Mapo Tofu Recipe

187 Comments

Authentic Szechuan style mapo tofu is one of the branding dishes of Szechuan cuisine. It is spicy, numbing, hot, aromatic and tender. Making the yummiest mapo tofu at home for several bowls of steamed rice.

Mapo tofu is one of the top ten famous Chinese dishes and enjoys a high popularity among not only Chinese people but also many western countries. Personally I like to cook this dish at home from time to time especially in cool seasons such as winter and fall. Do you love it?

Background  Story

If you know the Chinese name of Mapo tofu(麻婆豆腐), the answer might be tofu made by mapo or is mapo is kind of flavor. At the very beginning, Mapo tofu is named after its creator.

It is recorded that there is a couple who own a restaurant mainly selling vegetarian dishes. The wife also the cook gets some pock (麻子in Chinese)on her face. Her tofu dishes are quite popular among the guests. However some guests told her that they want to eat some meat rather than just tofu. So she bought some beef and cut it to granules and adding the beef into her tofu. Then the tofu dish with beef become more popular and her guests gave the name: Mapo tofu.Nowadays, along with the popular of this dish, there are many variations for example vegetarian version or pork version. Besides, mapo has becomes a kind of flavor which has also been used in other dishes.From the healthy consideration, tofu or bean curd is considered as one of the most nourishing cooking ingredients. There are many types of tofu product on market from soft tofu to firm tofu, from tofu skin to dried tofu etc. Surely, the cooking methods actually depend on the texture of the ingredients. For marinating, soft tofu is more fitful than firm tofu and for stir-frying and deep frying, firm tofu is better than soft tofu.

Ingredient tips

doubanjiang (豆瓣酱), the soul of Sichuan cuisine, is also known as broad bean paste. It is the essential ingredient for real Szechuan mapo tofu.  Real Szechuan doubanjiang is full of flavor after long time of fermentation. You can search it in Asian stores or buy from Amazon.

Dou-chi (豆豉) is also known as fermented black beans. You can try to get some from local Asian market or purchase some from amazon: Chinese Douchi – Fermented Black Beans – 16 Oz Bag Each.

Freshly grounded Szechuan peppercorn powder (现磨花椒粉)is another important seasoning that highlights the dish. In almost every Szechuan style restaurants, they sprinkle freshly grounded Szechuan peppercorn powder before serving. But it is ok to skip this if you really do not like the numbing taste. But for Szechuan peppercorn lovers, do not skip this step. It will enhance your mapo tofu to another level.

Garlic greens (蒜苗) is the tender plant of garlic. In Sichuan province, people love to use garlic greens in Mapo tofu instead of scallion green. It is fresh, bright and with a hint of garlicky flavor. But you can use scallion to replace it.

Mapo Tofu Recipe

my simplified homemade version without freshly grounded Szechuan pepper.

Small tips:

  1. Rinse or soak  the tofu cubes in boiling water with a little amount of salt can help to make the tofu tenderer and much strong. So you will not break them.
  2. During the processing, only back push to avoid destroying the texture of tofu.
  3. Since both doubanjiang and fermented soy beans are salty, then try the dish before adding any amount of salt.
  4. How to make grounded Sichuan Peppercorn: fry the fresh Sichuan peppercorn in  a pan until you can smell the aroma. Transfer out and cool down. Put into food processor to ground into powder.
  5. During the braising process, use slowest fire to cook the tofu. It will absorb the taste with the help of time.

The best serving way with mapo tofu is with steamed rice.

It’s your turn to make yummy mapo tofu. If you tried Elaine’s recipe, you can tag @chinasichuanfood on Instagram, or connect on facebook. Happy cooking!

5 from 31 votes
Print
Mapo Tofu Recipe
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
10 mins
Total Time
20 mins
 

Famous Mapo Tofu Recipe From Sichuan Cuisine. Recipe video below.

Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Sichuan
Keyword: Mala, tofu
Servings: 2
Calories: 501 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 450 g silken tofu ,I am using Szechuan tender lushui tofu
  • 100 g minced meat-beef or pork
  • 1/2 tbsp. sesame oil
  • 1+1/2 tbsp. Doubanjiang ,roughly chopped
  • 1/2 tbsp. fermented black beans ,also known as dou-chi and fermented soya beans, roughly chopped
  • 1 tbsp. pepper flakes or powder ,optional
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tbsp. Sichuan pepper for making fresh ground powder
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • water or broth for braising ,I use 400ml this time
  • 2 tbsp. cooking oil
  • 2 scallion whites ,finely chopped
  • 4 garlic greens or scallion greens ,finely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves ,finely chopped
  • 5 ginger slices ,finely minced (around 1 teaspoon)
  • 1 tsp. sugar ,optional for reducing the spiciness
Water starch
  • 2 and 1/2 tablespoon water
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
Serving
  • steamed rice for serving
Instructions
  1. Add a small pinch of salt and sesame oil to minced beef. Mix well and set aside.
  2. Mix 1 tablespoon of cornstarch with 2 and 1/2 tablespoons of water in a small bowl to make water starch.
  3. Cut tofu into square cubes (around 2cms). Bring a large amount of water to a boil and then add a pinch of salt. Slide the tofu in and cook for 1 minute. Move out and drain.
  4. Get a wok and heat up around 2 tablespoons of oil, fry the minced meat until crispy. Transfer out beef out and leave the oil in.
  5. Fry doubanjiang for 1 minute over slow fire and then add garlic, scallion white, ginger and fermented black beans to cook for 30 seconds until aroma. Then mix pepper flakes in.
  6. Add water to the seasonings and bring to boil over high fire. Gently slide the tofu cubes. Add light soy sauce and beef.Slow the heat after boiling and then simmer for 6-8 minutes. Then add chopped garlic greens.
  7. Stir the water starch and then pour half of the mixture to the simmering pot. Wait for around 30 seconds and then pour the other half. You can slightly taste the tofu and add pinch of salt if not salty enough. By the way, if you feel it is too spicy, add some sugar can milder the taste. But be carefully as the broth is very hot at this point.
  8. Transfer out when almost all the seasonings stick to tofu cubes. Sprinkle Szechuan peppercorn powder (to taste)and chopped garlic greens if using.
  9. Serve immediately with steamed rice.

Recipe Video

Recipe Notes

The doubanjiang may differ in salinity. So adjust the amount if necessary.

Nutrition Facts
Mapo Tofu Recipe
Amount Per Serving
Calories 501 Calories from Fat 315
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 35g 54%
Saturated Fat 6g 30%
Cholesterol 35mg 12%
Sodium 1072mg 45%
Potassium 769mg 22%
Total Carbohydrates 21g 7%
Dietary Fiber 3g 12%
Sugars 6g
Protein 22g 44%
Vitamin A 47.8%
Vitamin C 7.4%
Calcium 13.7%
Iron 26.1%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Vegan readers, skip the minced pork or beef. And another choice is to replace the meat with mushrooms either dried or fresh ones to enhance the flavor. Mapo tofu with mushrooms. 

Comments

  2. Hello again Elaine
    I do love Mapo Tofu and will make your version soon. I didn’t know you could use beef too so will try it that way. Keep the good recipes coming, I am enjoying all of the ones I’ve tried.

    Reply

    • Hi Karen,

      Love to see you again. Both minced pork and beef are ok for mapo tofu. Beef tastes better to me. And I am really happy to hear your feedback.

      Reply


          • Great recipe. Yes original recipe calls for ground beef, since beef consumption is common in Sichuan. Also some would insist to only use doubanjiang from Sichuan, specifially from Pixian 郫縣 area.

          • Sometimes we do the simple version mentioned by you, using any doubanjiang for a homemade quicker version.

