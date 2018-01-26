The ultimate to Chinese dumplings including dumpling dough, how to roll wrapper from flours, how to prepare Chinese dumpling fillings, how to cook dumplings and the popular dipping sauces. As one of the most symbolizing food on Chinese table, Chinese dumplings are the most popular food for Chinese New Year all over the country. Chinese dumplings can be further divided into three types based on the cooking method.
Boiled dumplings (水饺): for Chinese, dumplings are boiled dumplings in most cases, not pot-stickers and steamed dumplings. We have special name for those two types. Boiled dumplings are soft, juicy and moist. In northern provinces, are considered as the staple food all year around.
Pan-fried dumplings (potstickers, 锅贴) are crispy and chewier than boiled dumplings. Pan-fried dumplings are popular across the country mainly as street foods or side dishes.
Steamed dumplings (蒸饺): steamed dumplings are less famous compared with the two types above. In China, they are mainly served as side dish, dim sum or breakfast.
Making dumplings (either boiled dumplings or pan-fried version) with family members is one of the most important family activities for celebrating Chinese New Year in Northern provinces. All family members contribute to a healthy, well-balanced and rich in flavor dumpling dish. The older generation with more experience in making dumplings makes the most of the preparation works including making well flavored dumpling fillings and a dumpling wrapper dough with an appropriate hardness. When the dumpling party begins, someone starts to roll the wrapper and all of the others help to wrap them. Team work is always funny and rewarding. Everyone is get involved and everyone express their blessings to other family members. Everyone is enjoying the precious family reunion time and looking forward to the next “get together” dumpling party.
Make Juicy &Flavory Fillings
It is really a long store if we want to explain possibility of fillings for dumplings. But there are rules. Dumpling fillings are well-balanced nutritionally with ground meat (might be pork, beef, shrimp, mutton and sometimes chicken) and chopped vegetables (carrot, celery, cabbage, mushrooms and radish), so dumpling itself is a perfect one dish meal. Here are some tips to make your dumpling filling with running juice and rice flavors.
Fat content should be guaranteed|If possible, choose ground meat with at least 30% fat content. Most of Chinese dumplings use ground pork or sometimes ground lamb. Both of the two types of meat can provide enough oil after cooking, and avoid the filling becomes tight and dry. If other leaner meats are used as the main ingredients for filling, including chicken, beef and shrimp, a common technique is to add some extra fat. This is well proofed in famous Har Gow, extra pork fat is added to make the shrimp filling juicy.
Marinate the ground meat a few hours prior to folding|Longer marinating time help the meat to absorb the seasonings. Firstly add all the seasonings, light soy sauce, oyster sauce, white pepper, salt, ginger, cooking wine, sesame oil, egg and chopped scallion. Then heat for around 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil and drizzle the hot oil on the top of the scallion. Stir the meat mixture for 2-3 minutes in one direction until getting a paste texture. Then set aside and marinate for 1 hour or cover with plastic wrapper and fridge overnight.
Apply appropriate treatments to fresh vegetable| the treatments of the vegetable including, stir-frying, blanch, salt marinating and oil mixing. If you use vegetables have a higher water content for example cabbage, chop them firstly and then marinate with salt for 10-15 minutes. After marinating, slightly squeeze the extra liquid out. This can prevent the filling becomes watery and spoil the dumplings wrappers. For vegetables with lower water content (like chive in this recipe), chop firstly and then coat with oil before mixing with ground meat. This prevents the vegetables from dewatering due to the salt.
Mix vegetables with ground meat just before wrapping. If the vegetables are added too early, the dewatering process happens, making the filling watery and hard to handle.
After cooked, the chive is still green.
How to make dumpling wrapper from scratch
We have full access to store-made dumpling wrappers now but a “real dumpling” better starts from flours.
- 300g all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting (for around 45 to 50 dumpling wrappers)
- 150ml to 160ml water
- a small pinch of salt (around 1/2 tsp, 2g.)
- Mix a small pinch of salt with flour, dig a hole in center and then stir the water in. Mix the flour with water with chop-stickers during the process so you can adjust the water amount if necessary. Then knead the dough for 8-10 minutes with a stand mixer or by hand until the dough is almost smooth. Cover and rest for 15 minutes. Then re-knead the dough for 2-3 minutes so we can get a very smooth dough. Cover and continue resting for 1 hour.
