook, but my children are not (yet) used to eat spicy. I hope I will find some inspiration on your site on non spicy Sichuan food (if it exists).
Keep up the good work I support you by clicking on the ads ?.
David
Elaine says
Thanks David!
And I am happy to have you on board. I understand that children usually do not like spicy food, my daughter cannot eat spicy food too. And there are indeed non-spicy Sichuan food. But they are not so famous outside Sichuan. I will try to bring them on the blog too.
And thanks for your lovely support. Happy cooking ahead.
Elaine
Janet says
Hello Elaine,
Would it be possible to use your Radish Cake photos for Star Cruises Magazine? Can you please contact me regarding high res?
Thanks
Janet Gomes
Photo Editor
Elaine says
Hello Janet,
I send you an email.
Adam says
Hi Elaine,
Love the blog! Always makes me hungry haha. You help bring the accessibility of cooking real Chinese food to people and I love that. I have a WeChat account called Spoonhunt that does the same thing, but for eating out in China. It helps foreigners find restaurants and order if they can’t speak or read Chinese. We’d love to talk more to see if we could possibly partner with you. Hope to hear from you!
Best,
Adam
Elaine says
I send you a email. Adam. Please check your inbox.
Thomas Barnes says
Hi Elaine, I’m so glad i found this website! I spend 4 months in 四川 and 云南 a couple of months back & have been obsessed with 川菜 ever since. Fuschia Dunlop’s cookbooks have been great for a Westerner like me, as some Chinese cookbooks can include ingredients that aren’t so easy to get over here. However, your recipes are equally accessible & so far I’ve cooked your versions of 红烧肉 & 口水鸡, which both came out great!
I was wondering if you are planning to do a cookbook with some of your recipes in? If you did, i would definitely buy it!
Thanks,
Thomas.
Elaine says
Thanks Thomas for all your kind words. I will plan to make a complete e-cookbook introducing every details of Sichuan cuisine for those Sichuan dishes lovers with some of my personal creations. Traditional dishes will be shared on the blog at the same time.
Thanks so much for your supporting and happy cooking ahead!
Cynthia says
I absolutely adore your website and have tried countless recipes of my own! My favorite is the egg tarts! My mom loves your noodle recipes as well. I’m looking to start my own recipe blog because i’ve been so inspired. Your recipe index is gorgeous, do you have any helpful tips to making my own?
Elaine says
Hi Cynthia,
Thanks for all the kind words. As for the recipe index page, I am just using genesis child theme foodie. I have done nothing about it. Hope this helps and wish you a good start in following year. Happy new year!
PAtrick says
Your website is awesome Im so glad ive found authentic recipes everything looks so good. im making your dumpling soup im looking forward to it.
Isobel says
Hi Elaine!
I went to Sichuan last year and one of the dishes that really stuck with me was a mint salad type dish that we had to combat all the chilli and peppers. I’ve tried to find a good recipe online that sounds most like the one I had but had no luck. The area of Sichuan I had it in was in Huili, Liangshan, Sichuan. (I’m not sure whether the mint dish was specific to Huili, or whether you are anywhere near there in Sichuan, but its worth a try!) I don’t know as much about specific region’s food nuances so I’m sorry if this is a very ignorant question of mine- this could just be a really common dish.
Thanks,
Izzy
Elaine says
Hi Isobel,
Is it tastes slightly sour, spicy and sweet? Mint salad is not very common in other places within Sichuan.
Benjamin says
Hey Elaine,
Just came across your kimchi recipe – love it!
Would you mind shooting me an email please? [email protected]
Thanks!
Ben
La-Gaye says
Hi Elaine,
I just found your website and I am sooooo excited! Your site has given me so many ideas for things to try at home and also to find while I am in Guangdong province. Thank you for this wonderful resource 🙂
Elaine says
Thanks for the kind work. Hope you enjoy your cooking and kitchen adventure!
Brooks Li says
Hello, Elaine,
As a food lover and someone growing up in Sichuan, I very much appreciate what you have done to advocate the Sichuan and Chinese cuisine here. As a marketer to promote the Sichuan cuisine condiments in US, I wonder whether there is any cooperation opportunities to promote Sichuan cuisine in US and other international markets
I left a message on your facebook page but haven’t heard back from you.
Thanks
Brooks
Ivy says
Hi Elaine,
I am a Xin Jia Po huaren living in USA. Like one of your reader, I cannot read huayu (well if at all). Anyway, would you happen to have a recipe for bao cui and sauce for jian bing?
Regards and thanks,
Elaine says
Hi Ivy,
Currently I have not make Jian Bing at home because there are lots of venders selling Jian Bing on our street. But I will try to test them at home and share them out when I finish testing works.
Ivy Teo says
Thank you Elaine.
Wei Jie (Adrian) says
Dear Elaine,
Congratulations on a great blog which I follow in Feedly. I am Hong Kong born but brought up in the UK. My Chinese language is not so good, but my cooking is very Chinese. Mainly Southern Chinese from home, but I have travelled to Sicuan and love it.
The quality of your photos is superb along with the text. Your blog posts are also very well paced rather than every day which you can tell from the quality, which makes me appreciate each one even more when it arrives.
Great job and keep it up!
Elaine says
Thanks Wei Jie for all the warm words. Remaining a blog is not an easy task but your guys always encourage me to continue. Happy cooking and I would love to share more inspirations.
Ivy Sew says
Hi Elaine,
I chanced upon your blog by accident and wow, I love your blog especially all the recipes posted here. I am going to try some of your recipes and post it in my blog too.
Thanks for sharing, Elaine.
Cheers and regards,
Ivy
Elaine says
Thanks Ivy for the warm comment.
Geri says
Hello Elaine,
What a lovely site. Your writing is so engaging and the recipes are all so tempting. Thanks for sharing your talents!
