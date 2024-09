53292 shares





A shortcut to regular scallion pancakes is introduced here. We are making a scallion pancake from batter directly.

Scallion (green onion) pancake is one of our favorite breakfasts. My daughter loves it so much. I have already introduced a more authentic version with a crispy shell and soft inside version, and this is a super great shortcut version. With this version, you can make around 4 to 5 minutes within 20 minutes. I highly recommend this for hurry meals. Just magic happens and there is no kneading task at all.

Ingredients needed

All-purpose flour – work perfectly for pancakes

– work perfectly for pancakes chopped scallions or green onions

or Salt

Chinese five spice powder – optional but it gives the pancake a super lovely mixed spice flavor

– optional but it gives the pancake a super lovely mixed spice flavor Cooking oil-– recommend peanut oil

Tips

I am using a pan 27cm in diameter and I end up with 4 pancakes by using this amount. This is perfect for me because I need to serve four family members currently. But you can use any pan. On the first attempt, if you find it difficult to make it a round pancake. It does not matter, as you will get yummy pancakes too. As for the shape, just keep practicing. You can also use a scraper to spread the batter.

You can also add eggs to this mixture to make an egg-flavored scallion pancake.



Instructions

Mix salt with Chinese five-spice powder with the all-purpose flour. And then mix with water. Continue stirring to get a smooth and consistent mixture. At this stage, you may feel the batter is a little bit dry, don’t worry it will be thinner after adding the chopped scallions.

Add chopped scallions, and mix well. Then set the batter aside for 5 minutes. So everything can combine together.

Heat a non-stick pan first, then add around 1 tablespoon of oil, and swirl to cover. Scoop the batter into the pan. When pouring over the mixture, do not place all of them in the center, swirl it evenly by rotating the spoon to make a basic round pancake. And then use a smaller spoon or a scraper to make the pancake as well distributed as possible.

Add extra oil when you feel the pancake is too dry and super easy to get burnt.

Pan-fry over medium fire for around 2-4 minutes until one side becomes golden brown. Turn over carefully to fry the second side for another 2 minutes. Then fry each side for another 1 minute for a darker color and crisper taste.

Repeat the process and finish all of the pancakes. Cut into wedges, and serve directly or with a dipping sauce.

Other Shortcut and Pancake recipes

How to serve with this pancake

This will be great to serve with congee, porridge, or soups. Following are some of my favorite serving choice for this scallion pancake. All of those recommended dishes are super easy and require very short cooking time, so you can finish up a quick meal.