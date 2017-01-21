China Sichuan Food

Dumplings are the most symbolized Chinese food for Chinese New Year. We have ample access to machine made store-bought dumpling wrappers. But making your own dumpling wrappers at home is a quite rewarding family activities during the holiday. So I make this separate post to introduce every details about how to make perfect dumpling wrappers at home.

From a bottle of home fermented doubanjiang from broad beans to a small batch of red oil wonton using my handmade wonton wrappers  and a plate of beef chow mein with my own egg noodles , I always love to make things from scratch. Access to store bought wrappers make the process of serving yourself a plate of dumplings much quicker and easier. When time is sufficient, you should never miss the process of making your own wrappers from scratch. The handmade dumpling wrappers have a thicker center and thiner edges, which is so much better than store-bought version.  With a stand mixer, making the dough has been extremely simple and free of effort.

Ingredients for a basic Dumpling wrapper dough

  • 420g all-purpose flour {(unsifted, dip and sweep) 3 cups} + more for dusting
  • 210ml water + 10ml for adjusting
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt (2g)

Steps to make homemade dumpling wrappers

In a stand mixer, mix salt with flour and then add water. Then use hook to knead for 6-8 minutes until smooth.

Shape to a round ball, covered and set aside to rest for 15 minutes. Then re-knead the dough for 2-3 minutes until hardened again. Continue resting for 1 hour or longer time. Longer resting time makes the dough softer and easy to handle but the wrappers will be less elastic. 

Shape it into a large circle. Cut the circle in halves and shape each half into a long log around 3cm in diameter.

Then divide the long log into small dumpling dough pieces (each around 10g).

Dust each of them so they will not stick together.

Before rolling out your dumpling wrappers, dust your working surface again. Take one piece of dough and press it to a round disc. Hold the wrapper with your left hand and hold the rolling pin with right hand. Rotate the wrapper when moving your rolling pin. Repeat the process, rotate the wrapper-roll and rotate the wrapper-roll. The wrappers will have thicker center and thinner edges naturally. The wrapper should be around 8cm to 10cm in diameter. I have made a video previously where you can see the process.

This process might be quite difficult at the very beginning. Just keep trying. You will end up with perfect homemade dumpling wrappers. Do a small batch (3-5 wrappers for beginners) and wrap them firstly, otherwise the wrapper dries out quickly. The best working process is to get assistant to help assembling the dumplings.

Note 1: why some recipe calls for hot water.

We usually use cold water to make dumpling wrappers for water boiled dumplings. If you want to make steamed dumplings or pot stickers, you can use just boiled hot water.

How to keep the wrappers: should I fridge or freeze them

If you have leftover dumpling wrappers, slightly dust each of them and then freeze in air-tight bag. Next time before using, rest for around 30 minutes to 1 hour in room temperature until soften back.

Filling recommendations

Dumpling Wrappers
Prep Time
2 hrs
Cook Time
1 hr
Total Time
3 hrs
 
Homemade dumpling wrappers for water boiled dumplings, steamed dumplings or pot-stickers
Course: staple
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Dumpling Wrapper
Servings: 60 Making around 60 dumpling wrappers
Calories: 25 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 420 g all-purpose flour ,{unsifted, dip and sweep 3 cups} + more for dusting
  • 210 ml to 220ml water ,room temperature or just boiled hot water (note1)
  • 1/2 tsp. salt ,2g
Instructions
  1. Mix a small pinch of salt with flour, dig a hole in center and then stir the water in. Mix the flour with water with chop-stickers during the process so you can adjust the water amount if necessary. Then knead the dough for 8-10 minutes with a stand mixer or by hand until the dough is almost smooth. Cover and rest for 15 minutes. Then re-knead the dough for 2-3 minutes so we can get a very smooth dough. Cover and continue resting for 1 hour.
  2. Dig a small hole in the center of the ball. Shape it to a large circle round. Cut so we will end up a long log.
  3. Shape the log around 3cm in diameter. Divide the long log into small dumpling dough pieces (each around 10g). Dust each of them so they will not stick together.
  4. Before rolling out your dumpling wrappers, dust your working surface again. Take one piece of dough and press it to a round disc. Rotate the wrapper when moving your rolling pin. Repeat the process, rotate the wrapper-roll and rotate the wrapper-roll. The wrappers will have thicker center and thinner edges naturally. You can refer to this video for the process.
  5. This process might be quite difficult at the very beginning. Just keep trying. You will end up with perfect homemade dumpling wrappers.
Recipe Notes

Note1: We usually use cold water to make dumpling wrappers for water boiled dumplings. If you want to make steamed dumplings or pot stickers, you can use just boiled hot water.
Note2: If you have extra dumpling wrappers, slightly dust each of them and freeze in air-tight bag. Next time before assembling, rest for around 30 minutes to 1 hour in room temperature until soften back.

