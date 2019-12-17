They are dozens of ways to fold dumplings. We have vey dedicated dumplings in China. The wrapper can be colorful and the shapes can be amazing. For example, the popular cabbage like dumplings. I introduce some simple and easy way for homemade version with common techniques with detailed shown in video. Hope you make your dumpling party more enjoyable in the coming holiday season.

Tips for folding beautiful Chinese dumplings

Start with less filling and easy ways. For beginners, you can start with less filling and easy ways. Too much filling may cause leaking and a twisted dumpling shape. No worries, along with the improvement of the skill, you can wrap more dumpling fillings. Think about your cooking method in advance. Different shape has their own advantages on a specific cooking method. For example, the pinched edge dumplings (usually we call it cabbage dumpling in China) work the best with boiled dumplings. With this method, you can wrap more filling and pinch the wrappers more tightly because of the action of pinching together. They are more stable than other forms when facing the boiling movement of water. Take care of the shape of your filling. Sometimes, a round ball (or flat ball )can make the dumpling plump and much easier to wrap. But in other cases, like moon shape dumplings, rectangle shape is much better. Homemade wrappers, in most cases, work better then store-bought wrappers. However, do not over flour your homemade dumpling wrapper. Most made wrapper need dusting flour to avoid sticky together. But too much flour also prevent the wrapper pinching together when folding. If you use store-bought wrappers, wet the toughing part at the beginning can make the wrapper process easier. Wet the joining part if you are using store bought dumpling wrappers.

I use homemade dumpling wrapper for demonstration, so there is no wetting process. For store-bought wrappers, check whether they can seal good directly or you may apply water as a glue. And I still keep this post as an opening post as I will continue adding other methods and ways in the further.

Easy versions

1.Rose bud or shoe-shaped gold ingot (元宝饺子): place 1 tablespoon of filling in center (round), fold the wrapper in half and seal completely. Then press the two endings together.

2.Triangle dumplings (三角饺): place the filling in center as a round ball. Fold 1/3 portion of the wrapper and press to seal and then fold the remaining at center to make the other two corners. This way is easy too but the folded dumplings occupy larger places. You can also make some waves on the three edges to make the triangle dumplings looks even more dedicated. Usually triangle dumplings are for pan-frying and steaming.

3.Quadrangle dumpling with openings (开口锅贴):Place the filling in center as rectangle, seal the center part together. this is the easiest way to fold potstickers. Or you can seal the two ends and make a quadrangle dumpling. Opened quadrangle dumpling is only sued for pan-fried potstickers.

Quadrangle dumplings(四角蒸饺)：Filling in center as rectangle, press the two side at the center, pinch the other two sides at center too to create 4 corners. If you make a quadrangle dumpling, slightly squeeze the filling can improve the appearance.

Middle Level

4. Pinched-edge dumpling (大肚水饺 )：this method is the most popular folding way for boiled dumplings in China. It is better to use handmade wrappers as they stick better than store-bought wrappers . Place filling in center as a round ball, fold the wrapper in half at center firstly. Use your left thumb and index finger to hold the left half and use your right thumb and index finger to hold the right half. Simultaneously, slightly squeeze the two side toward the center part while pressing the two edges together. This is the fastest way of fold dumplings, so most of the boiled dumplings in restaurants are wrapped via this way.

5.One Line dumpling (一字水饺): this is a simper shape based on pinched edge dumplings. The only difference is not to squeeze the two side together.

6.Two-direction crescent moon dumplings (两个方向的月牙饺子): place 1 tablespoon of filling in center, fold the wrapper in half at center firstly. Make 2-4 pleats from center to the left edges and then repeat and make 2-4 pleats from center to the right edges.

7.Twisty Rope (蛤蜊饺): place 1 tablespoon of filling in center, fold the wrapper in half at center firstly and move sideway while pressing. Then twist the edges. You can form a sun shape twisty rope using two wrappers overlaid.

8. Waved dumplings (波波饺子): place 1 tablespoon of filling in center, fold the wrapper in half at center firstly and move sideway while pressing.

Advanced

9.Pinch braid(柳叶饺): place the filling in center as a column, make a horizontal pleats and then start with one front pleat and one back pleat. Then take the pinched part one step further to the left center. Then repeat the process of making front pleat and back pleat alternately. Press the two ends together to finish and form a lovely tail.

10.One direction crescent moon dumplings (月牙饺子)：place the filling in the center as a column, take the wrapper in left hand. make pleats with the right hands all the way from the right corner to left corner.

11.Baozi like folding: make pleats with the right hand and rotate the wrapper meanwhile and finally seal the ends to make a round dumpling like Baozi. This method is mainly for shanghai style soup dumplings (灌汤包).

Enjoy! If you have other ideas, welcome share your thought with Elaine. Have fun with your dumpling party.