- When the dough becomes soft and smooth, cut into halves and knead each half into a round ball. Take one half and dig a small hole in center. Then shape it to a large circle round. Cut so we will end up a long log. Shape the log around 3cm in diameter. Divide the long log into small dumpling dough pieces (each around 10g). Dust each of them so they will not stick together. Press one down and then roll it into a wrapper around 10cm in diameter. You can refer to the video for the technique.
- Get your assistants here and begin to wrap the dumpling at the fastest speed, because the wrappers will get dried out soon and become harder to seal together.
Tips for easy to roll dumping wrappers
Tougher dough is better for softer dough. It is quite important to use harder dough if you want to make thin papers. If the dough is too soft, it is hard to roll the wrappers and the dumpling cannot keep a nice shape. If you feel your dough is slightly too hard to work with, you can slightly lengthen a resting time.
If you plan to make steamed dumplings, use hot boiling water to make the dough so your dumplings will be much softer and easy to steam. We call this dough as hot water dough (烫面).
How to cook dumplings
Boiled dumplings (水饺) : heat a large pot of water to a boiling, add a small pinch of salt. Then cook the dumplings in batches. Slightly move the dumplings with a large ladle or scoop so they will not sticky to the bottom. Then the water begins to boil again, add around 1/4 cup of cold water. Repeat once. When the dumplings become transparent and expand because of the air inside. Transfer out.
Pan-frying (potstickers): brush 1 tablespoon of oil in a pan (nonstick pan recommended for beginners), place the dumplings in. Pleats side up. Heat over medium fire until one side becomes browned. Swirl around 1/2 cup of water and then cover the lid immediately.
Continue heating until all of the water is evaporated.Slow down your heat and heat until the bottom becomes crispy and golden brown.
- 300 g all-purpose flour ,plus more for dusting
- 155 ml water ,room temperature or hot boiling, see tip3
- 2 g salt
- 400 g Ground pork ,at least 20% fat (you can replace ⅓ pork with shrimp)
- 200 g Chive ,hard ends removed
- 1 tsp.salt
- 1 tbsp. cooking wine
- 1/2 tsp. white pepper
- 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
- 1 tbsp. oyster sauce
- 1 tbsp. minced ginger
- 2 large eggs
- 3 tbsp. sesame oil ,divided
- 1/3 cup chopped scallion
- 2 tbsp. hot oil
- 2 tbsp. vinegar
- 3-4 ginger sheds
-
Recipe Video
Recipe firstly published in 2015 and updated in 2018 with new videos and new cook's note.
Comments
Holly | Beyond Kimchee says
This is an awesome tutorial! I love Chinese dumplings and looking forward making all from scratch. Thanks for sharing!
Elaine Luo says
Thanks Holly for stopping by. Make dumpling wrappers from starch is really easy once you take action.
Alexandra says
Don’t you mean from scratch not starch? You say starch many times on this page.
Elaine says
Hi Alexandra,
If the recipe lists starch as an ingredient, you can definitely corn starch. We have lots of starch in Chinese cooking. If a dish requires a specific starch, I used to point that out in recipe.
劳珂 says
In the title of this post and the youtube video you say “making dumplings from STARCH” instead of “making dumplings from SCRATCH.” You keep using the word “starch” instead of the word “scratch” even though I think you mean “scratch”.
Anyway, thanks for the recipe! I plan to use it this weekend for Chinese New Years!
Elaine says
Thanks 劳珂 for pointing this out. I have uploaded the video over a year. I will find if there is any possibility to correct the typo. Thanks for the correctness.
Happy Chinese New Year!
JPAR says
You keep saying ‘add water to meat’ and do this up to three times.
How much water do you add?
I’ve made several lots of dumplings in the past, but always suffered from the filling seeming to be too dry. Wonder if the addition of water is the solution Ive been looking for?
