Restaurant style Chinese egg drop soup — 蛋花汤.This is a very basic Chinese style egg drop soup using only common ingredients. This easy and quick egg drop soup can be amazingly beautiful.
Pure egg drop soup is not popular in Mainland China. Usually we add tomato wedges, dried laver or oyster mushroom to provide an extra basic flavor since we usually use water as the soup base. I have decided to try this one because I have my homemade leftover chicken stock after enjoying the shredded chicken noodle. It comes out so satisfying! I love smaller and finer drop flowers as they are so beautiful and more interestingly they are hard to detect in mouth.
The size of the egg drop flower actually depends on your fire and the stirring speed. If you want finer flowers, turn up the fire before drizzling the egg liquid and stir the soup at a constant speed.
Ingredients
- 4 cups chicken stock
- 2 large eggs
- 2 tbsp. cornstarch
- 3 tbsp. water
- 1/4 tsp. ground white pepper
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tbsp. light soy sauce (optional)
- 1/2 tbsp. minced ginger
- 3 scallion, white part and green part separately chopped
- 1/2 tbsp. sesame oil (optional)
Instructions
Mix 2 tablespoons of cornstarch with 3 tablespoons of water in a small bowl. This is our water starch.
Add chicken stock to a pot. Add ginger, scallion whites and light soy sauce. Bring the broth to a boilings. Remove the ginger and scallion whites. Add salt and white pepper.
Stir the starch water again and pour it into the broth. Simmer to boil again.
Turn up the fire and then slightly pour the whisked egg in. Stir the soup with chopsticks. Turn off the fire, add some fresh chopped scallion and serve immediately.
Optionally drizzle some sesame oil.
Comments
Steve S. says
I made this recipe substituting corn starch with potato starch. It was very delicious and everyone in my family loved it. Some members put a few sprinkles of crushed red peppers in the soup. Great and easy recipe. Thank you Elaine for all your recipes. We love them.
Elaine says
Thanks Steve for trying and the lovely feedback. Crushed red pepper is a lovely addition. I will try it next time too.
Shireen says
Just made this. Included the crushed red pepper. It was delicious!!! Thank you so much.
Elaine says
Good job!
Chelsea says
I love to eat egg drop soup when I get sick, it always makes me feel better. Thank you for sharing this delicious recipe!
Elaine says
You are the most welcome. Drinking soup is a great way to relief.
Brett says
Followed the recipe exactly and it was amazing! Thanks for sharing, I look forward to trying the rest of your recipes.
Elaine says
Thanks Brett for your feedback. Happy cooking!
Diann says
I made this today for lunch halving the over receipe and it came out wonderful. No more trips to the Chinese restaurant just to buy this soup. Thank you
Elaine says
Thanks Diann! I am very glad to know you like it.
Angie says
Something I like to do, since I homecan chicken broth all the time is to simmer a few slices of ginger in the broth if anyone’s feeling sick. Simmer 3 or 4 large slices of fresh ginger for 10 minutes, skim out and make the rest of the soup as normal. Great for colds and tummy troubles.
Elaine says
Agree! Always good for cold days with some ginger slices.
Jason says
Adding some cut up tomato upon serving was a great idea. Fantastic either way however. A very good recipe Elaine, thank you.
Note for others: light soy sauce is slightly different than typical soy sauce in America, the substitution tasted good but did make the soup a lot darker than typical but it still tasted great.
Elaine says
Thanks for the Note, Jason!
Kayla Brandt says
I’ve tried a few different recipes but this one hits home! It is so dang delicious! Thank you so much for sharing. Absolutely wonderful.
Elaine says
Thanks Kayla for your feedback! This is my top comforting dish too.
Nancy lucas says
This is the best recipe. Thanks
Elaine says
Haha, the best soup for cold days. Thank you for your lovely feedback.