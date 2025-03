583 shares





This is one of my favorite egg drop soups, in addition to the famous tomato egg drop soup. Although no seafood is added, it is full of seafood flavor. Let’s make a quick egg drop soup with your favorite mushrooms.

Various egg drop soups are highly popular at the Chinese’s daily dinner table. The Chinese name of this group of soup is 蛋(dàn)花(huā)汤(tāng), literally means egg flower soup. The English egg drop describes the egg-dropping process. When the whisked egg is dropped into boiling water or soup, it creates large or small swirls (described as flowers by Chinese people).

The stirring speed determines the size of your egg flowers. Slower speed brings larger egg flowers, while quicker speed brings smaller ones. Following are some of our best-recommended egg drop soups.

Tomato egg drop soup is the most traditional and popular egg drop soup with a slightly sour taste from the tomatoes. Seaweed egg drop soup– the simplest way of making an egg drop soup with a unique umami flavor from the seaweed. Corn egg drop soup—Egg drop soup can be both savory and sweet. This corn egg drop soup has a well-balanced sweet taste. Wonton egg drop soup – matching egg drops with delicious wonton can make it a complete meal.

Choose your mushrooms for egg drop soup.

I highly recommend oyster mushrooms and beach mushrooms for this egg drop soup. This combination can give the soup a seafood flavor. One of the best parts of this soup recipe is it can be super good even with pure water instead of stock.

However, other types, like button and shiitake mushrooms, can also be used with slightly different taste profiles.

Step by Step

Whisk eggs with a small pinch of salt and pepper.

Heat oil in a pot or wok, then fry the mushrooms for 30 seconds until slightly soft. Add ginger and hot water.

Turn up the fire and pour in the whisked egg. At the same time, stir the soup with a scoop, either quickly or slowly. When the egg flour is formed, turn off the fire. Add sesame oil and a pinch of salt, and then combine well.

Add chopped green onion to serving bowls and serve hot.