Elaine says
Thank you Geri for the kind word. I hope they are helpful to you. Happy cooking.
Abigail Lobo says
Hey Elaine!
I am so glad to have stumbled upon your blog, it is beautiful. The recipes are not intimidating and the pictures supporting them look very tantalizing. I live in Oman and would love to make a trip to China and try some authentic food.
Keep up the good work.
Regards,
Abigail Lobo
Elaine says
Haha, intimidating? I just simplified lots of them for home cooking. We are not chefs and cannot spend our 8 even 10 hours in kitchen. Thanks for the kind word and welcome to China.
Cameron says
Hey, thank you! Your blog is super-useful. My girlfriend doesn’t cook and I don’t speak Chinese, so it helps me give her a taste of home. Your writing is very good for someone who speaks a second language, but I think I could show you a few ways to write even more like a native speaker. Let me know if you would like a volunteer editor — it’s the least I can do in exchange.
Elaine says
Thanks Cameron for the sweetness! I alway get feedbacks about my bad English. It will be great if you can help me for improving the writing.
Cameron says
It’s not bad! Send me an email and we can talk about the details. (guishy at gmail dot com)
Bing Xie says
Hello Elaine, my name is xie bing. I am from Chongqing. Right now I am living in Canada. I am big foodie. I adore sichuan cuisine sooooo much. I cook quite often as well. Would you mind to add me on wechat(xiebing_sarah)? Please let me know, I am really interested in what you are doing here.
Elaine says
Send the message.
Hotcha says
hello Elaine – I came across your blog while looking for Dim Sum receipes. I really love Sichuan cuisine; where I live it’s absolutely impossible to get some half decent chinese food, only fusion cuisine, mostly just sloppy cooking, as if they do not care. So I went to Vienna in Austria several times for one or two weeks, they have some good Sichuan restaurants there as there is an important chinese population living there. So I learned by tasting, reading and youtubing how to make the things I like, if I can get the ingredients, which for pig intestines is impossible here, unfortunately. To cut a long story short, I used various sources for Sichuan cuisine, and your blog is really outstanding. You seem to simplify without losing taste or quality – I now plan to cook every receipe on your blog to better my cooking. You are really amazing, thank you very much for your effort. Greetings from Switzerland: Hotcha
Jack says
I have made lots of recipes on this site and they all come out as you say. They are easy to follow and never require any unnecessary steps or ingredients. This is the best resource available for authentic Chinese food. Thank you for your good work.
Judy says
Thank you so much for sharing these recipes Elaine! My mom is from Sichaun so these are all the foods she used to make when I was growing up. It’s so nice to have a little bit of home with me now that I’ve moved out 🙂
Elaine says
You are the most welcome, Judy. You are so lucky to have a mom from Sichuan. She must be a great cook. Most of the Sichuan dishes are not hard to cook at home, as they are famous as “home style” dishes. I hope you good luck with your kitchen journey.
Michelle says
Hello Elaine! I’m glad I found your website. I’m going to have so much fun cooking these wonderful food. However, some of these ingredients may be hard to get in Australia but I’ll give them a go anyway. Thank You!
Elaine says
Hi Michelle,
Thanks for your kind words. Some of the ingredients may hard to find outside China. But some of them cannot influence the taste greatly. Happy cooking anyway.
Eric Lai says
Hi Elaine,
Awesome site! The recipes are great. I am definitely going to try your Chinese Chicken Congee. Look delicious.
And I’m going to make your Wood Ear Mushroom Salad for some friends when we have them over next weekend. They’re going to love this!
Anyway, I’m one of the founders of PraticoGoods.com and was wondering if you would be interested in a short written interview (3-5 questions) about yourself and your website. It would be a great addition to our own blog and we can help promote anything you’d like.
If this interests you or if you have any questions please let me know and we’ll get the process started!
-Eric Lai
Store: http://PraticoGoods.com
Blog: http://praticogoods.com/blogs/news
Elaine says
Sure, Eric. Please get in touch with more details.
Helen says
Hi Elaine! I’m so happy to have found your website! My family is Korean, but we have been exploring a lot of Chinese food. Your recipes are so simple to follow! So excited to go through them one by one 🙂
Elaine says
Thanks Helen for the kind comment. I love Korean dishes too. It is really very lucky that we can share the food all around the world. Happy cooking!
Lily Ng says
Hi Eline,
I really happy found your website. Since i often cook at home and sometimes i have no idea what to cook. Since my boyfriend is original from China so he prefer to eat at home so i need to cook several menu everyday. Now i already found your website and will try your food recipe one by one.
I am Chinese Indonesia. We can share some recipes if you want.
Thank you
XOXO
Jessica Vu says
Are you vegetarian?
Elaine says
No.
Joyce says
I love your aesthetics. Your photos are beautiful and I want to try making everything just by looking at them, even homemade biang biang noodles. Thank you, finally a gorgeous Chinese Cuisine website.
Elaine says
Thanks Joyce for the lovely comment.
I am living in China and cooking real Chinese food everyday. As a foodie, I really hope to spread real Chinese food, other than Panda takeout to people who might be interested in Chinese cuisine. It’s so good to have you on board! Happy cooking!
Adam says
Hey there! Love the site and all the amazing recipes. I actually traveled around mainland china this year and when I was in Chengdu i found these amazing sandwiches. The chengdu style bing (steam griddled sandwiches).
. As hard as I’ve tried to find any sort of recipe online to make them or something close to them. I thought I would ask you if you had any recommendations. Probably the best thing I ate during my trip
Elaine says
Adam,
What is the filling? Meat or brown sugar?
Adam says
There were different choices for the fillings, beef, pork, veggies. I had the beef and it was mixed with chili oil and some herbs then placed into the bread
Douglas Hoag says
Eliane,
I read the recipe for Gong Bao Ji Ding and noticed a typo.
