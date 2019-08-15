Learn how to make spring roll wrappers using the traditional way. I have already posted a simplified version in the previous using the very easy brushing method. But if you are quite skilled at playing with dough, this traditional method is quicker as long as the dough is prepared by rule and line. Simplified version is great but I still want to master the traditional way. Warning first! It is quite difficult and need lots of practices. Not easy! You may need to test several batches before a success. If you are in a hurry, don’t try this one. Check the simplified version to avoid failure. You can simply make a shortcut version using dumpling wrappers.

The spring wrapper made with this method is the chewiest and actually the fast after you master the skills.

It is quite magic for me to see the sellers make spring roll wrappers on a thin iron sheet oven a stove. They draw a circle, pick up the extra dough, wait for 10 seconds and a paper thin spring wrapper is done. Previously we bought the self-made spring roll wrappers from the provider at our local market. However that handmade version is only served during Spring Festival. But from today, I can make my own spring roll wrappers at home all time along the year. It is so cool.

Before starting, there are several background information about the dough and the theory. A well prepared spring roll wrapper dough should have the perfect fluidity (as a drawing tool), strong enough gluten (the dough can be pulled out completely) and smooth (no thick lumps on the cooked wrapper).

About the fluidity|I recommend using a ratio around 9:10 (water VS flour) for beginners. If the dough contains too much water, the final dough is quite hard to handle.

How to strengthen the gluten strength |As we all know, high-protein produce a stronger gluten strength than low-protein flour.I have tested both with high gluten flour and all purpose flour. Both work perfectly. Salt can help the protein get closer and bond more extensively. So a small amount of salt in the dough is highly recommended.

How to make sure there is no lumps inside the dough|I have tested adding the all of the water and starting to make a very wet dough , but there are lots of lumps inside even after more than 10 minutes slapping. So I recommend making a dough with 70% of the water and then dip the water inside the dough.

Cook’s Note

Both non-stick pan and cast iron pan can work for this recipe. But you need to slightly grease cast iron pan, otherwise the wrapper will stick to the pan.

Make sure you pan is completely clean before making the next wrapper. If it is not clean enough, clean with a wet cloth. The most important skill is to control the temperature of your pan. If the wrapper cannot form well, with lots of crumbs, your pan is not heated enough . If the wrapper forms well but cannot stick to the pan (the wrapper goes with the dough), the pan is over heated. Remove the pan and let it cool down slightly. 2 cups flour can make 25 to 30 spring roll wrappers (about 12-14 cm in diameter). Longer resting time is quite important for the dough. I recommend a t least 3 hours resting or overnight.



Ingredients

2 cups (300g) all purpose flour

1 tsp. salt

260 to 270ml water

Steps

Mix salt with flour and 150ml to 170ml water. Knead until almost smooth. Set aside and rest for 15 minutes. You can use stand mixer in this process and save some energy for later kneading.

Hold one hand and dip into the water. Press the dough and let the dough absorb the water. This can help strengthen the gluten and increase the fluidity.

Cover with plastic wrapper and fridge for at least 3 hours or overnight. So the gluten can be well relaxed and the dough can be cooled down slightly.

Heat the pan over medium heat until hot. Slow down your heat. When the dough is well-relaxed, take the dough up. Let it drops naturally and then throw it back to your palm. Repeat the process dough during the drawing process and do not let the dough drop off.

Grasp the dough in hand and draw a circle on the pan. Wait for 10 seconds and transfer the wrapper out. Clean the pan with a wet cloth and repeat to finish the remaining dough. If you want to use this wrapper as a shell just like duck pancakes, cook the other side for 2-3 seconds.

Cover all of the wrappers with a wet cloth to prevent drying out or place in an air-tight bag until it soften backs.

This wrapper can be used to make traditional Chinese spring roll, pan-fried spring roll or vegetable rolls, or you can use it as a pancake for peking duck, Peking style shredded pork and moo shu pork.