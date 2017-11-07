China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Easy Spring Roll Wrappers (Egg Roll Wrappers)

40 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Learn how to make spring roll wrappers (egg roll wrappers) at home with a simplified method, no dough kneading, no long time fermentation and only need 15 minutes to make.

I keep my promise and have been testing spring roll wrappers or egg roll wrappers at home in the last two weeks. And I finally figure out the key factors of paper thin and elastic spring roll wrappers, using the very traditional way. When I finally master the skills, my husband showed me his concern that the traditional method was hard to control and the readers might fail at the first attempts just like me. After so many times of cleaning up my cabinet surface, he strongly recommended that I should figure out a simplified version, the same as scallion pancakes. Since I think he offered a really great point. I started my journey and test again. So this is the result and it produces quite great results. The wrappers are slightly thicker than traditional version but thin enough and round enough! What’s better, I have matched those wrappers with several types of dishes. All of them tastes fabulous.

spring roll wrappers|chinasichuanfood.com

Note

  1. Keep slow fire when brushing the batter, so you have enough time to spread the batter as thin as possible.
  2. When all the brushing work is done, slightly turn up the fire and the wrapper can be cooked within 10 seconds.
  3. If there is any skins left on the pan, use a wet cloth to clean up.
  4. The cooked wrappers should be cooled down separately before overlapping, otherwise, they may stick to each other.

spring roll wrappers|chinasichuanfood.com

Ingredients

  • 200g all-purpose flour
  • 300ml water + 20ml more if necessary
  • 1/2 tsp. salt

Steps

Mix salt and all purpose flour and then pour in water. Keep stir until well combined.

spring roll wrappers|chinasichuanfood.com

Strain the batter to remove any lumps.

spring roll wrappers|chinasichuanfood.com

Prepare a non-stick pan and a small brush. Heat your pan over slowest fire and then quickly brush the batter on the pan to form a round skin. Slightly turn up the fire and heat the skin until white. Transfer to cool down aside.

spring roll wrappers|chinasichuanfood.com

spring roll wrappers|chinasichuanfood.com

Clean the pan with a wet cloth and then repeat the process until all the batter is finished. My favorite serving way is to either use it simply as Chinese spring roll wrappers or use as pancakes for roasted chicken, peking duck and moo shu pork.

Spring roll wrapper as peking duck wrappers|chinasichuanfood.com

Or use them for a spring roll.

Vegan Spring Rolls with Shredded Taro

Other homemade stuff from starch

4.87 from 15 votes
Print
Easy Spring Roll Wrappers
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
15 mins
Total Time
25 mins
 
Easy Chinese Spring Roll Wrappers
Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Spring Roll, Wrapper
Servings: 25 spring wrappers
Calories: 29 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 200 g all-purpose flour
  • 300 ml water + 20ml more if necessary
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
Instructions
  1. Mix salt and all purpose flour and then pour in water. Keep stir until well combined.
  2. Strain the batter to remove any lumps.
  3. Prepare a non-stick pan and a small brush. Heat your pan over slowest fire and then quickly brush the batter on the pan to form a round skin. Slightly turn up the fire and heat the skin until white. Tear off the cool down aside.
  4. Clean the pan with a wet cloth and then repeat the process until all the batter is finished.

Recipe Video

Recipe Notes

The Nutrition Facts is based on each every wrapper.

Nutrition Facts
Easy Spring Roll Wrappers
Amount Per Serving
Calories 29
% Daily Value*
Sodium 38mg 2%
Potassium 8mg 0%
Total Carbohydrates 6g 2%
Calcium 0.1%
Iron 2.1%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

spring roll wrappers|chinasichuanfood.com

spring roll wrappers|chinasichuanfood.com

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • It is quite simple. I will continue making a traditional spring roll wrapper video soon. And you will find how simple this is.

      Reply


  6. They worked nicely, but I needed significantly more water. I weighed the flour so I should have had the proper amounts. One thing I learned was that with my pan — a non-stick pan that is not Teflon (I don’t know what it is because I got it second hand) — the wrapper pulled away and allowed itself to be removed when it was done. If I tried to move it too soon, it stuck. Thank you!!

    Reply

    • Hi Laura,
      You need to wait until the wrapper are 100% cooked otherwise it stuck. The water amount can be slightly different since we are using different flour. But once you mastered the skill, those wrapper can be so good to match with other dishes. I believe you will cook it frequently.

      Reply

  7. I used to have a recipe that called for a ratio of 1:2 flour to water as well as egg white I will try this out today.Thanks for sharing your knowledge.

    Reply

  9. Your method is the same as my Filipino mother, flour and water, then brush on hot grease frying pan. She would prepare the batter and my sister and I would cook them. We asked mother measurement of flour and water we even looked when she prepared them. Difficult because she used no measurement she judged by eyesight and her feelings. Thank U I will try your measurement.

    Reply

  10. Hi. Even the traditional way i would use a spatula to spread the dough as thin as possible. So if this works, great!!! Can these be frozen?

    Reply

    • I use traditional hand drawing for traditional dough. You can package them in an air-tight container and freeze. Next time, steam until warm before wrapping.

      Reply


  14. That’s amazing! What a lovely little video, I shall try this next week for spring rolls for friends coming to dinner….

    Reply


  15. Hi,
    Thank You for sharing this simple and awesome video. Can I prepare spring rolls with these sheets and freeze them? And alter when I wish to can I bake or deep-fry the spring rolls

    Reply

  16. that’s great,and thank you,Ill try to teach my 12 years old daughter to make this v ery simple homemade wrappers,,,since she is making cakes , this is very easy to her.,,,,,,,hav e a nice all day.

    Reply

    • emmanuel,
      Thanks! It is always good ideas to teach the young generation making dishes. Happy cooking and I am happy to know you and your daughter love it.

      Reply

    • Mariam,
      You can use shredded potato, cucumber and lettuce and other common ingredients for a basic salad on your side. And then make a matching dipping sauce just like peking duck sauce and Thai chili sauce. Happy cooking!

      Reply


  21. This is perfect! I didn’t have even one turn out badly. They fry up deliciously crisp, too. Really impressed.

    Reply


  22. I have not tried to make these yet but they look amazingly easy – is this the best wrapper to use for Peking duck … Thank you so much for sharing all your recipes and your skill X

    Reply


  24. This is very helpful to me especially now that i’m in a country where it is almost impossible to find Far-east products! I am going to try this recipe for sure.♥️

    Reply

    • Thank you Em. This is a super easy method but need longer time for brushing the batter. I will introduce a quick version using traditional method soon.

      Reply

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。