 

The Nutrition Facts is based on every single wrapper.

Nutrition Facts
Dumpling Wrappers
Amount Per Serving
Calories 25
% Daily Value*
Sodium 16mg 1%
Potassium 7mg 0%
Total Carbohydrates 5g 2%
Calcium 0.1%
Iron 1.8%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

 

Comments

    • Hi Sapna,

      Hard? Did you leave them in air or dust too much flour? Do you mean the wrapper is hard after rolling out or they becomes hard after several minutes?

      Reply

      • i have the same trouble, my wrappers still hard after several minutes, and i put it more time in 20′ but it still hard in the top although i let it in the high heat.

        Reply

        • The problem might be the flour or the amount of water. Next time, you can change a lower protein flour or slightly add more water.

          Reply

  2. Another fantastic recipe! Living in Finland, I do not have an option but to make everything from scratch. Thank you, I have learned so much from your site!

    Reply

  3. Great recipe, I will definitely use this one!

    I lived in central Hunan province for a few years (Jishou and Zhangjiajie. One of my favorite dishes was the dry hot pot. Do you have a recipe for that?

    Reply

    • Hi Andrew,
      Dry pot is a type of dishes in Sichuan area. Usually there are lots of options to choose. I will explain more whenever possible. Basically it is not hard to make them at home.

      Reply

  4. Hi Elaine,
    Happy Chinese New Year!
    Thanks for the great recipe but also for your
    site, recipes and photos. They are super nice.
    Greetings from Sofia, Bulgaria!
    Stefan

    Reply

    • Thanks Stefan. Happy Chinese New Year too! I wish you can have a wonderful new year of 2017 and thanks so much for your kindness. I will bring more yummy Chinese dishes to all of you. Thanks again!

      Reply

  5. Are you able to provide how to mix the flour by hand? I do not have a hand or stand mixer and I very much want to try making these!

    Reply

  6. Hello. I’m Italian and I live in Italy. I just made the dough for the dumplings. Today at lunch I cook them filled with vegetables. Thanks for the recipe and greetings. MR

    Reply

  9. Hi Elaine, thank you so much for the recipe, I try it, its brilliant! I add few dash of water to make easy knead. Looking forward to try another recipe of yours?

    Reply

  10. Hi Elaine! World you please share with us, pumpkin fried tarts? The ones that are so googey and sticky inside and crispy from outside

    Reply

  13. Hi. I was just wondering if it’s okay if the dough is too elastic? I find it hard to knead bcos the wrapper usually shrinks after rolling it. The wrapper is about 3 inches wide. Or should I just make the wrapper bigger?

    Reply

  15. Doing to try pot stickers for the first time just made your dough and its resting can’t wait to see how it turns out, fingers crossed. Thank you for the amazing recipe. X

    Reply


  16. I made wantons for a soup using this recipe and it came out fantastic. I kept true to your recipe and although it was a bit tedious and tough rolling out the dough, the end result was every bit worth the effort. Thank you for such an accurate recipe. I have also tried a few other recipes from your site and they have all come out so great. Thank you again!

    Reply

  17. Your recipe and detailed instructions have given me the incentive to make my own dough at home. I’ve only used store bought eggrolls skins and wonton/dumpling wrappers. I can only imagine how much better things taste with homemade dough. Thanks for all you do on your blog! Very much appreciated Ü

    Reply

    • You are the most welcome, Tracy! I am so sorry for the late reply because of the new year. Hope that you had a wonderful new year holiday.

      Reply

  19. Hi! Would I be able to use my pasta roller to roll out my dough circles? Looking forward to trying your recipe😊

    Reply

    • Alla,
      I did not see any mugs for sale. You can either choose store bought dumpling wrappers or make them from flour.

      Reply

  23. Hello 🙂
    I would like to try your recipe (with chive and pork filling, for frying in a pan).
    What do you think if I prepare the dumplings and keep them in the fridge untile the next day for cooking?
    😉 thank you

    Reply

    • Alessandra，
      Yes. But you need to freeze them. If you place them in fridge, the wrapper will be softened and broken. If you plan to make pan-fried dumplings or potsticker, I suggest steaming the dumplings (do not let the dumplings stick together) for 8-10 minutes until almost cooked before pan-frying.
      Frozen dumping can work fine with boiled dumplings.

      Reply

  24. With empanada and pierogi dough I usually roll out the dough and cut circles with a pastry cutter. I’m assuming that will work fine with this as well?

    Reply


  26. Clear instructions! My dumpling wraps came out so good. And thanks for clarifying the difference between hot and cold water!

    Reply

  30. Hi

    First of all thanks for the recipe.I want to ask you on the youtube video (o:47), what is the liquid who adjust on the dough before resting 1 hour?

    Reply

