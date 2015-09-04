Super easy fresh pork pot stickers popular on Chinese street. Please do not think I am repeating pot stickers once again on China Sichuan Food. I am introducing a much easier and quicker way to make pot sticker at home for your guys.

Usually we think potstickers are directly from dumplings. Their processes are almost the same with the only difference in cooking stage. Dumplings usually are boiled or steamed while potstickers are pan-fried. In China, we call pan-fried dumplings as 煎饺, while potstickers are usually open ones as I introduced here. This is known as open potstickers (开口锅贴)in China. Comparied with pan-fried dumplings, this open potsticker is easier to assemble and fry.

To assemble the potstickers

Scoop around 1 tablespoon of filling in center and wet the center edges of the wrapper if necessary. Fold one side up to overlap the other side and seal. Leave the two ends open.

And as the two edges are open, the filling inside can be completely cooked in shorter time. There is no need to turn the potstickers over.

If you prefer to make dumpling wrappers at home, check how to make dumplings from starch.