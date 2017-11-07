China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Easy Spring Roll Wrappers (Egg Roll Wrappers)

142 Comments

Learn how to make spring roll wrappers (egg roll wrappers) at home with a simplified method, no dough kneading, no long time fermentation and only need 15 minutes to make.

I keep my promise and have been testing spring roll wrappers or egg roll wrappers at home in the last two weeks. And I finally figure out the key factors of paper thin and elastic spring roll wrappers, using the very traditional way. When I finally master the skills, my husband showed me his concern that the traditional method was hard to control and the readers might fail at the first attempts just like me. After so many times of cleaning up my cabinet surface, he strongly recommended that I should figure out a simplified version, the same as scallion pancakes. Since I think he offered a really great point. I started my journey and test again. So this is the result and it produces quite great results. The wrappers are slightly thicker than traditional version but thin enough and round enough! What’s better, I have matched those wrappers with several types of dishes. All of them tastes fabulous.

spring roll wrappers|chinasichuanfood.com

Note

  1. Keep slow fire when brushing the batter, so you have enough time to spread the batter as thin as possible.
  2. When all the brushing work is done, slightly turn up the fire and the wrapper can be cooked within 10 seconds.
  3. If there is any skins left on the pan, use a wet cloth to clean up.
  4. The cooked wrappers should be cooled down separately before overlapping, otherwise, they may stick to each other.

spring roll wrappers|chinasichuanfood.com

Ingredients

  • 200g all-purpose flour
  • 300ml water + 20ml more if necessary
  • 1/2 tsp. salt

Steps

Mix salt and all purpose flour and then pour in water. Keep stir until well combined.

spring roll wrappers|chinasichuanfood.com

Strain the batter to remove any lumps.

spring roll wrappers|chinasichuanfood.com

Prepare a non-stick pan and a small brush. Heat your pan over slowest fire and then quickly brush the batter on the pan to form a round skin. Slightly turn up the fire and heat the skin until white. Transfer to cool down aside.

spring roll wrappers|chinasichuanfood.com

spring roll wrappers|chinasichuanfood.com

Clean the pan with a wet cloth and then repeat the process until all the batter is finished. My favorite serving way is to either use it simply as Chinese spring roll wrappers or use as pancakes for roasted chicken, peking duck and moo shu pork.

Spring roll wrapper as peking duck wrappers|chinasichuanfood.com

Or use them for a spring roll.

Vegan Spring Rolls with Shredded Taro

Other homemade stuff from starch

spring roll wrappers|chinasichuanfood.com

spring roll wrappers|chinasichuanfood.com

Comments

