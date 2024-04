0 shares





Spam fried rice with seaweed is a must-try if you want to explore something beyond traditional savory fried rice. It has a strong seaweed aroma and a faint, sweet taste. Eggs, spam, and seaweed can be so good with fried rice.

Seaweed has a crisp texture and a light ocean aroma. It can also be a good decoration for fried rice, adding a lovely dark color. I am using Korean-style dried seaweed.

As a big fried rice lover, I am a big fan of basic Chinese-style fried rice like the egg fried rice, Beef fried rice, golden fried rice and pork belly fried rice.

What to serve with

It has a lovely crispy texture and a sweet and savory taste. I love to match it with light Chinese soup like tomato and egg drop soup or an easy salad- cucumber salad.

Another choice is to match it with a cup of bubble tea, which is my daughter’s favorite.

Ingredients

1/2 box of spam

2 eggs

1 cup of leftover rice

1 tbsp. shredded seaweed

3 tbsp. cooking oil

seasoning

1 tbsp. sugar

2 tbsp. light soy sauce

1 tbsp. oyster sauce

How to make spam fried rice

Preparation

Cut the spam into cubes (keep three slices for decoration)

Fry the eggs

Add two tablespoons of cooking oil to the wok, place the egg in. Let it stay for a while until bubbles , and then you can use the turner to break the eggs. Transfer out.

Sear the spam

Add another 1 tablespoon of cooking oil, spread the spam cubes, and fry them until golden brown.

Pour the egg and rice, toss and stir fry for 2 minutes, allowing the rice to heat through.

Add sugar, light soy sauce, and oyster sauce, and stir fry evenly.

Finally, add shredded seaweed, toss well, and serve hot.

Now you get this rich taste and aromatic dish, If you want to try a version of this fried rice without seaweed, check our Spam Fried Rice.