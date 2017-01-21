China Sichuan Food

Dumpling Wrappers

Dumplings are the most symbolized Chinese food for Chinese New Year. We have ample access to machine made store-bought dumpling wrappers. But making your own dumpling wrappers at home is a quite rewarding family activities during the holiday. So I make this separate post to introduce every details about how to make perfect dumpling wrappers at home.

From a bottle of home fermented doubanjiang from broad beans to a small batch of red oil wonton using my handmade wonton wrappers  and a plate of beef chow mein with my own egg noodles , I always love to make things from scratch. Access to store bought wrappers make the process of serving yourself a plate of dumplings much quicker and easier. When time is sufficient, you should never miss the process of making your own wrappers from scratch. The handmade dumpling wrappers have a thicker center and thiner edges, which is so much better than store-bought version.  With a stand mixer, making the dough has been extremely simple and free of effort.

Ingredients for a basic Dumpling wrapper dough

  • 420g all-purpose flour {(unsifted, dip and sweep) 3 cups} + more for dusting
  • 210ml water + 10ml for adjusting
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt (2g)

Steps to make homemade dumpling wrappers

In a stand mixer, mix salt with flour and then add water. Then use hook to knead for 6-8 minutes until smooth.

Shape to a round ball, covered and set aside to rest for 15 minutes. Then re-knead the dough for 2-3 minutes until hardened again. Continue resting for 1 hour or longer time. Longer resting time makes the dough softer and easy to handle but the wrappers will be less elastic. 

Shape it into a large circle. Cut the circle in halves and shape each half into a long log around 3cm in diameter.

Then divide the long log into small dumpling dough pieces (each around 10g).

Dust each of them so they will not stick together.

Before rolling out your dumpling wrappers, dust your working surface again. Take one piece of dough and press it to a round disc. Hold the wrapper with your left hand and hold the rolling pin with right hand. Rotate the wrapper when moving your rolling pin. Repeat the process, rotate the wrapper-roll and rotate the wrapper-roll. The wrappers will have thicker center and thinner edges naturally. The wrapper should be around 8cm to 10cm in diameter. I have made a video previously where you can see the process.

This process might be quite difficult at the very beginning. Just keep trying. You will end up with perfect homemade dumpling wrappers. Do a small batch (3-5 wrappers for beginners) and wrap them firstly, (you can check how to fold dumplings if need more help.) otherwise the wrapper dries out quickly. The best working process is to get assistant to help assembling the dumplings.

Note 1: why some recipe calls for hot water.

We usually use cold water to make dumpling wrappers for water boiled dumplings. If you want to make steamed dumplings or pot stickers, you can use just boiled hot water.

How to keep the wrappers: should I fridge or freeze them

If you have leftover dumpling wrappers, slightly dust each of them and then freeze in air-tight bag. Next time before using, rest for around 30 minutes to 1 hour in room temperature until soften back.

Filling recommendations

Ingredients
  • 420 g all-purpose flour ,{unsifted, dip and sweep 3 cups} + more for dusting
  • 210 ml to 220ml water ,room temperature or just boiled hot water (note1)
  • 1/2 tsp. salt ,2g
Instructions
  1. Mix a small pinch of salt with flour, dig a hole in center and then stir the water in. Mix the flour with water with chop-stickers during the process so you can adjust the water amount if necessary. Then knead the dough for 8-10 minutes with a stand mixer or by hand until the dough is almost smooth. Cover and rest for 15 minutes. Then re-knead the dough for 2-3 minutes so we can get a very smooth dough. Cover and continue resting for 1 hour.
  2. Dig a small hole in the center of the ball. Shape it to a large circle round. Cut so we will end up a long log.
  3. Shape the log around 3cm in diameter. Divide the long log into small dumpling dough pieces (each around 10g). Dust each of them so they will not stick together.
  4. Before rolling out your dumpling wrappers, dust your working surface again. Take one piece of dough and press it to a round disc. Rotate the wrapper when moving your rolling pin. Repeat the process, rotate the wrapper-roll and rotate the wrapper-roll. The wrappers will have thicker center and thinner edges naturally. You can refer to this video for the process.
  5. This process might be quite difficult at the very beginning. Just keep trying. You will end up with perfect homemade dumpling wrappers.
Recipe Notes

Note1: We usually use cold water to make dumpling wrappers for water boiled dumplings. If you want to make steamed dumplings or pot stickers, you can use just boiled hot water.
Note2: If you have extra dumpling wrappers, slightly dust each of them and freeze in air-tight bag. Next time before assembling, rest for around 30 minutes to 1 hour in room temperature until soften back.

 

The Nutrition Facts is based on every single wrapper.

Comments

