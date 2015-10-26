Handmade healthy Chinese egg noodles, can be used for lo mein noodles, chow mein noodles and soups.

Noodles, as one of the staple food in Chinese cuisine along with Chinese breads (buns) and rice, have lots of variations and types. Sometimes, it is quite time consuming when searching for the right type of noodles for your recipe in Chinese supermarket. There are so many choices. For example, in western China, like Sichuan cuisine and Hunan cuisine, people love to add alkali in noodle dough to make them stretch and chew enough. Dan Dan noodles, Wuhan hot noodles and Sichuan cold sesame noodles all call for alkali noodles either fresh ones or dried ones. Miles away, in Southern China and Hong Kong area, egg usually is added to make chewy and not time sensitive noodles. They are mostly used in lo mein noodles and chow mein noodles. And for real Lanzhou hand pulled noodles, ash of Halogeton arachnoideus is added. But Lanzhou hand pulled noodles are really far away from daily kitchen. It is too difficult to master the skills.

This handmade egg noodle is quite simply and without any wired ingredients. But following are some tips to make the perfect egg noodles.

The ratio between egg and water is adjustable. More egg liquid creates chewier taste. More water creates softer texture. So for lo mein noodles and chow mein noodles, I recommend using two middle size eggs. I tried three eggs previously but figure that that the egg taste is overwhelmingly strong for me. So my best ratio is 2 larger size eggs+20ml water. If you plan to make noodle soup, you can use one egg+100ml water for 2 cups of flour.

The eggs noodles should be cooked after made or if you love to store them, dust with cornstarch and keep in freezer with sealed bag up to 1 week. Boil them directly next time.