  3. Hi, love your recipes. My wife being from mainland china i travel quite a bit in china. Sichuan style recipes are my favorite due to the spicyness. Though i do love the beijing style cooking. I just love spicy.

    Mapo tofu is one of my favorite.

    thanks for your site

    will

    Reply

  4. Hi Elaine,
    I’ll have that one tonight! I guess we don’t eat the peppercorns ? Can we sprinkle peppercorns powder on the top ? Thanks.
    David

    Reply

    • Hi David,

      Surely. That’s a lovely idea. Both powders and whole peppercorns can be used in this recipe. If you use peppercorn powder, just sprinkle at the very end because there is no need to stir-fry the peppercorns powder.

      Reply

  5. Elaine,

    Thanks for this recipe, I tried it and it turned out great!
    http://imgur.com/mXAzQda

    However, as you may be able to see from the photo, I dont seem to have as much of the nice red sauce to go along with it. The pixian doubanjiang I bought seems to be more thick than saucy, so should I perhaps add chili oil to compensate, or is there a different liquid that would be better? I tried adding a bit more water but it didn’t seem to do that much.

    Reply

    • Hi Nick,
      Thanks for posting me your photo and trying my recipe. It is my fault, I forget to add water or broth in the instructions. I am so sorry and I have updated the recipe. If the pixian doubanjiang you are using is thick, add more oil and stir-fry the doubanjiang with low fire for a while. Then you will see the red oil coming out. I am using home-made red oil doubanjiang, which contains a small amount of red oil. Thanks for correct me honestly.

      Reply

  6. I love this recipe and your site in general. I have also made your stuffed aubergine recipe which was delicious. Thanks so much for the great recipes!

    Reply

  7. Hi there. You’re recipe looks amazing! In fact in the middle of trying to make it but ran into a problem. You mention soy sauce in both the description and instructions however there is no measurement of soy sauce listed in the recipe ingredients. Please help. Thank you!

    Reply

      • Hi Elaine! You’re the best! The dish turned out AMAZING! Better than any version Ive had in a restaurant. I also want to thank you for sharing the link for the harder to find ingredients, that was so incredibly helpful! Ive printed out several other of your recipes that Ill be trying out over the next few weeks. I love your site so much! Thank you again!

        Reply

        • Hi Alex,
          Thanks for the feedback. I am so glad that you love my version too because that’s a dish I feel quite proud of. And mapo tofu really is my ideal dish–quick, simple, and supper yummy. Go ahead and try other ones. I really hope you will love them too.

          Reply

  8. Hello Elaine

    I tried this recipe and even got the “real” doubanjiang from Amazon labeled “Sichuan / Pixian / Pi Xian Broad Bean Paste”. It tastes good but I think it was a bit too salty> I did use 1 1/2 tablespoons as your recipe calls for. Did I do something wrong? I did not add any salt. In the past I have used a different recipe and instead of the Doubanjiang I used Gochugang (Korean) chili bean paste which is sweeter. I also add to rice wine, sesame oil and sugar to the sauce.

    Reply

    • Hi Will,
      Thanks for the feedback. As for the salty taste, it may caused by the soy sauce or maybe we have different standard for salinity. Next time, reduce the amount of Doubanjiang or use salt reduced light soy sauce.

      Reply

  9. Hi Elaine,

    I just found your website 2 days ago while googling for MaPo Tofu recipes. Just tried your recipe today… It was awesome! I’ve made this dish relying on leekumkee premade sauce…I don’t think I can ever go back after trying your recipe! thank you so much for sharing.
    I grew up in Hong Kong but have lived in California for many years now. Your recipes remind me so much of home! Where I live now (San Diego) it’s hard to find good authentic Chinese food. Im so happy to find a website with recipes for bolo bau, egg tart and chive cake all at one place. Your website inspired me to try making the food I’ve missed so much myself. I’m steaming a turnip cake using your recipe as I type this comment. I hope it turns out well! My husband and friends would have you to thank for many (hopefully) good Chinese food to come!
    Thank you so much Elaine! keep up the good work!
    – Vivian

