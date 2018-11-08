If you visit a Peking duck store in Beijing or other cities, you may find the peking duck is normally served with steamed thin wrappers. Comparing with the pan-fried duck pancake, this one is softer and thinner. And I am going to show the last and the most reason, this version is much quicker and easier. You cannot image how simple this is.
In addition, this one is easier to store and re-heat. I believe you will love this as long as tried once. Those thin wrappers can also be used as spring roll wrappers. Comparing with my simplified spring roll wrapper , this one is much softer and less chewy. And it is a smart idea to deal with your left over dumpling wrappers.
Cook’s Note
- Homemade dumplings are better than store-bought dumpling wrappers as they are softer and easier to roll out. But store-bought dumpling wrappers can work well too.
- Do not brush too much oil during the layering process, otherwise it will be quite difficult to roll out.
- Tips for rolling out, press the dumpling wrappers downward for 2 to 3 times on both side and make sure they are well sticked before rolling out. Otherwise, the wrapper slide with the help of the oil.
- After steaming, the wrapper should be teared and separated when they are still warm.
Ingredients
- 20 dumpling wrappers
- 3 tbsp. sesame oil or other vegetable oil
Steps
Prepare your dumpling wrapper and your tools. You need oil, dumpling wrappers and a brush. Homemade dumpling wrapper is much better for this recipe but store-bought ones work fine too. I use store bought ones this time.
Take one wrapper and brush a thin layer of some oil on top. Add another one and brush oil again. Repeat the process until 19 wrappers are well layered. Place the last one on top.
Slightly press with your hand. Use your rolling pin to press the wrappers downward for 2-3 times. Turn over and press again. Then roll out to larger wrappers around 12-15 cm in diameter.
Place the wrappers in a steamer.Steam for 20 minutes and tear off when they are still warm.
Fold over and steamed directly. Or package in air-tight bag and freeze for later use.
It is very thin and lovely.
Serve with





Comments
Michelle says
Oh my goodness! I’m beyond grateful for this easy shortcut to making duck pancakes. I can’t wait to try it out!
Elaine says
Michelle,
Once tried it, you will forget about the pan-fried version. This one is so much easier and quicker.
Emily says
Your photos are absolutely gorgeous! I just wish I could try these. If you ever figure out how to make a gluten-free version please let me know!!!
Jack says
Elaine says
This Jack. This is a wonderful shortcut.