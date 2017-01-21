Dumplings are the most symbolized Chinese food for Chinese New Year. We have ample access to machine made store-bought dumpling wrappers. But making your own dumpling wrappers at home is a quite rewarding family activities during the holiday. So I make this separate post to introduce every details about how to make perfect dumpling wrappers at home.
From a bottle of home fermented doubanjiang from broad beans to a small batch of red oil wonton using my handmade wonton wrappers and a plate of beef chow mein with my own egg noodles , I always love to make things from scratch. Access to store bought wrappers make the process of serving yourself a plate of dumplings much quicker and easier. When time is sufficient, you should never miss the process of making your own wrappers from scratch. The handmade dumpling wrappers have a thicker center and thiner edges, which is so much better than store-bought version. With a stand mixer, making the dough has been extremely simple and free of effort.
Ingredients for a basic Dumpling wrapper dough
- 420g all-purpose flour {(unsifted, dip and sweep) 3 cups} + more for dusting
- 210ml water + 10ml for adjusting
- 1/2 teaspoon salt (2g)
Steps to make homemade dumpling wrappers
In a stand mixer, mix salt with flour and then add water. Then use hook to knead for 6-8 minutes until smooth.
Shape to a round ball, covered and set aside to rest for 15 minutes. Then re-knead the dough for 2-3 minutes until hardened again. Continue resting for 1 hour or longer time. Longer resting time makes the dough softer and easy to handle but the wrappers will be less elastic.
Shape it into a large circle. Cut the circle in halves and shape each half into a long log around 3cm in diameter.
Then divide the long log into small dumpling dough pieces (each around 10g).
Dust each of them so they will not stick together.
Before rolling out your dumpling wrappers, dust your working surface again. Take one piece of dough and press it to a round disc. Hold the wrapper with your left hand and hold the rolling pin with right hand. Rotate the wrapper when moving your rolling pin. Repeat the process, rotate the wrapper-roll and rotate the wrapper-roll. The wrappers will have thicker center and thinner edges naturally. The wrapper should be around 8cm to 10cm in diameter. I have made a video previously where you can see the process.
This process might be quite difficult at the very beginning. Just keep trying. You will end up with perfect homemade dumpling wrappers. Do a small batch (3-5 wrappers for beginners) and wrap them firstly, otherwise the wrapper dries out quickly. The best working process is to get assistant to help assembling the dumplings.
Note 1: why some recipe calls for hot water.
We usually use cold water to make dumpling wrappers for water boiled dumplings. If you want to make steamed dumplings or pot stickers, you can use just boiled hot water.
How to keep the wrappers: should I fridge or freeze them
If you have leftover dumpling wrappers, slightly dust each of them and then freeze in air-tight bag. Next time before using, rest for around 30 minutes to 1 hour in room temperature until soften back.
Filling recommendations
- Chive and pork
- Roasted eggplants with coriander (vegan friendly)
- Shrimp and corn
Comments
Sapna says
My wrappers always become hard. However i try to make them soft.
Elaine says
Hi Sapna,
Hard? Did you leave them in air or dust too much flour? Do you mean the wrapper is hard after rolling out or they becomes hard after several minutes?
Vy Nguyen says
i have the same trouble, my wrappers still hard after several minutes, and i put it more time in 20′ but it still hard in the top although i let it in the high heat.
Elaine says
The problem might be the flour or the amount of water. Next time, you can change a lower protein flour or slightly add more water.
Elizabeth says
Another fantastic recipe! Living in Finland, I do not have an option but to make everything from scratch. Thank you, I have learned so much from your site!
Elaine says
Thanks Elizabeth!
Andrew says
Great recipe, I will definitely use this one!
I lived in central Hunan province for a few years (Jishou and Zhangjiajie. One of my favorite dishes was the dry hot pot. Do you have a recipe for that?
Elaine says
Hi Andrew,
Dry pot is a type of dishes in Sichuan area. Usually there are lots of options to choose. I will explain more whenever possible. Basically it is not hard to make them at home.
Stefan Vasilev says
Hi Elaine,
Happy Chinese New Year!
Thanks for the great recipe but also for your
site, recipes and photos. They are super nice.
Greetings from Sofia, Bulgaria!
Stefan
Elaine says
Thanks Stefan. Happy Chinese New Year too! I wish you can have a wonderful new year of 2017 and thanks so much for your kindness. I will bring more yummy Chinese dishes to all of you. Thanks again!
Jo-Anne says
Are you able to provide how to mix the flour by hand? I do not have a hand or stand mixer and I very much want to try making these!
Elaine says
Hi Jo,
It is quite easy if you want to knead by hand, you can refer to this video.
MR says
Hello. I’m Italian and I live in Italy. I just made the dough for the dumplings. Today at lunch I cook them filled with vegetables. Thanks for the recipe and greetings. MR
Elaine says
Hi, MR
Vegetables filled dumpling is so good. I love the vegan vision.
Nans says
Can this cold water version be used for pot stickers too?
Thanks
Elaine says
Sure! Cold water version is chewier but it can be used to make pot stickers too.
Raziehl says
Add 1 table spoon of olive oil to make it more playable. ..it helps 🙂
Elaine says
Thanks for the tip.
Meily Waghorn says
Hi Elaine, thank you so much for the recipe, I try it, its brilliant! I add few dash of water to make easy knead. Looking forward to try another recipe of yours?
