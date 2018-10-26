Chinese Scallions pancake also known as green onion pancake or Congyoubing is one of the famous and traditional Chinese street foods and ideal Chinese breakfast. Those crispy and aroma pancakes are available all around China. Making your own scallion pancake at home is easy and enjoyable.

I know that many Chinese restaurants in the world providing this lovely pancake. However, making some at home is a nice experience. Only with simple and everyday ingredients, we can make our own extremely aromatic scallion pancakes. In China, there are, actually, several types of scallion pancakes. In northern provinces, scallion pancake (this version) is thinner, chewy and with less oil. In Southern China, for example, Shanghai, scallion pancakes are thicker and fried with a larger amount of oil and create a even more crispy shell and softer inner part.

Cook’s Note

In order to make the pancake chewy but still easy to cook, I use both hot boiling water and cold water. Hot boiling water dough (烫面) is soft when well cooked, while cold water dough (冷面) producing a chewier texture. I suggest using only the green part of scallion or green onion. The hard white part usually pierces the wrapper. It is quite important to rest the well shaped pancake just before the last rolling out. In every step of this recipe, cover your single dough with wet cloth to prevent drying out.

Ingredients

2 cup unshifted all purpose flour (nearly 300g)

¾ cup water (1/2 hot boiling water + ⅓ cold water) + 10ml for adjusting

1 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil

1 tablespoon cooking oil

2 cup chopped scallion (use green part only)

½ tsp. salt

1 tbsp. Chinese five spice powder (for garnishing)

Steps

Mix salt with all purpose flour.Prepare a large mixing bowl. Dig a small hole in center and then pour the hot water in. Wait for 10 minutes and then stir in the cold water and vegetable oil. Grasp everything to form a ball, cover and rest for 5 minutes and then knead until very smooth (around 3-5 minutes ). The dough should be quite soft. Cover the rest for 20 to 30 minutes.

After resting, the dough should be quite easy to roll out. Divide the large dough into 4 pieces and roll each piece into a large around circle. Brush some oil, sprinkle Chinese five spice power and chopped scallion (leave the 1 cm of the edge empty).Roll up the circle into a cylinder. And further roll into the shape of a snail. Cover with wet cloth and rest for 10 to 15 minutes.

Then roll out the pancake to large around circle. Be gentle and use your hand as most as possible. To get a perfect round pancake for beginners, get yourself a small pan (18 to 20cm in diameter) and push with fingers to spread the dough over the pan.

Brush some cooking oil on a pan and then place the rolled scallion pancakes.

Use middle fire to pan-fry until the surface becomes brown around 2-3 minutes. And turn over to fry for another 1 to 2 minutes. Use a spatula to press the circle from time and time especially the central part to ensure the circle is evenly fried.

What to Match with Scallion Pancakes

Scallion pancakes can be matched with savory soups lotus root soup, tomato egg drop soup, kelp soup. Or you can match it with a sweet soy milk.