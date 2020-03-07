Soy milk is one of the most common Chinese style daily drinking. Many Chinese households love to make homemade fresh soy milk, which provides better flavor and richness than story bought soy milk.

Back to the old days when there was no kitchen machine at all, my grandmother used stone mill to make soy milk and further make tofu at home. I record a video and posted on Ins. That process, to be honestly, was really time-consuming . So soy milk was provided around twice per month as an auxiliary product form tofu.

However in recent years, the technology in kitchen makes daily soy milk realizable. We have soy milk maker and blender at home. If you use a soy milk maker, you can make soy milk from dried soy beans. And the machine helps to cook the soy milk, just strain the soy milk with a tool attached.

To make rich and mellow soy milk, firstly we need soy beans of high quality and stronger blender. Among different types of soy beans, yellow soy bean and black soy bean are the main two types used to make soy milk since they contains more juicy. Making soy milk with a well-designed soy milk maker can help to save lots of time. For example, pre-soaking is not necessary and the maker will help to boil the soy beans when necessary. All you need is to put water and soy beans together.

Cook’s Note

For a rich soy milk, it is quite important to keep the right ratio of the beans and water. Get a really fine gauze to strain the liquid to remove pulp completely. You can add other additions to soy milk for example peanuts to enhance the aroma. Soy milk should be boiled before eating. Uncooked soy milk is harmful to our healthy. But watch out the fire carefully, it overflows quickly. Stir the soy milk while heating to avoid an overheated bottom.

You will need:

1 cup dried organic soy beans, rinsed

3 cups of water

Sugar as needed

How to make soy milk with mixer

Rinse the soy beans with clean water and then place soy beans (both dried and soaked beans are ok) with water. Add water and beans and blend until really smooth. Strain the mixture with a fine gauze . Then heat the liquid to a boiling. Remove extra bubble on surface and stir the content from time to time. Add sugar when the soy milk is still hot. Stir to dissolve. Cool down for several minutes before serving.