Elaine says
Thanks Meily for the encouraging comment. You can play the dumpling party at home now.
Paola says
Hi Elaine! World you please share with us, pumpkin fried tarts? The ones that are so googey and sticky inside and crispy from outside
Pashandi says
What Kind Of Flour we Should Use??I Mean Wheat
Or Corn Or Grain!!!?
Elaine says
Wheat flour.
Alan says
Hi,
I’m wondering what adding boiling water does to the dough? Does it make it softer?
Elaine says
Alan,
Yes, boiling water makes the dough softer and quick to cook, usually for steamed dumplings or potstickers.
Alan says
Thanks. Is it better to use higher or lower gluten flour for this?
Deddy says
If I use hot water to form the dough, how long I steam the dumpling?
Elaine says
It takes around 12 minutes of steaming.
Richie says
Hi. I was just wondering if it’s okay if the dough is too elastic? I find it hard to knead bcos the wrapper usually shrinks after rolling it. The wrapper is about 3 inches wide. Or should I just make the wrapper bigger?
Elaine says
If your dough is too elastic and the wrappers shrinks after rolling, rest for a longer time can solve the problem.
Gina says
Hi Elaine,
I think you mean from scratch rather than from starch, looking forward to making these.
Elaine says
Thank you Gina, I have correct it 🙂
SF says
Doing to try pot stickers for the first time just made your dough and its resting can’t wait to see how it turns out, fingers crossed. Thank you for the amazing recipe. X
Sharmila says
I made wantons for a soup using this recipe and it came out fantastic. I kept true to your recipe and although it was a bit tedious and tough rolling out the dough, the end result was every bit worth the effort. Thank you for such an accurate recipe. I have also tried a few other recipes from your site and they have all come out so great. Thank you again!
Elaine says
You are the most welcome, Sharmila. I am quite glad to know that my recipe works great for you.
Tracy says
Your recipe and detailed instructions have given me the incentive to make my own dough at home. I’ve only used store bought eggrolls skins and wonton/dumpling wrappers. I can only imagine how much better things taste with homemade dough. Thanks for all you do on your blog! Very much appreciated Ü
Elaine says
You are the most welcome, Tracy! I am so sorry for the late reply because of the new year. Hope that you had a wonderful new year holiday.
Sandra Kleinschmit says
Umm,..what’s a “hook”?
Sharmila says
Hi! Would I be able to use my pasta roller to roll out my dough circles? Looking forward to trying your recipe😊
Elaine says
Sure!
Alla says
Where can I buy ready-made mugs from the dough to make dumplings?
Elaine says
Alla,
I did not see any mugs for sale. You can either choose store bought dumpling wrappers or make them from flour.
Ally says
Can I use all purpose flour or do I need to get a different kind of flour?
Elaine says
Ally,
What kind of flour you plan to use. You can use high gluten flour also called bread flour of course.
Ratna says
Hi Elaine…would it be the same with a hand mixer…since i don’t own a stand one…thx
Elaine says
Ratna,
I think hand kneading is a better choice. It only needs several minutes of kneading.
Alessandra says
Hello 🙂
I would like to try your recipe (with chive and pork filling, for frying in a pan).
What do you think if I prepare the dumplings and keep them in the fridge untile the next day for cooking?
😉 thank you
Elaine says
Alessandra，
Yes. But you need to freeze them. If you place them in fridge, the wrapper will be softened and broken. If you plan to make pan-fried dumplings or potsticker, I suggest steaming the dumplings (do not let the dumplings stick together) for 8-10 minutes until almost cooked before pan-frying.
Frozen dumping can work fine with boiled dumplings.
Alessandra says
Thank you very much for your direction 😉
Do you suggest to unfreeze them before the steaming and the pan-frying?
Elaine says
No, do not unfreeze them. Cook directly.
Alessandra says
Great!
Thank you again 😉
I’ll let you know the result 😉
Elaine says
Good Luck! I hope they can turn out good.
Breighton Bardezbanian says
With empanada and pierogi dough I usually roll out the dough and cut circles with a pastry cutter. I’m assuming that will work fine with this as well?
Elaine says
Sure.
Deddy says
What do you mean by dip and sweep the flour?
Elaine says
I mean scoop the flour directly and remove the tops.
GnauH says
Clear instructions! My dumpling wraps came out so good. And thanks for clarifying the difference between hot and cold water!
Elaine says
Thanks for your wonderful comment, GnauH! Happy cooking!
Gabrielle says
These look like pot stickers… not dumplings?
Elaine says
Hi Gabrielle,
Pot sticker is one type of Chinese dumplings.
Gabrielle says
but they use the same wrapper?
Elaine says
Yes, use the same wrapper.
henry says
Haven’t made yet but I like the description and video
Elaine says
Thanks Henry. Happy cooking.
Sue says
Hi Elaine,
I thought that one had to use yeast to make these dumpling wrappers!
Thanks.
Elaine says
Sue, yeast is used in baozi wrappers.
Efi says
Hi
First of all thanks for the recipe.I want to ask you on the youtube video (o:47), what is the liquid who adjust on the dough before resting 1 hour?
Elaine says
It should be some vegetable oil, avoiding the dough sticking to the bottom and drying out.