You wrote plain vinegar for an ingredient in the sauce. I think that you meant to write Chinkiang (black vinegar instead. In a pinch balsamic vinegar can be substituted but it won’t be quite the same.\
Thank you for a great blog.
Elaine says
Thanks for the correctness. I just list vinegar because in a common Chinese kitchen, black vinegar is the primary choice. We never use balsamic vinegar in Chinese cooking. But your point is great. I have updated the recipe already.
Happy cooking.
Laurie M says
HI, I found your site from searching for snow fungus soup recipes. My first husband is from WuHan, and we went to visit his family in 2003 for a few months. When we went to visit his grandma & aunts they often gave us a sweet soup and I think it is about the same as the snow fungus soup. I never got a chance to ask for the recipe, so I was searching it today. I recall there were little sweet dough balls in the soup besides the fruit and fungus. I think they might have been rice dough, but I’m not sure? Thank you for sharing your version of the recipe! I’ll have to try to make it and see if it tastes like I remember.
Cece says
Love your blog and your photos! 太美了！谢谢=)
Elaine says
谢谢喜欢,Cece.
chris 06 says
Cela fait 4 fois que je recommence mon message, car mon ordinateur “”saute”” et le message s’efface.
Je vais donc l’écrire en 2 ou 3 fois. Veuillez excuser la procédure.
Bonjour ou Bonsoir GENTILLE DAME;
Tout à fait par hasard, j’ai découvert votre blog, et la surprise a été grande.
MERCI pour ce très beau partage,et MERCI pour votre art de nous faire découvrir la gastronomie de votre beau pays,mais surtout de votre région.
Suite…..
chris 06 says
suite
La qualité des photos est remarquable,et j’apprécie les explications ainsi que les vidéos.
J’ai du travail en perspective.,
Vous pouvez être fière de vous, car tenir un blog demande beaucoup de travail, sans oublier votre rôle de maman et d’épouse.
Pour ma part, je suis fière de faire partie de vos fidèles lecteurs
Bien amicalement de la Côte d’Azur en France Chris 06
Elaine says
Thanks chris.
Daryl James says
Hi Elaine, I want to thank you for your outstanding contribution to the world of food and for everything your recipes bring to our home. I am also a foodie in Australia and enjoy cooking from your clear and authentic blog for many years. I always come back here to get some help. You are awesome! However, now my wife from Guangxi is trying to learn from you but she asked if you have recipes in Chinese language? I tried to translate from English, but she says too many errors. I really appreciate your efforts here! Thank you, and best wishes. Daryl
Elaine says
Daryl,
Thanks for your kind suggestion. I will plan the Chinese versions of my recipes next year.
inigo Aguirre says
Hello, thanks so much for the blog, really enjoy your recipes. I’m preparing the Chinese beef shank and had a question, why do you put it in salt? It’s it to tenderize the meat? Is that a traditional Chinese technique?
Thanks very much.
BTW, I might publish a post on this dish, and of course will link you. Hope you don’t mind.
Regards
Elaine says
I just add some salt on the surface. It is not for tenderization. This method helps beef absorbing the flavors from soy sauce and spices.
inigo Aguirre says
Great, thanks for your quick reply
Rebecca Routledge says
Hello,
Miriam says
Hi Elaine,
I just moved back to Sweden after spending a year in Singapore where I’ve been enjoying so much amazing food. I’m so grateful to have found your website, so many of the things I’ve been eating this past year I’ve just pointed at and have had no idea what they’re called.
Something I ate several times a week was a sort of dry bean curd sallad, not made from the skin type of bean curd but the really firm thin one. My favorit version came from a sichuan restaurant so I’m hoping you might be able to help me. It was sliced into 3-4 mm strips and in a dressing with garlic, chili oil, coriander and cucumber… I’m a chef and have been trying to do it myself since I got back but there’s something I’m missing. Have been googling but as I don’t know the name of the dish I can’t seem to figure it out. Any chance you know this recipe? I also have pictures of the dish if that would help.
So grateful for any advice I can get!
Thank you again for all the beautiful recipes.
Best regards,
Miriam
Elaine says
Hi Miriam,
I hope you can send me a picture. I will contact you via Email.
Deanna says
I also have been wondering what this was! I loved it. Do you know what it is called Elaine?
Elaine says
We just call it as a Sichuan cold salad, 凉菜. I have arranged a recipe. It should be on board soon.
Justin says
Hello from North Carolina, USA Elaine! I am thrilled to have found your beautiful website after searching for a good Sichuan eggplant recipe. I love Sichuan food and am so thankful to have found your site. Thank you for all that you do to share the wonderful culture of Sichuan cooking! Keep up the good work.
Elaine says
Thanks Justin for such a kind comment!
Deanna says
I just found your website and am so thrilled!! Such beautiful photos and I have bookmarked so many recipes to try.
Last night I made the authentic chili oil and it is SO delicious. I used it to cook tofu and some shirataki noodles and it came out fantastic. You have done such a great job with this blog, this is my absolute new favorite!
Thanks so much for sharing your knowledge and culture with us. I am going to tell all my friends about it!
Elaine says
Hi,Deanna
Thank you for your kindness. Happy cooking.
Jane Grates says
Hey Elaine,
My name is Jane Grates, from Janeskitchenmiracles.com
I was reading one of your articles when I noticed you accept guest posts.
If you still do accept submissions for guest posts, please let me know – I’d love to put together a draft for your review!
Thanks,
Jane Grates
Janeskitchenmiracles.com
Elaine says
Hi Jane,
Currently we don’t accept guest post. I am sorry.
Maria says
Hi Elaine,
My name is Maria and I am the Community Manager for the Culinary Content Network that we have here at The Daily Meal. A member in our network told me about how much she admires your blog so I instantly went to check it out, and I think it is beautiful! I really think you would make a great fit.