Elaine Luo says
Hi Jpar,
That’s the exact reason why the filling is too dry. The amount of water added each time depends on the amount of the meat filling. For 250g meat filling, I recommend adding around 1 tablespoon of water all together. Each time, stir in one direction until the water is well absorbed. But sometimes, the water contained in the different types of meat might differ. So it is hard to provide a detailed amount. The basic concept is to add water until the meat cannot absorb anymore water.
Maree Brogden says
Thank you-a great explanation
CC says
I’m so glad I found your website – I grew up eating many of these dishes and I can’t wait to try out some new recipes. Very authentic and complete with rules I will never understand (my mom also told me to only stir in one direction)! Keep up the good work 😉
Elaine Luo says
Thanks for the lovely commenting. Personally I learned a lot from my mother too and sometimes she explains some of the reasons. But I get most of the experience from daily cooking. So practice makes perfect.
Plus, I am really glad to help!
sunita says
Please I would like to know how to make the chicken dumpling filling moist.i would appreciate if u could email me as soon as possible. Thanks
Elaine Luo says
Hi Sunita,
To make the chicken filling for dumplings moist, there are several ways. Add egg white or add more oil with starch. Adding egg white would be an easier way. But you will need to stir the filling in one direction to mix them well and let the meat absorb some of the liquid. It is almost the same with pork filling.
Don says
elaine,
thank you for sharing your fantastic recipes, as you have made sichuan ciusine at least visually more manageable for the home cook.
i made the scallion pancake this evening and it turned out pretty good. i think with further experimentation it will turn out better as i would like to make it so its less dense.
i also attempted making the dumpling wrappers but unfortunately to no avail. i tried with bith all purpose flour and plain white flour, but the dough was too wet to work with even after letting it rest. any other tips?
cheers,
don
Elaine Luo says
Hi Don,
Use high-gluten flour for dumpling wrappers next time. All purpose flour and plain white flour absorb less water thus making the dough too wet. And reduce the water slightly based on the brand of your flour; stop adding water when the flour is turned into flocculent texture.
Blue says
How do you make the dipping sauce in the picture?
Elaine Luo says
It is Chinese black vinegar with shredded ginger. This is the most classic dipping sauce. You can also add some chili oil or sesame oil based on personal taste.
Marie says
Wonderful tutorial, I have just started recently to make potstickers and have found your recipe for wrappers and filling very informative. I will use your tutorial next time I make them. Many thanks.
Marie in Ireland
Elaine Luo says
You are quite welcome, Marie. Homemade wrappers are at least much better than store-bought ones. So try this next time and look forward to your good news.
betty says
I love the simplicity of this – thanks to your video tutorial. I will HAVE to try this…thank you for posting.
Elaine Luo says
You are quite welcome Betty. I am quite glad if it is helpful.
Vlad says
I’m just starting to browse your recipes and can’t decide on what to make first. But as my boys love dumplings I thought I’d start here. I just wanted to know if you have any egg free filling suggestions/alternatives. My girlfriend is alergic to eggs, but I’m sure she’d like to have some dumplings as well.
Thank you!
Elaine Luo says
Hi Vlad,
Egg is strongly recommend but not must for dumpling fill. It is used to moist the filling(avoid drying out after cooking) and tenderize the meat. You can add some water in the meat (recommend 1 tablespoon of water for 1 cup minced meat) firstly and the mix with starch. The later way can keep the filling juicy and moist too.
Thida says
I ate this kind of food at a Chinese restaurant in Cambodia. The fillings were different from the one that you are showing us here. If I’m not wrong the fillings consists of shrimps as the main element, other things I’m not sure of. Besides the fillings, other things look the same (I refer to the appearance). If you know the recipe of the food that I just described, kindly share it here and post into Facebook as I have just followed your page. Thanks.
LuCy says
The dumplings were a major hit in my home. Instead of making the dough, I used egg roll wrappers. I just cut them to size. Next time I plan on attempting the dough as well. The wrapping part was time consuming and, in the beginning, frustrating- just keep at it and your patence will be rewarded. Very Tasty. Thanks for sharing your recipe with us.
Elaine says
Hi Lucy,
Thanks for the sweet feedback. What a brilliant idea to use egg roll wrappers. Quite good for hurry dinners.