    Reply

    • Hi Vivian,
      Thanks so much for your feedback about this mapo tofu recipe. I am so happy to know it works out great for you.
      I grew up in Sichuan province and then living in Shenzhen. I visited Hong Kong a lot during weekend since it is quite near and there are so many yummy food. As a foodie, I am always trying to find yummy stuff and to understand how they are cooked. And sharing makes all the process much interesting and challenging. I will bring more tested yummy recipes and hope you happy cooking ahead.

      Reply

  11. Hi Elaine

    Great recipe tried it today and we loved the taste, will be trying the mushroom version tomorrow 🙂 living is a small country town we done have a lot of exposure to authentic Chinese food so it was just a stroke of luck I cam across your site.

    Also managed to get the authentic doubanjiang from China (well the one that’s matured for 2 years any way 🙂 it’s made a big difference to the taste instead of using the “lee Kim kee” pre made sauce which is full of presertives and flavour enhancers.

    Thanks again will be trying more recipes in the next few days 🙂

    “”Cheers
    Gerardo

    Reply

    • Hi Gerardo,
      Thanks for the feedback. I am super glad that you love it as me too. It is real that authentic doubanjiang is the soul of real Szechuan style recipes. I get many reports of using Lee Kim Kee previously but amazed by the real tastes of authentic doubanjiang. You are really quite lucky! Happy cooking ahead.

      Reply

  12. Hi Elaine,

    Another great recipe from you! This dish is so delicious and its especially good with a warm bowl of rice! Yummy! We live in the US and getting the ingredients was a little difficult but my husband did it! Thank you for the link to Amazon.com to buy the doubanjiang A healthy and delicious dish! A must-try!

    Reply

    • Thanks Grace and Ezekiel for the wonderful feedback!!! I am so glad to hear that you like this too because Mapo tofu is really my favorite dish especially when served with steamed rice.

      Reply

  14. Hi Elaine, I just ran across your blog. I spent a few weeks in Xi’an China last year and just fell in love with the food. I was determined to learn, but something more like Sichuan silt, and got a copy of Fuchsia Dunlop’s cookbook which helped learn the ingredients, techniques, etc. for a non-Chinese speaker. But I have kept looking for authentic recipes and just found your blog. Tonight I tried Mapo Tofu and Sichuan Eggplant and both were absolutely fabulous! The whole family said they were the best they had ever had!

    I will be trying many more of your recipes. Thank you for all the work that you do on your blog. The photos are beautiful too.

    Reply

    • Thanks Mike. I have been living in Xi’an for four years and I miss the food so much. I also have some Shanxi style food on the blog and hope you will love them too.

      Happy cooking!

      Reply

    • Hi Siew,

      My commonly used rice cooking wine is this one–http://amzn.to/1lnlyFu. It is a common Chinese cooking wine widely used in stir fry dishes.

      Reply

  19. Hi all!

    You’ve got 1/2C minced/ground beef listed twice (once near beginning and once near end) in the recipe. But you only “stir fry” the beef once.

    Why two separate locations?

    Reply

  21. Hi Elaine, thanks for sharing. very detail receipt and awesome picture you take,I like it very much. I’m a Chinese as well and my hometown is in Chengdu. 一直很想念家乡的麻婆豆腐, 酸菜鱼,当然还有火锅

    Reply

    • Sorry Mark, I do not have a link to the previous version. I only add chili powder and cooked the tofu before frying. You can soak the tofu and skip the simmering step.

      Reply

  27. Awesome, It’s looks delicious. I will try to cook next weekend. I am going to share on Pinterest and Bookmark. Really very nice recipe post.

    Thank you so much

    Reply

  30. Mapo Tofu can be found in almost any Chinese restaurant around the world with hundreds of variations adapting the piquant original to suit local tastes.

