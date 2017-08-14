Restaurant style Chinese egg drop soup — 蛋花汤.This is a very basic Chinese style egg drop soup using only common ingredients. This easy and quick egg drop soup can be amazingly beautiful.

Pure egg drop soup is not popular in Mainland China. Usually we add tomato wedges, dried laver or oyster mushroom to provide an extra basic flavor since we usually use water as the soup base. I have decided to try this one because I have my homemade leftover chicken stock after enjoying the shredded chicken noodle. It comes out so satisfying! I love smaller and finer drop flowers as they are so beautiful and more interestingly they are hard to detect in mouth.

The size of the egg drop flower actually depends on your fire and the stirring speed. If you want finer flowers, turn up the fire before drizzling the egg liquid and stir the soup at a constant speed.

Ingredients

4 cups chicken stock

2 large eggs

2 tbsp. cornstarch

3 tbsp. water

1/4 tsp. ground white pepper

1 tsp. salt

1 tbsp. light soy sauce (optional)

1/2 tbsp. minced ginger

3 scallion, white part and green part separately chopped

1/2 tbsp. sesame oil (optional)

Instructions

Mix 2 tablespoons of cornstarch with 3 tablespoons of water in a small bowl. This is our water starch.

Add chicken stock to a pot. Add ginger, scallion whites and light soy sauce. Bring the broth to a boilings. Remove the ginger and scallion whites. Add salt and white pepper.

Stir the starch water again and pour it into the broth. Simmer to boil again.

Turn up the fire and then slightly pour the whisked egg in. Stir the soup with chopsticks. Turn off the fire, add some fresh chopped scallion and serve immediately.

Optionally drizzle some sesame oil.