I’m not sure if anyone has reached out to your before, but the CCN is a limited group of exclusive bloggers who write about food and drink and we look to this group for inspiration and participation in The Daily Meal. There are various ways to get involved—all which give your blog and recipes/articles the chance to be featured on our website and social platforms. There are also amazing press trip/event opportunities that we offer and exclusive Facebook and Pinterest groups to be a part of.
Being a member of the CCN is a separate, fun way to interact with other bloggers to share ideas, recipes, etc. Please let me know if this is something you would be interested in and I would love to set aside a time to speak with you over the phone in more detail—if via email works best, that is fine.
Also, there are no expectations in participation– you can be as involved as much or as little as you want. We understand life gets busy so participation is entirely at your discretion.
Send me an email when you get a chance. I look forward to hearing from you and congrats on all your success so far!
Best,
Maria
Jack says
Hi, Elaine
Your blog and the videos you upload on Youtube look so great. How can you a girl do all of these?
Keep going.
Elaine says
Hi, Jack
Sometimes my husband help me to shoot and edit videos.
C. Ho says
Dear ms Luo, I am so happy to gave found your blog and recipes.
I cannot cook but do enjoy reading recipes, so I often copy paste things that appeal to me. Your recipes contain so many beautiful pictures which makes me enjoy your work more. Thank you!
Keep up the good work!
I never thought a Cinese person living in China would make the effort to create such a beautiful blog and share your recipes and photos so generously. From what I know of the people in our world, every one is so patent conscious that one day we cannot move without being stopped by one patent or another.
Keep up your good work. Your generosity will ensure your blessings!
Elaine says
Hi, C.Ho
Thanks for your kind comments. I love cooking and Photography, and I would like share my ideas to all of you. What you said is absolutely true, especially in today’s Internet world. I wish I could keep going on.
Barbara says
Hi Elaine, do you have a cookbook for sale? These are fab dishes!
Elaine says
Hi, Barbara
All my recipes are published on the blog for free. And I have a e-Cookbook about Hotpot for sale, you can check this page
Clay says
I spent a few weeks in Chongqing and Chengdu and really love the cooking. After I came back home to Wyoming in the USA I tried to cook some of the foods I had eaten. I make good hot pot but could not make many of the other foods.
Now I can!!! Thank you for your hard work on your website. It is perfect and wonderful!
I read it everyday.
Thank you so much for your hard work. You have my highest respect.
Elaine says
Thanks Clay for such an encouraging comment. It is so nice to have readers like you who really visits China and know what real Chinese food is. My purpose is to spread the real Chinese eating but not customized dishes. Glad to nice you and you have my highest respect too.
Jinsong says
That’s really nice! Thanks for sharing these.
J.Robot says
Hello Elaine,
I discovered your blog today and I am glad that I did! Your photography, blog format and cooking style make me excited to try your many recipies. Thank you for all of the hard work you have put into this blog.
Regards,
J.Robot
Elaine says
Thanks Robot for your encouraging comment. I hope you love my recipes.
Adam says
Hey, I was just wondering if you had any luck with my question about the steam griddled sandwiches. My original post was on Nov 10, 2016
Liv says
Hi, Thanks for your blog! I am Chinese American and your recipes help connect me back to my culture! And they’re easy to follow with great photos.
Elaine says
Thanks Liv. I hope you will like my recipes.
Julia says
Hi Ela one, do you have a recipe for 椒麻鸡 jiao ma ji? I’d love to cook this by myself!
Love your page!
Elaine says
Hi Julia,
I do have the recipe and I will schedule it.
Sheila says
I just thought I’d tell you how much I enjoy reading your blog. So far I have tried your Charsiu Pork BBQ and Dumplings, and I look forward to trying the rest! Thank you for the hard work you put in this blog! 🙂
Cristíona says
I found your blog via a Google search for “authentic sweet and sour sauce recipe.” I’ve since spent the last 30 minutes perusing other recipes and admiring your photography. More often than not, I find pictures of food off-putting, but that is not the case with your blog. Everything looks delicious.
Bookmarked and shared with everyone I know who likes to cook.
Elaine says
Thank you, Cristíona!
Shawn troup says
I really don’t know how I found your blog. But I’m really glad I did. I love hot & spicy Sichuan food and cooking it. I make mapo tofu regularly and made it with your recipe and added a little more Sichuan peppercorn powder and mushrooms awesome. I can’t wait to try more of your recipes.
Elaine says
Thank you Shawn for such an encouraging comment. I hope you enjoy the recipes and happy cooking!
Anna says
Hi Elaine, I love your recipes! Thank you for sharing with us. I lived in Shanghai for over a year and, now I am back in the States, I miss the food and the people so much!! When I was there my friend from Sichuan took me to eat 四川菜 and I love it. I am looking for a recipe for a fish soup I had. It was a bright yellow color, with boneless firm white fish, noodles, and chilis. Do you know what I mean? Do you have a recipe for it? Thank you again for your wonderful blog and recipes.
Elaine says
Hi Anna,
I am not sure the actual dish you mentioned here. What kind of noodles? Is it fresh wheat noodles or bean vermicelli?
Anna says
They were wheat noodles. I hope to go back in November so maybe I can find out what the dish is called 🙂
Zammy says
Hi Elaine
I have just discovered your fantastic site.Ireally hope I am able to find
Sauces and more in Chinese food stores here in Israel.
I cant wait to cook by your recipes.
Zammy
Elaine says
Thank you, Zammy!
Manisha Doshi says
Hello Elaine,
I am an Indian Vegetarian lady. I want to thank you for sharing your recipes which are best so far in terms of passion for detail and perfection , you really take a lot of effort in making it absolutely informative and descriptive with illustrations of photos of the dish at the different process of making it , that really makes it absolutely easy to follow and understand all the different recipes for foreign culture people. I wish you can give some strict vegetarian chinese dishes without egg/fish/meat/chicken.
