Handmade healthy Chinese egg noodles, can be used for lo mein noodles, chow mein noodles and soups.
Noodles, as one of the staple food in Chinese cuisine along with Chinese breads (buns) and rice, have lots of variations and types. Sometimes, it is quite time consuming when searching for the right type of noodles for your recipe in Chinese supermarket. There are so many choices. For example, in western China, like Sichuan cuisine and Hunan cuisine, people love to add alkali in noodle dough to make them stretch and chew enough. Dan Dan noodles, Wuhan hot noodles and Sichuan cold sesame noodles all call for alkali noodles either fresh ones or dried ones. Miles away, in Southern China and Hong Kong area, egg usually is added to make chewy and not time sensitive noodles. They are mostly used in lo mein noodles and chow mein noodles. And for real Lanzhou hand pulled noodles, ash of Halogeton arachnoideus is added. But Lanzhou hand pulled noodles are really far away from daily kitchen. It is too difficult to master the skills.
This handmade egg noodle is quite simply and without any wired ingredients. But following are some tips to make the perfect egg noodles.
- The ratio between egg and water is adjustable. More egg liquid creates chewier taste. More water creates softer texture. So for lo mein noodles and chow mein noodles, I recommend using two middle size eggs. I tried three eggs previously but figure that that the egg taste is overwhelmingly strong for me. So my best ratio is 2 larger size eggs+20ml water. If you plan to make noodle soup, you can use one egg+100ml water for 2 cups of flour.
- The eggs noodles should be cooked after made or if you love to store them, dust with cornstarch and keep in freezer with sealed bag up to 1 week. Boil them directly next time.
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 middle sized egg , whisked
- pinch of salt
- 50-60 ml water
- flour or cornstarch for dusting and coating
-
In a bowl, mix salt with flour and then stir in egg and water slowly. Keep stirring until all the liquid is almost absorbed.
-
Grasp everything with hand and knead to smooth dough. It is ok to have some dry flour in the bottom at the beginning, as we need to control the water content to make sure our noodles are chewy enough.
-
When the dough is well kneaded, cover with plastic wrapper and rest for 30 minutes, so the gluten is well relaxed and you can further pat the noodle dough.
-
Use a rolling pin to pat, press and flat the dough for several minutes (5-6) and then shape the dough to a ball, cover with plastic wrapper and rest for another 30 minutes.
-
Cut the dough in half; roll one half into a larger and thin wrapper (I show the degree in the video).
-
Fold the wrapper up (three or flour layers) and then cut into thin and even strips with a very sharp knife. When cutting the noodles, hold the knife vertically and push the newly cut strip with the knife to make sure it is completed with the dough wrapper. Dust with flour and loose the strips and if necessary, you can slightly stretch the strips slightly. Shake off extra flour when finished.
-
Repeat to finish the other half. Cook immediately or cover with plastic wrapper and freeze for later recipes.
Recipe Video
The Nutrition Facts is based on each 100g noodles.
Comments
Mervyn says
Elaine, you are a darlin ! I tried this recipe for the very first time tonight and i have to say this .
PERFECTION ! for the first time we had my birthday dinner as a home made chicken lo mien . I think my wife actually moaned with pleasure . The taste of these noodles is authentic ! .
Thank you for sharing i am now a devoted fan of yours
Elaine says
Mervyn! Thanks so much for leaving me such a lovely comment. Happy birthday, though a little bit late. Hope you enjoy a long and healthy life!
Paul says
These noodles only last one week in a freezer? What happens to them in a frozen condition after one week? Did you mean one week in a refrigerator?
Also, can’t they be dried?
Thx.
Elaine says
If you want to freeze the noodles, you need to package in an air-tight bag and freeze. The water content will be blocked for sure.
Helen Barratt says
Didn’t realise how easy it is to make noodles, Elaine, your video is exceptionally helpful, I’m halfway thro recipe (last 30mins rest) then the rolling etc so 🤞it all works out.. Watch this space.
Elaine says
Thanks Helen for the feedback. Playing with dough is really funny and enjoying. Happy cooking.