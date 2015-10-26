China Sichuan Food

Handmade healthy Chinese egg noodles, can be used for lo mein noodles, chow mein noodles and soups.

Noodles, as one of the staple food in Chinese cuisine along with Chinese breads (buns) and rice, have lots of variations and types. Sometimes, it is quite time consuming when searching for the right type of noodles for your recipe in Chinese supermarket. There are so many choices. For example, in western China, like Sichuan cuisine and Hunan cuisine, people love to add alkali in noodle dough to make them stretch and chew enough. Dan Dan noodles, Wuhan hot noodles and Sichuan cold sesame noodles all call for alkali noodles either fresh ones or dried ones. Miles away, in Southern China and Hong Kong area, egg usually is added to make chewy and not time sensitive noodles. They are mostly used in lo mein noodles and chow mein noodles. And for real Lanzhou hand pulled noodles, ash of Halogeton arachnoideus is added. But Lanzhou hand pulled noodles are really far away from daily kitchen. It is too difficult to master the skills.

This handmade egg noodle is quite simply and without any wired ingredients. But following are some tips to make the perfect egg noodles.

  • The ratio between egg and water is adjustable. More egg liquid creates chewier taste. More water creates softer texture. So for lo mein noodles and chow mein noodles, I recommend using two middle size eggs.  I tried three eggs previously but figure that that the egg taste is overwhelmingly strong for me. So my best ratio is 2 larger size eggs+20ml water.  If you plan to make noodle soup, you can use one egg+100ml water for 2 cups of flour.
  • The eggs noodles should be cooked after made or if you love to store them, dust with cornstarch and keep in freezer with sealed bag up to 1 week. Boil them directly next time.

Chinese Egg Noodles- Handmade Version
Prep Time
1 hr
Total Time
1 hr
 
Chinese egg noodles--Home style handmade version
Course: pantry, staple
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: homemade, noodles
Calories: 245 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 middle sized egg , whisked
  • pinch of salt
  • 50-60 ml water
  • flour or cornstarch for dusting and coating
Instructions
  1. In a bowl, mix salt with flour and then stir in egg and water slowly. Keep stirring until all the liquid is almost absorbed.
  2. Grasp everything with hand and knead to smooth dough. It is ok to have some dry flour in the bottom at the beginning, as we need to control the water content to make sure our noodles are chewy enough.
  3. When the dough is well kneaded, cover with plastic wrapper and rest for 30 minutes, so the gluten is well relaxed and you can further pat the noodle dough.
  4. Use a rolling pin to pat, press and flat the dough for several minutes (5-6) and then shape the dough to a ball, cover with plastic wrapper and rest for another 30 minutes.
  5. Cut the dough in half; roll one half into a larger and thin wrapper (I show the degree in the video).
  6. Fold the wrapper up (three or flour layers) and then cut into thin and even strips with a very sharp knife. When cutting the noodles, hold the knife vertically and push the newly cut strip with the knife to make sure it is completed with the dough wrapper. Dust with flour and loose the strips and if necessary, you can slightly stretch the strips slightly. Shake off extra flour when finished.
  7. Repeat to finish the other half. Cook immediately or cover with plastic wrapper and freeze for later recipes.

Recipe Video

Recipe Notes

The Nutrition Facts is based on each 100g noodles.

Nutrition Facts
Chinese Egg Noodles- Handmade Version
Amount Per Serving (100 g)
Calories 245 Calories from Fat 18
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 2g 3%
Cholesterol 94mg 31%
Sodium 450mg 19%
Potassium 92mg 3%
Total Carbohydrates 44g 15%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Protein 9g 18%
Vitamin A 2.8%
Calcium 2.2%
Iron 17.3%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Comments

  1. Hi,
    Was unable to find a general email address to the site administrator so I just chose something that should get back to the head cook!
    Great information, written for even those who are members of the dull normal home cooks of Chinese foods .
    I thank you for your explications and explanations of the finer points of Chinese foods..
    Nice to learn about dry pot cookery!
    Looking forward to more!
    -p-

  4. I made these noodles. They were delicious and very chewy. They held up well to stir frying and sauces.

    Does this method work well when making the noodles thicker?

  5. Hi Elaine,
    I love your recipe and awesome detail instruction very much.
    Thank you so much for your sharing.

    Best regards,
    Tom.

  6. Hello,

    The recipe is pretty much identical to some home made pasta recipes. Can I use my pasta maker or is it in the technique.

    Additionally I can not find fresh egg noodles in any markets around my home. Can I buy fresh pasta and fry to use in chow mein if I do not have time to make my own

    thanks

    Al

  7. Hello, it truly is a great recipe, so keep doing what your doing, you’re really good at it 🙂
    But i believe that there’s a small misprint in your recipe “The EGGS should be cooked after made or if you love to store them, dust with cornstarch and keep in freezer with sealed bag up to 1 week. Boil them directly next time.”
    I think you meant noodles instead of eggs there 😉
    I wish you the best of luck in everything that you do and greetings from Estonia! 🙂

  9. Hi Elaine,

    Thanks a lot for this homemade noodle recipe.
    I tried it and they turned out just like the video but on boiling them, they got quite sticky.
    Any way to avoid this?
    Thanks.

  10. Would this recipe qork well with a gluten free flour??? As i am not a big fan of the rice flour noodles you can buy ty xx

  11. would this work with bread flour? i have tried a biang biang noodle recipe with bread flour and it turned out good. would it work with this recipe? or should i stick to normal all purpose flour?

    Reply

    • Hi Jessica,
      You can use bread flour but the dough with bread flour is slightly over strong so the noodles is not easy to stretch. But bread flour is 100% workable for this recipe.

  12. Hi Elaine,
    You mentioned using alkaline to make the noodles. Can I use a pinch of baking soda to accomplish this?
    I can’t find anywhere the alkaline you mention. Or is there another substitute that I could use?
    TY 🙂

    Reply

    • Hi Nichole,
      If you want to use baking soda for your homemade alkaline noodles , firstly bake baking soda on a lined baking tray at 120 degree C for around 1 hour to turn it into stronger alkali. Do not touch it during the process to prevent skin irritation. Then dissolve it with water for the dough. Recommended 2.5g baked baking soda for 500g flour.

  13. umm…..alll these comments and reply make my fucking laugh sorry
    hi,
    btw it is good but their is 1 thing wrong
    YOU NEED TO MAKE MORE!
    lol i shout to much god i got a head…..bye

  16. Hello from India.
    Thank you so much for sharing the authentic chinese recipes. In Indian restaurants, we get chinese dishes that are totally different from the authentic chineses food. We call it indo-chinese food (chinese food with Indian twist😜). 😂 But we love it.

    Can I use whole wheat flour to make these noodles? Can these noodles be dried and stored for few months?

    Reply

    • You can mix in some wheat flour, for example half wheat flour and half all purpose. 100% wheat flour cannot make chewy egg noodles.
      The fresh noodles can be kept in a air-tight container and freeze up for 1 week.

