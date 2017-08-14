China Sichuan Food

Egg Drop Soup

Restaurant style Chinese egg drop soup — 蛋花汤.This is a very basic Chinese style egg drop soup using only common ingredients. This easy and quick egg drop soup can be amazingly beautiful.

Pure egg drop soup is not popular in Mainland China. Usually we add tomato wedges, dried laver  or oyster mushroom to provide an extra basic flavor since we usually use water as the soup base. I have decided to try this one because I have my homemade leftover chicken stock after enjoying the shredded chicken noodle. It comes out so satisfying! I love smaller and finer drop flowers as they are so beautiful and more interestingly they are hard to detect in mouth.

The size of the egg drop flower actually depends on your fire and the stirring speed. If you want finer flowers, turn up the fire before drizzling the egg liquid and stir the soup at a constant speed.

egg drop soup | chinasichuanfood.com

Egg Drop Soup (蛋花汤)
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
5 mins
Total Time
15 mins
 

Egg Drop Soup (蛋花汤) an amazingly beautiful soup. Video at the bottom.

Course: Soup
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: egg
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 45 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 4 cups chicken stock
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 tbsp. cornstarch
  • 3 tbsp. water
  • 1/4 tsp. ground white pepper
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce optional
  • 1/2 tbsp. minced ginger
  • 3 tbsp. chopped scallion white part and green part separately chopped
  • 1/2 tbsp. sesame oil optional
Instructions
  1. Mix 2 tablespoons of cornstarch with 3 tablespoons of water in a small bowl. This is our water starch.
  2. Add chicken stock to a pot. Add ginger, scallion whites and light soy sauce. Bring the broth to a boilings. Remove the ginger and scallion whites. Add salt and white pepper.
  3. Stir the starch water again and pour it into the broth. Simmer to boil again.
  4. Turn up the fire and then slightly pour the whisked egg in. Stir the soup with chopsticks. Turn off the fire, add some fresh chopped scallion and serve immediately.
  5. Optionally drizzle some sesame oil.

Recipe Video

Nutrition Facts
Egg Drop Soup (蛋花汤)
Amount Per Serving
Calories 45 Calories from Fat 14
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 1.5g 2%
Cholesterol 42mg 14%
Sodium 265mg 11%
Potassium 78mg 2%
Total Carbohydrates 4g 1%
Sugars 1g
Protein 2.5g 5%
Vitamin A 1.2%
Vitamin C 0.775%
Calcium 7%
Iron 1.575%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

 

Comments

  1. I made this recipe substituting corn starch with potato starch. It was very delicious and everyone in my family loved it. Some members put a few sprinkles of crushed red peppers in the soup. Great and easy recipe. Thank you Elaine for all your recipes. We love them.

    • Thanks Steve for trying and the lovely feedback. Crushed red pepper is a lovely addition. I will try it next time too.

  3. I love to eat egg drop soup when I get sick, it always makes me feel better. Thank you for sharing this delicious recipe!

  4. Followed the recipe exactly and it was amazing! Thanks for sharing, I look forward to trying the rest of your recipes.

  5. I made this today for lunch halving the over receipe and it came out wonderful. No more trips to the Chinese restaurant just to buy this soup. Thank you

  6. Something I like to do, since I homecan chicken broth all the time is to simmer a few slices of ginger in the broth if anyone’s feeling sick. Simmer 3 or 4 large slices of fresh ginger for 10 minutes, skim out and make the rest of the soup as normal. Great for colds and tummy troubles.

  7. Adding some cut up tomato upon serving was a great idea. Fantastic either way however. A very good recipe Elaine, thank you.
    Note for others: light soy sauce is slightly different than typical soy sauce in America, the substitution tasted good but did make the soup a lot darker than typical but it still tasted great.

