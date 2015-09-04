Super easy fresh pork pot stickers popular on Chinese street. Please do not think I am repeating pot stickers once again on China Sichuan Food. I am introducing a much easier and quicker way to make pot sticker at home for your guys.
Usually we think potstickers are directly from dumplings. Their processes are almost the same with the only difference in cooking stage. Dumplings usually are boiled or steamed while potstickers are pan-fried. In China, we call pan-fried dumplings as 煎饺, while potstickers are usually open ones as I introduced here. This is known as open potstickers (开口锅贴)in China. Comparied with pan-fried dumplings, this open potsticker is easier to assemble and fry.
To assemble the potstickers
Scoop around 1 tablespoon of filling in center and wet the center edges of the wrapper if necessary. Fold one side up to overlap the other side and seal. Leave the two ends open.
And as the two edges are open, the filling inside can be completely cooked in shorter time. There is no need to turn the potstickers over.
If you prefer to make dumpling wrappers at home, check how to make dumplings from starch.
- 60 wrappers , or homemade dumpling wrappers
- 500 g pork , slightly more than 1 pound, with lean and fat and finely minced; you can use ground pork too
- 500 g Chinese cabbage or more if you love to have more vegetables
- 1 tablespoon salt for marinating the cabbage
- 1 tablespoon oil for frying the potstickers
- Chopped green onion for garnishing
- Toasted black sesame , for garnishing
- pinch of salt
- 1 tablespoon light soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
- dash of pepper
- 1 tablespoon minced ginger
- 1 tablespoon minced green onion
- 1/2 tablespoon sesame oil
-
Finely mince the cabbage and mix with 1 tablespoon of salt in a large bowl. Set aside for 10-15 minutes. Then wash the cabbage twice to remove extra salt. Squeeze the water out slightly.
-
In another mixing bowl, mix ground pork with all the other seasonings. Continue stirring the meat filling in one direction for 1 or 2 minutes or until sticky. Add cabbage and combine well.
-
Scoop around 1 tablespoon of filling in center and wet the wrapper edges if necessary. Fold one side up to overlap the other side. Leave the two ends open. Repeat to finish all.
-
In a large pan with cover, brush some oil and lay the potstickers one by one. Pour around 1 /2 cup by the edges of the pan (avoid pouring water on potstickers). Cover the lid and heat over medium high fire. You will hear sound of the water in the first minutes. Move your pan from time to time to guarantee an even heat. Uncover the lid when there is no sound. Garnish green onion and roasted black sesame seeds. Continue frying over slow fire until the bottoms are well colored.
-
Serve directly or with any dips.
Dip 1: 1 tablespoon chili oil+1 tablespoon back vinegar + green onion
Dip2: 2 tablespoons back vinegar + several ginger shreds
Comments
quinn says
thanks for sharing! It looks really easy and tasty I’d like to make ’em, right away 😀
quinn says
but what does “Pour around 1 /2 cup along with the edges.” mean? pour 1/2 cup of oil?
Elaine says
Hi Quinn,
I mean pouring the water by the edges of the pan so there will be no water on the surface of the potstickers.
Sonja says
Hello Elain
I just made these potsticker. They tasted abloust fabulous. Since I needed to use up my savoy cabbage I used this instead of chinese cabbage and added one carrot.
For dipping I used 1) a sweet and spicy sauce, 2) a selfmade sauce of soja sauce, sesame oil, rice vinegar and some dried chillies and green onions.
I even made the dumpling dough according to your recipe. Even though I have made the dough before it was never this smooth, as with your recipe and helpful note.
Thank you for this great recipe. You are doing a fantastic work with this website.
Kim says
These were absolutely awesome! My husband and I cook a special meal together on Valentine’s Day every year. This year we decided to try Sichuan. Couldn’t be happier with this recipe. Fun and delicious! Thank you.
Jessica says
Well, I made them differently. And they turned out great. I’m sure the original recipe is delicious too. I added some wood ear mushrooms. I just love their texture and used more scallions. Chives would have been good too. More or less, I kept filling about the same but I instead used a homemade dough for glass dumplings. I steamed the glass dumplings and very briefly and lightly browned in a pan. Very tasty! Like everyone else, Coronavirus has got us indoors a lot. We have made Har Gow, wontons, bao buns and these over the last couple weeks to keep busy. We have frozen some too, although not the glass dumplings as they don’t seem to freeze well. I don’t usually have time to make dumplings, but kids have been helping and our family loves dumplings, so I dare say we have been eating well, haha.