I have gluten, tofu and msg intolerence. so if you can show dishes avoiding that .
I am really impressed with the way explain. Thanking you .
Elaine says
Hi Manisha,
Thanks for your lovely comment. We have lots of vegan recipes in China, usually developed by monks. But since I am on vegan or vegetarian diet, so I pay little attention on it previously. I will keep my eye on it and post vegan recipes as long as tested in my kitchen.
Thanks again and wish you a great journey in your kitchen.
David Ockey says
Hello! I’m so glad I e found your wonderful site. I have a question. What is an example of a Sichuan family style meal for 4 or 5 people. I’m working on getting the balance correct for meals.
Keep up the wonderful blog!
Elaine says
For 4-5 people here in China, we usually cook 5 dishes with rice as staple food, including at least 1 green vegetable stir fry, 1 soup, and other dishes. We keep balance among meat and vegetables, dried stir-fries and soups. But in average, we serving at least 1 dish for 1 people.
Thomas Seidman says
Hi Elaine,
I tried your Hunan Beef recipe and enjoyed it very much. Thank you for posting it.
Elaine says
Thank you Thomas. I am so glad to be helpful.
Stuart says
Hi
Love the site – except that it has made me very hungry :-).
I lived in Chengdu some years ago and miss my favourite dish – guo ba rou pian.
We can’t get guo ba here inb England – please can you help me figure out how to make it?
Or an alternative?
Many thanks
Stuart
Elaine says
Hi Stuart,
There are mainly two types of guo ba here in China. One is one bite snack and the other one is usually used in stir-fries, like guo ba pork slices. Please specify which type are we talking about.
Bill says
I used to visit Sichuanese restaurants in Beijing all the time. Good food, nice people working at these places. It was also clean and economical, unlike some of the other restaurants with insects and such in my cabbage and rude service. Sichuanese people are industrious and healthy, and also patriotic, so I admire them to this day.
Anyway, there was this one dish I used to like called (in pinyin) ranzha liji (or something like that). It was, if I remember correctly, deep fried pork cubes with a little bowl of salt and ground Sichuan peppers on the side. I really liked it with culiu baicai (sour fried cabbage). I used to eat it after drinking beer with friends, and it was very satisfying, even if it sometimes made me drool like a dog.
I’d really appreciate it if you could post a recipe for that dish so I could teach my wives how to cook it.
Elaine says
Hi Bill,
I will show you the details about how to make a perfect ranzha liji soon. You provide a very precise description. It is also my daughter’s favorite snack when served with ketchup. I promise the recipe will on the blog in the next two weeks.
Cacá says
Hi Elaine!
I have a question about your mooncake recipe!
Is it possible to substitute the plain flour for another gluten free flour?
Can I use agave instead of the golden syrup?
How about using xylytol?
Thank you so much!
Elaine says
Hi,
I never used gluten free flour for mooncakes but I believe it can work.
And for golden syrup, the best substitute should be honey. Never tried xylytol. So sorry I cannot provide precise answers.
Ibor says
I spend a long time in exploring Sichuan cuisine, Shanxi cuisine and Cantonese cuisine including 4 yours at university.
I enjoy exploring Sichuan, Shanxi and Cantonese cuisines, including ????? (incomprehensible)
Paul says
Dear, Elaine
This is Paul.
I’m trying to build a website about food, too.
I really enjoyed reading your blog.
I guess you are using WordPress as well, so if I may ask, What side bar widget are you using?
Elaine says
Paul, I am using the original widget side bar from my wordpress theme, foodiepro.
Paul says
Cool!
Thanks a lot for your quick reply!
I’ve already add your website to my bookmark.
Looking forward to see your great work on the blog!
—
Paul
Ashish Dubey says
Hi,
I have a good advertising plan for display banner ads on your website. Kindly contact back.
Marnie Horca says
Hi Elaine!
Thank you for sharing about your life and your Chinese food recipes.
That is very generous of you.
I just found this page, and I am happy that it looks like authentic Chinese food. My uncle was from China, and we really enjoyed the Chinese food he afforded us to eat while he was still alive.
Advance Happy New Year to you!
Marnie
Elaine says
Thanks Marnie for such a great and lovely comment. You must miss your uncle very much. I am so happy to provide helpful information for those like you to reproduce authentic Chinese food in your own kitchen. Happy cooking and Happy New Year to you and your family too.
Dylan Lyons says
Hi Elaine,
I’m a senior content producer with The Babbel Magazine (http://www.babbel.com/en/magazine) and I’m working on an article roundup of international soup recipes. I want to link to your winter melon soup recipe and was wondering if it’s ok if we use a photo of the dish from your site inside the article? Please let me know!
Thanks very much,
Dylan
Elaine says
Hi Dylan,
If you want to use my photo and recipe, please use 1 photo and the recipe section only and link back to the particular article.
Ailan says
Dear Elaine,
What an amazing recipe collection you’ve published on this site! Truly greatfull for all your efforts and willingness to share true Chinese cuisine dishes.
Most of my favourite dishes are listed here and having a recipe will expand my cooking repertoire.
Please would you be so kind and let me know if you can provide recipe for the northern Chinese salad
东北大拌菜/哈尔滨大拌菜
It was one of my favourite dishes when I was in China
I have tried to find the recipe for a while now without much of success.
Thank you,
Ailan
Elaine says
Ailan,
Your suggestion will be on my cooking list.
Dear Elaine,
while staying in China, for hot pot we usually had some “mushroom dip”, but unfortunately I did not find any recipe how to cook it at home.
Do you know what I mean and could you send me a message how to prepare, roughly?
Shouldn’t be that difficult.
Thank you in advance & keep going on that great work!