Happy cooking!
hiun tang says
Hi, I love your recipe but in the country that I am in there is no pork. Do you have any other chicken recipe for the filling of the dumpling?
Elaine says
Hi Tang,
You can use a combination of shrimp and chicken to replace pork directly in this recipe.
Priscila says
Congrats, excellent video and by far the best dumpling explained to detail recipe. I have no doubts at all. Thank you for sharing it. Good vibes.
Elaine says
Thank you Priscila! Happy cooking and bon appetite！
Jolene says
Wish I had found your site earlier! This is a wonderfully informative guide, perfect for newbie dumpling makers who want to make dumplings but have always felt too intimidated to try!
Thanks for taking the time to share this beautiful recipe!
Elaine says
Thanks Jolene for all the kind words. Homemade dumpling wrapper is a family game in China. We can cook together and share the food with each other.
L says
I made these wrappers. It was easy, and they came out delicious!
For flour, I used half King Arthur All Purpose Flour (gluten 11.7%) and half King Arthur Bread Flour (gluten 12.7%). That made my gluten percent an average of 12.2%. This was a good mix! Before seeing this, I usually make with only all purpose flour, and I think these were easier to work with. I am looking forward to experimenting with different flour mixes to see exactly what I like best.
I do have a question for Elaine. Have you every put your dough in the refrigerator for a few days? A lot of times I don’t use all my dough the first day and want to save it.
Elaine says
Dough can not be kept in refrigerator directly. You can make the dough into wrappers and then freeze them in air-tight bag. Next time before assembling, set in room temperature and wait until soft again.
Ruth says
Hi Elaine
I read in other recipes of dumplings that when boiling is added cold water, is this wrong? Why is this done?
Also I’ve always wondered what the difference between dumplings and pot stickers is?
Thank you for your recipe, I’ll be trying to do it very soon.
Elaine says
Ruth,
Yes, we need to add cold water when cooking the dumplings. Firstly cold water and help to make the skin more chewier. Secondly it help to create a uniform heat so both the filling and wrapper can be well cooked.
Jennifer Greer says
These dumplings look AMAZING! I really like your fantastic tips. Next time I try to make dumplings, I will certainly follow your recipe. Your photos are extraordinary! Are you a professional photographer?
Elaine says
Thanks for such a lovely comment. I love to shoot food and just a amateur. Happy cooking! I hope you will love your dumpling part as me too.
Christina says
Hi! How many dumplings does this recipe yield? I’m planning on feeding a crowd for CNY 🙂 Thanks!
Elaine says
It can make around 50 dumplings.
Logan says
What type of cooking wine would you recommend?
Elaine says
I use very common Chinese cooking wine with several different brands. You can use this one.
Seipati P Thaoge says
Wow it looks very nice I’m going to try it n give Fred back
Antony Dsouza says
Nice recipe thanks for sharing with us
Elaine says
Thanks Antony.
Hope you love it anyway.
Nancy says
Hi Elaine,
Thank you for your beautiful website, it has inspired me to try so many new dishes! When making the dumpling filling, can you tell me how to keep the filling from becoming mushy? How do you keep the filling “springy”? Thank you again!
Elaine says
Nancy,
You can add more fat or oil to the filling. If you want it to be springy, you can add cubed pork stock like what we did in soup dumplings.
Jodi Fortner says
Helllo, Elaine!
What would you suggest as a alternative or replacement for chives? I assume you’re referring to Chinese Chives or 韭菜, (pronounced in Mandarin as jiǔ cài and in Cantonese as “gow choy*)? There are regular mild chives, round garlic chives and Chinese Chives. A neighbor gave me a pot of chives (I believe they are either garlic scapes or 大蒜花 dà suàn huā or gow choy) when she moved out, they came up again last year but I didn’t use them because they were very strong. She also gave me a jar of the blossoms packed in salt, I definitely didn’t know what to do with them. She seemed to treasure them, she was the sweetest woman, didn’t speak English at all and my attempts to Google Translate failed miserably! These Chinese names are from Woks of Life website, my encyclopedia of all things Chinese —
https://thewoksoflife.com/chinese-chives-scallions-aromatics-peppers/ — they say the gow choy is more of a vegetable than an herb. I sound very confused, don’t I?!! I’ll have to cook some pork and gow choy together before I spend hours making dumplings, right?!
