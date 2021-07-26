China Sichuan Food

Chinese Cucumber Salad–Smashed Version

Chinese smashed cucumber salad with garlic, vinegar and sesame oil. This is one of the most popular homemade cold dishes in China, which only requires 5 minutes from preparation to table.

Cucumber is really great for summer. The cool and crispy taste can help us against the hot weather. There are many cold dishes in China which equals to salad in western centuries for example Chinese cabbage salad, cucumber salads, spicy chickens salad.

Usually Elaine has two ways of making easy Chinese cucumber salad: one is to smash it directly before mixing and the other one is to pickle the cucumber slices for 1 or 2 hours. Smashed cucumber can absorb more sauce within the cucumber, as a result, having a compound and uniform taste. However pickled cucumber salad has two layers of taste. The first is the combined sauce, succeeded with a crispy and freshness from the cucumber slices.  I strong recommend you trying both ways if you love cucumber salad the same as me. Following is the photo of spicy pickled cucumber salad.

For the cucumber, pick fresh ones and just peel the think skin off and remain some thin skins, which can help to add some extra green color and also make the smashed cucumber crisper.  If you really do not like the skin, you can peel them all off. Do remember to cut the two ends off.  Or if you use organic small cucumber, keep the skins and just remove the two ends.

Smash the cucumber and then cut into small pieces casually.

Then prepare the garlic, smash the garlic cloves too before chopping.

Then season the salad with salt and sesame oil.

Further adding light soy sauce and black vinegar.

If you prefer a hot version, add 1 to 2 teaspoon of chili oil. Mix well before serving.

Chinese Cucumber Salad
Prep Time
5 mins
Cook Time
2 mins
Total Time
7 mins
 
Chinese style smashed cucumber salad
Course: Salad
Cuisine: Sichuan cuisine
Keyword: Cucumber
Servings: 2
Calories: 113 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 1 fresh English cucumber , or two smaller ones, around 350g
  • 3 garlic cloves , mashed and then chopped
  • 1/4 tsp. sugar
  • salt to taste
  • 1 tbsp. sesame oil
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce , optional
  • 1 tsp. black vinegar , optional
  • 1 ~2 tsp. chili oil to taste , optional
Instructions

  1. For long English cucumber, wash the cucumber and peel off tough skins. For small cucumber, remove the two ends.

  2. Smash with a wide kitchen knife (like Chinese slicing knife) until the cucumber is well crushed. Then cut into one bite pieces.

  3. Transfer all cucumber cubes into a bowl. Mix well with mashed garlic, salt and sugar.

  4. Or further add light soy sauce and vinegar to make a more strong version.

  5. Or add chili oil for a hot version.

Recipe Notes

For very tender and young cucumber, you can keep most of the skins.

Comments

  1. Hello Elaine,
    However I am a common Dutchman I like Chinese food and especially the authentic Sichuan kitchen.
    I do not eat meat very often but sometimes the pictures and recipes are mouthwatering and I cannot resist to cook it.
    In the comments for smashed cucumber salad I read about coocked sesame oil. What is the difference between cold pressed oil and coocked oil and how can i make it? Or is is not really nessesary? In Holland Lee Kum Kee sesame oil is easy to buy but I think it is a cold pressed oil and has a rich flavor. I am curious to your reply.

    • Hi Jos,
      Cold pressed sesame oil actually contains more nutrient substances with rich flavor of course. However toasted sesame seeds has a unique aroma brought by the heating process. You can smell it from toasted sesame seeds. So most Chinese kitchen use toasted sesame oil.

  2. 5 stars
    Hi Elaine,

    this is really a quick, easy and tasty side dish. I really love the combination of the black vinegar and sesame oil in the dressing.

    I make this quite often, which might be related to the fact that when I come home from work sometimes smashing things seems like a great idea 🙂 I sincerely apologize to the cucumbers. It’s nothing personal 😉

    anyhow great recipe!