Elaine says
I believe it is shiitake mushroom sauce. But I cannot figure out the exact the taste of the sauce you are referring. Can you provide more information for example which restaurants did you find it?
Barbara says
It is one of the sauces in HaiDiLao and in Eastern Hot Pot, Changchun.
Elaine says
Ok, Barbara. I get it.
G. House says
Elaine, I would love to try your Char Siu Bao Baked Buns recipe however, I do not cook in metric. Would it be possible to provide imperial measurements for the dough ingredients? Thanks.
Elaine says
Hi,
Already updated! Happy cooking!
Cindy says
Hi Elaine,
Your website is wonderful. I’m so excited to try many of your recipes! Do you happen to have a recipe for barbecue skewers that are sold on the streets of northern China?
I appreciate any help,
Cindy
Elaine says
Cindy,
Are we talking about the cumin lamb skewers?
Sara Menton says
Elaine,
Thanks so much for this great website! After living in China, I miss all the great Chinese food now that ‘m living in the U.S. This website gives me so much confidence to try Chinese cooking, make all my favorites, and even try something new!
Just wanted to stop in and say thanks!!
Elaine says
Thanks Sara for such an encouraging comment. It is definitely make me a good dream after reading this at the early night.
Tessa says
What a wonderful blog!
I’m having a great time reading your writing and thinking about which recipes to try! I also love to cook for my loved ones, so I relate to the way you talk about your dishes.
I was googling fried oyster mushrooms and came upon your saute recipe. I will have to start there since I have a nice big bunch from the market. 🙂
Happy spring and thank you for sharing all these great recipes and photos. Now I’m inspired to try some Sichuan and other Chinese dishes.
Elaine says
Thanks Tessa for such a lovely comment. Wish you like the recipes on my little site in the future cooking.
Patty Liu says
Just back from Hong Kong and was introduced to bubble egg waffles, the most delicious snack! Elaine, can you tell us how to make them?
Elaine says
Hi Patty,
I do not have the equipment right now. Will find a chance to get myself one.
ada says
I am so glad i stumbled across your page. It is so refreshing! Keep it up! x
Elaine says
Thanks Ada. Best wishes to you and happy cooking.
Sam says
Hi
I loved your site (chinasichuanfood.com) and would like to contribute a well written article that your readers will love.
Would you be keen for this?
Cheers
Sam
Elaine says
Hi Sam,
Thanks for your kindness. But currently we do not accept guest post.
Peter Shaw says
Can you please put on your recipes how many the recipe will serve?
I’m looking at your Pork Stir Fry with Black Bean Sauce which looks superb but I don’t know how many servings I’ll get from the recipe.
Elaine says
Hi Peter,
I am quite sorry for this trouble. But Chinese dishes are different from western system. No matter how many people we want to serve, we fry the dish via small batches and then cook more dishes. So we make more dishes for more people instead of larger batches.
Swen Kernemann-Mohr says
Hello Elaine,
I have been following your page for some years.
I have one question because my researches were not sucessfull.
I have a Szecuan Pepper plant here in my garden in Germany and I heard about a seasoning Sauce made with the LEAVES of the plant, soya Sauce and some other ingridients. Do you know the Name , do you have a recipe?
Thank you in advance. Swen
Emjay says
My family were expats in China for a few years and one of the things we miss most is the food. This is one site that I’ve found a lot of recipes that were our favorites from our time in China: Mapo tofu, dry fried green beans, spicy sour shredded potatoes,…the list goes on. One recipe I can’t wait to try is hot pot. One of the things I miss most from China! Thank you SO MUCH for sharing these recipes! You are amazing!
Elaine says
Thanks Emjay,
This is an amazing comment too, making me feel refreshed and happy after one day’s busy works with testing recipes.
Making hot pot at home is not difficult but requires time and patience. I believe it should be a great memory for your family. Happy cooking!
John Wong says
awesome site. thanks so much
could you develope a recipe for 时菜牛河 (Rice Noodle with Beef & Vegetable)
https://farm2.staticflickr.com/1203/4728325949_26d8251c29_b.jpg.
please
Elaine says
Hi John,
I believe it is beef chow fun.
Sarah says
Thank you so much! I’ve been looking for a traditional Shui Zhu Yu recipe in English for a very long time. I’ve mostly figured it out by taste after many efforts, but I’m glad to find it and many other favorites on this site. My husband and I love traditional Chinese very much, and are always looking for new dishes to try. These recipes all look very high quality and the ones I’ve tried so far have been fantastic.
If I could request one there’s a dish I really like with soft tofu topped with cod and salted chilies and cilantro then steamed. I can almost make it by trial and error, but I’d love to see a recipe.
Thank you so much! I hope you keep adding stuff!
Elaine says
Sarah,
Thanks so much for such a lovely comment. As for the tofu dish mentioned, it is a popular Chinese steamed tofu. I will test the recipe and post it soon.
Shuli says
Heyyy I just wanted to say how much I love your blog. I’m Chinese American i smiled at a lot of your recipes bc i recognized/ ate them growing up. I’m so glad your sharing them, and am excited to try some out. Finding this was the highlight on my night. Keep doing you, girl!
Elaine says
Thanks! This is a such an encouraging comment. I will keep to record authentic Chinese recipes. Keep returned and happy cooking!
Stig says
Hey Elaine
Very nice homepage with easy to follow recipes with a real authentic flavour.
I have been travelling almost all of China since 2001 so have tried a lot of different Chinese cuisine. My first travel was actually to Chengdu so for me Chuan cai will always represents real chinese food. I just love the mala combination, and are lucky that my local chinese store here in Denmark is able to provide me with Pixian douban jiang, suimi yacai etc. My chinese wife is so happy that I can cook real chinese food, and with your recipies I even cook better than my mother in law so I get a lot of credit;)
It has always been my dream to be able to make real hand-pulled Lanzhou mian, will it be possible for you to provide a instruction or do I need to attend a class in China?
