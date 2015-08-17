I love to serve my family green onion scallion pancake as breakfast or with other meals when I cook porridges or congee. Honestly, scallion pancake is one of the most frequently dish on my family table. However, after kneading dough and kneading dough for quite a long time, I am a little bit tired and thus developed a simplified version. No need to knead the dough and only 5 minutes preparation. Though the pan-cake comes out slightly different, it is quite satisfying too. And traditionally version instructions are listed in Chinese scallion pancake and a Shanghai style version in scallion pancakes.

I am using a pan 27cm in diameter and I end up with 4 pancakes by using this amount. This is perfect for me because I need to serve for four family members currently. But you can use any pan. The principle is you need to place a thin layer (as well distributed as possible) of mixture to cover your pan. At the first attempts, if you find it is difficult to make it a round pancake. It does not matter, as you will get yummy pancakes too. As for the shape, just keep practicing.

When serving the pancake, if yours are as big as mine, it might be better to cut the pancake into wedges.