I made dumplings last year and they are definitely much better homemade than frozen but I’m still looking for a good filling. I used Napa cabbage and they fell apart, not good at all. Whole big batch, not good at all, such a disappointment. Would you suggest other vegetables?
Also, in an answer to a question from a reader you talked about using part all-purpose flour and part bread flour but you don’t mention that in the ingredient lists. Any reason for this?
OK, all this being said, I need to watch your video tomorrow and maybe that will lend a few answers, I found your site through rasamalaysia and came upon this posting looking for your recipe for HarGow. I want to make Char Siu Bao and have been researching flours and will check tomorrow for any recipes for those you may have posted. Have you ever heard of a dipping sauce recipe for Char Siu Bao? I’ve always just mixed hot mustard and soy sauce together, but recently read about someone enjoying her baos with her dipping recipe.
Please remember me, I’m obsessed with dim sum recipes and I’m sure I’ll be back to ask you many questions in the future. I’m retired, have time to cook, and the winter months in Ohio have been such that I don’t go out unless I have to. i lived in Hawaii 40 years ago and sorely wish I had stayed on the island.
Oh well, hindsight is always better. If you post this could you edit out the personal stuff? Thanks for your blog, and take care.
Jodi Fortner
Columbus,, Ohio
Elaine says
Jodi,
First of all, thanks so much for your trust and leaving me such an informative comment.
For your questions
Firstly, we use chive as a vegetable more than a herb. Chive blossoms are quite treasure in China too. It is extremely good when matching with Beijing style lamb hot pot or using as a dipping sauce.
For me, chive is the best partner for pork dumplings. But corn, celery, carrot and cabbage are good options too. If you use cabbage, marinate shredded cabbage with a small pinch of salt and then squeeze the extra water. This step can avoid the filling falling apart.
We do not match char siu bao with a dipping sauce in China. But I believe a soy sauce based dipping sauce used in Chinese steamed chicken can be an ideal option.
Mary says
Thanks for the detailed recipe! It worked out great.
Elaine says
Thank you so much Mary!!
Rox says
Thank you so much for this recipe! I made potstickers with this recipe. I’m a beginner, so it was a challenge, but your instructions were very helpful! Delicious – cannot wait to make them again and perfect my technique!
Elaine says
Thank you Rox. This is a great comment. I am so glad to be helpful. Happy cooking!
Susan says
Is it possible to freeze the dumplings?
Elaine says
Sure. Place the dumplings is a tray firstly and let them become hard. Then transfer to air-tight plastic bag.
Nerissa says
Hi! I tried this recipe a few months ago and it came out very tasty and just the right moisture. I’ve never made any dumplings before and this turned out great. My daughter, then 8 loved it so much she’d snack on them. Every dumpling made was gone in 24 hours –and we’re only 4 in the family, two are young kids! Hope to try out more of your recipes. Keep up the good work! 🙂
Elaine says
Thanks Nerissa. Your comment make me feel that my effort is paying off. I have a kid too, who is additive to homemade dumplings. I do not like store bought ones, I make large batches of dumplings. I have pull everything I learnt together in this post. And it is really worth all the efforts. Thank you and happy cooking. Hug your lovely kids.
Bodhi says
This is a really, really delicious and authentic recipe for jiaozi. My mother in law is Shanghainese, and she makes them exactly the same way. I tried your recipe today, and it turned out awesome! My children say they taste much nicer than the store bought ones. Thank you so much for your gorgeous blog, and I can’t wait to try all your other recipes!
Elaine says
Thanks Bodhi,
This is really a lovely comment. I have put lots of efforts in this post and really it is paying off now. Happy cooking and enjoy your journey with Chinese cooking.
janssen says
Hi just wanted to ask how many dumplings are in 1 serving. cuz it doesnt really specify and looking to mke these in bulk
Elaine says
Hi Janssen,
Around 12 dumplings for each person. But actually depending on the situation. My husband usually eat at least 24 dumplings for one meal while others in my family eat around 10 dumplings.