Best regards
Stig
Elaine says
Stig,
Thanks for such a warm comment. I am very happy to help you be dependable.
As for real hand pulled noodles, I am sorry that I cannot help you with that currently. I know little about that skill. But I will help to find good class if there is only in China.
lou botelho says
LOVE YOU AND YOUR RECIPES HOPE TO MEET YOU ONE DAY .TAKE CARE .
C says
Hi!
I love your page but I am a vegetarian. I am always searching for good authentic Chinese vegetarian recipes. Do you have a good vegetarian stock/broth recipe? I can’t find a good authentic one!!
thanks
C
Elaine says
Hi,
I will schedule a post introducing commonly used Chinese vegetarian stock.
Paula Kay Hodges says
Hi Elaine! I was drawn to your site by way of your pickled mustard greens recipe. You speak beautiful English and the directions are easy to understand. I’m so glad to find a site that has authentic Chinese recipes, because that’s just what I want. LOVE your site, your pictures, your recipes, and I just wanted to say so. Please have a beautiful day, and DO keep those recipes coming! Thanks again, Paula x
Elaine says
Thanks Paula for such a caring and warm comment!!!
Karsten Winther Jensen says
Hello Elaine
I just found you blog and page this afternoon. My wife is from China and we have our daily life in Denmark. Today I had a small duck. It’s not possible to make a genuine Beijing Duck in our kitchen, but it will be roasted in oven in a more danish traditional way. But I think we share some how the sweet and the salty,
My wife s absent today so for the first time I have to find out how to make these wonderfull pancakes or wraps. Thank you for explains very precise and throurough. My wife approved the result 🙂
I have egnede up for your newsletter and saved your homepage for further learning from.you. Really great. Thanks and best regards.
Karsten
Elaine says
Thanks for stopping by and leaving me such a lovely comment, Karsten! I hope you can cook yummy dishes with your Chinese wife and have a happy life in Denmark. Such a beautiful country! I hope we can visit your country soon.
Janie says
Hello!
Your website is so beautiful! Your cooking looks delicious! I am excited to try some at home.
I am a teacher for VIPkid and I am seeking to learn more about Chinese culture everyday. Thank you for sharing these recipes with us! I’d love to be your friend!
QQ 1323208168
Janie
Elaine says
Janie,
I have already send you the friend invitation.
Victoria says
Hello Elaine, it is so cool for your sharing. It helps me a lot to cook in confident. Thank you for your sharing and appreciate it. I hope to share more about spicy food. If I can ask a favour to you, I’m wondering to know about mala duck neck and mala vegetables. I tired these snacks in Singapore Chinatown. It’s amazing. Thank you so much for your blog and sharing.
Elaine says
Victoria,
I cannot believe those mala dishes already popular in Singapore now. It is very popular in China and sold almost everywhere. So I never tried to make them at home. Will see whether we can find a chance to test out the recipe.
Jack F. Valentine says
Alice says
Hi Elaine! I recently discovered your website and am so excited to learn these dishes! I am not a skilled cook at all. In fact I just burned myself on a pot really badly yesterday. But I don’t like eating processed foods with chemicals, so I have really started committing to learning my favorite cuisines, and I LOVE Sichuan!! Have you ever considered turning your blog into an actual cookbook? I would buy it! Anyway just wanted to say hi and thank you!! ! Wish me luck on my cooking adventures in NYC!
Elaine says
Alice,
Thanks so much for your encouragement and suggestion about the book, I will consider it for sure. You can start with easier dishes. Along with the practice, you will be a skilled cook one day. Good luck and happy cooking.
Randy says
Hi Elaine,
Do you have a recipe for Tie Ban Niu Rou
Elaine says
Randy,
Your suggestion is on my cooking list now.
Andreas says
Hi Elaine,
it’s winter again, and around here it seems to become a cold one. So I wanted to ask about a traditional cooking method that is quite common in large parts of Europe for this season but which I have only occasionally seen in Chinese cuisine. In Germany it’s called “Eintopf” which translates to “one pot”. Essentially it’s a soup or stew filled with so much ingredients that it’s eaten as a main course. If noodles or rice are used, they are cooked with the rest like in Italian Minestrone. Some say if you stick cooking spoon in it, it must not fall over 🙂 Russian Borscht, Polish Bigos and German Pichelsteiner are some well known examples.
The only Chinese recipe of that kind that I know of is 乱炖 from north eastern China. If you do know this or any other Chinese recipe of that kind I’d be delighted to try it out.
Elaine says
Andreas,
Thanks for bring me the theory of one pot. We do eat this a lot in winter. “乱炖” is only one of the one pot dishes. We also have leftover congee using lots of ingredients and all kinds of stews with noodles. Stir-fry dishes can be cooled by air very quickly but one pot dishes can be warm for a longer time. Will find a chance to introduce our Chinese one pot. Thanks for your suggestion, Andreas.
susana Chu says
Elaine I’m so happy I have found you again. And I’m giving my brother your information so he can enjoy Chinese food for real. I followed you for so many years. Love your blog n. Recipe. Thanks. God bless you
Susana Chu
Elaine says
Welcome back,Susana. Thanks so much for leaving me such a lovey comment. Hope your brother love my recipes too. Happy cooking to you all.
Katie Ehrlich says
Hi! When I was in Chengdu, I tried two dishes that I fell in love with: 甜水面 and 鸡丝凉面. Do you think you could post recipes for these or show me where to find English recipes for them? Thank you!
Elaine says
Hi Katie,
I get the cold noodles, already posted. Will find a chance to write a post about “甜水面”. It is a very yummy local dish.
Kristina says
Hello Elaine,
your recipes are absolutely fantastic and so delicious! Thank you so much for sharing and please keep going! If one day you decide to go out with a book I am definitely going to be purchasing it! Every single one of your recipes did work well and tasted on point. Love, love, love your work!
Thank you again and wishing you all the best!
Kristina
Elaine says
Kristina! I am so happy to read such a great comment in the last day of 2018. Thanks so much for your kindness.
Mike says
Hi Elaine, you have most of my favorite Chinese dishes here, especially the Sichuan and Xian dishes. ! I miss them so much!! I have a request for a few more dish recipes. Could you try to find them for lamb rou Jia mo, beijing yang tang, and ma la kao yu? Xiexie!!!
Elaine says
Mike,
You get very good suggestions. I will list the three dishes on my to do list.
Kayla says
Hello,
I enjoy your e-mails that I receive. Maybe you can direct me where I can get a recipe for Sweet Carrots like the tender ones you find in some Asian or Japanese restaurants.
I appreciate any help you may share.
Elaine says
Do you mean pickled carrots? Can you describe the details?
Joshua Sherman says
Dear Elaine
My name is Joshua.
I’m writing to you because I’d love to contribute a guest post to your site. I am interested in cooking for a long time and collected a lot of interesting recipes that I want to share. I want to thank you for the useful articles I found on your site.
I’ve been brainstorming some topics that I think your readers would get a ton of value from:
1) 8 Interesting Recipes from Russia
2) 12 Comfort Food Recipes With No Meat
3) Top 15 Anti-Inflammatory Foods
4) 7 Potent Foods That Kill Pain Fast
I am looking forward to hearing from you.
Best regards,
Joshua Sherman
Elaine says
Joshua,
I am sorry that I do not accept guest post recently. My blog is only about Chinese food. Wish we can find a way for cooperation in the future.
Jessica says
Thank you for your wonderful recipes!
I am making Chongqing xiaomien tonight as I love eating it at the restaurant, but didn’t know if I could make it.
Sichuan food is amazing!
Elaine says
Thank you, Jessica. Hope it worked fine.
sue yang says
Just stumbled across your website and what a joy ! My husband is Chinese and I have few dishes that I cook but now I have a whole website to work through as these are all our favourites dishes !
Elaine says
Thanks Sue. I am so happy to read your comment after finishing our family reunion for this year. Happy cooking!
Nicolas says
Hi,
Congratulations for toi website of typical chinese’s cooking.
I’m Nicolas and I live in France but my grand parents come from Canton.
I search desperately the recipe of egg fish ball. I think it’s close toi your recipe of fish ball .
Do you know this dishe ?
Best regards.
Elaine says
I know that type of fish balls you are referring to. I have not made them at all yet. Will find a chance to know the process.
Stephen Bonzak says
Thank you for your work on this blog! I love everything I have tried so far! I am wondering if you have a 臭豆腐 recipe? I fell in love with it while dating a woman from Taiwan and can never find it at any restaurant.
Elaine says
Stephen,
I have never tried to make stinky tofu at home so far. I do not know how it is fermented. But I will see weather a home cooking friendly can be found.
Mary Margaret Chappell says
Hello! I’m very excited to have found your blog! I came looking for an almond cookie recipe but will be back for so much more. You already have so many Sichuan recipes I already love and want to try myself now that I don’t live in New York City where it was easy to get Chinese food. I am now in Brittany, in France, and I miss it so!
Thanks so much!
Elaine says
Welcome aboard and happy cooking.
Lynne says
Dear Elaine —
Just found your blog, which is fabulous, as are your recipes —- not to mention your near-perfect English. Looking forward to eating with you.
That you so much.
Lynne
(in Tucson, Arizona — south western U.S.)
Elaine says
Thank you Lynne!
You are so sweet.
Andreas says
Hi Elaine,
my local Chinese grocery store is recently selling something they call “Pearl Rice”. It seems to be a short grain variety and is a little more costly than other variants. Do you know anything about this?
Elaine says
It is a very common rice in China. Pearl rice is short grain rice which is more sticky than long grain rice. Nothing special but just personal preference.
Andreas says
Thank you very much for your answer Elaine,
I’ll try it out. I personally prefer the short grain rice with the braised dishes which have more liquid and the short grain rice with the stir fries.
James says
I live in Shanghai and love eating all different kinds of Chinese food – especially Sichuanese! After five years in China I’ve finally decided to learn to cook all my favourite dishes. It can be difficult to find an English-language cookbook for authentic Chinese food but your website is perfect! Thank you so much for your efforts. Recently I’ve been trying two or three new recipes every week and really enjoying it. I can’t wait to try even more!
Elaine says
Thanks James for your warm comment. I know it is hard to re-produce real Chinese dishes in western kitchens. Happy cooking and enjoy your journey of Chinese cooking.
Joe says
Thanks for your efforts!
Elaine says
My pleasure and honor.
Diane Conti says
I live in Turkey and I can get some of the basic cooking ingredients to cook Chinese food at home. Thank you for sharing recipes that are simple and easy to follow, but most of all, requiring just the basic ingredients that most people have access to. I’m sending a message to you on your facebook page. Keep up the great work!
desiree frost says
how do i get added to your email list. my email address is below.
Elaine says
I already add you in my newsletter list.
Pramesh says
I discovered your site a week ago and can say that you have a collection of the best Chinese recipes ever ! I am impressed on how clearly you explain the recipes, making it easier for me to apply them correctly. ANs they are so tasty! Amazing! I will definitely be following more of your recipes from now on .. Thank you!
Elaine says
Thanks Pramesh so much for your lovely comment. Let’s enjoy cooking together.
R Peek says
What a great website Elaine!
The ingredient list for ma po tofu does not list rice wine, but on November 28 2015 comments between you and another commenter you indicate rice wine is used in the recipe.
Have you changed the recipe to remove rice wine?
Elaine says
That’s the pervious version Peek. I do not use rice wine for the newly updated recipe.