    Reply

  33. I LOOK FORWARD TO EATING MORE THAN EVER , I HAVE BEEN USING YOUR RECIPES FOR DINNER USING ONLY ONE CUP OF COOKED RICE AND THE WEIGHT IS BEGINNING TO COME OFF . THE FOOD IS SO HEALTHY AND SO TASTY
    LOVE CHINESE COOKING –NOTHING TO COMPARE TO IT—THANK YOU FOR SELLING SUCH A GREAT WOK
    THANKS FOR YOUR TIME AND YOUR GREAT IDEAS FOR ONE OF MY FAVORITE PASTIMES —EATING
    THANK YOU

    Reply

    • Thanks Tom for such an encouraging comment. I will bring more yummy and interesting Chinese recipes on the blog. Stay turned and happy cooking.

      Reply

  34. Mapo Tofu is one of my most favorite dishes and this is a very very nice recipe for the dish.

    Reply

  35. I love this recipe and your site in general. I have also made your stuffed aubergine recipe which was delicious. Thanks so much for the great recipes!

    Reply

  36. Thanks for such a delicious and easy recipe Elaine! I’ve tried another mapo tofu recipe that was not very successful, but when I saw your recipe, and how I already had all the ingredients at home, I decided to try making it again.

    It was a HUGE hit with my wife, and it will be on my regular dinner rotation! ? Keep up the good work!

    Reply


  39. I’ve made this a few times and it’s absolutely delicious! Mapo Tofu is my comfort food when i don’t feel great, or i know a cold is coming. So much better than the local Chinese-American restaurant version. Glad i found this site, and looking forward to trying some of your other recipes.

    Reply

    • Thanks Ksenya for this wonderful feedback. Hope you get good results with other recipes too. Happy cooking!

      Reply


  40. That really amazing i think now i definitely going to subscribe…the best part about whole this is presentation..great work done

    Reply

  41. I made this tonight for the family and WOW!! Delicious… better than any restaurant I’ve tried here in the states. Loved it!!! 5 stars!!!

    Reply


  42. I’ve made mapo tofu following this recipe many times, and it is always delicious. I go heavier on the doubanjiang and chili flakes, but otherwise the same! Very delicious, and seems less oily than most restaurants (maybe they are using ground pork belly?)

    Reply

    • Hi Erin,
      Usually restaurants use more oil when it comes to stir-frying and braising in Chinese cooking. If you visit a Chinese family, you will find that homemade Chinese dishes are much healthier and lighter than restaurant versions and in most case, more delicious! Happy cooking and enjoy your food.

      Reply


  43. I was looking for mapo tofu recipe and chanced upon your site. So, loved it. I told my mom to try it. The way she taught me was just put doubanjiang . But yours have fermented beans which added a new layer of flavor. Loved this, looking forward in trying your other recipes.

    Reply

    • Thank you Mushu. Though we do not need too many fermented beans, but they are quite important to the final flavors. Happy cooking!

      Reply


  44. I made this last night, but with no meat and eggplant instead of tofu! It was delicious. The eggplant is a nice substitute if you don’t have any tofu at home. I’ve also made it the original way with tofu. Maybe next time I will try it with both! Thank you for the recipe!!!

    Reply

    • Haha, what a brilliant idea to use eggplants!!!! We love to use eggplants to replace meat in all types of buns, pies and pancakes. I will try this version too. The eggplants should be super great!

      Reply

  45. This recipe is fantastic. I live in a small town that doesn’t have any decent Chinese food. I’ve been desperate to find a way to recreate some of my favorite foods and finally with this recipe I was able to with out driving several hours to a city to get good food. Thank you so much!

    Reply


  46. Nihao. When I read your post and saw the photos, I missed China very much. I live at Temple in Hubei for half the year, and the other half year live in US. I am in US for this half year, and am missing eggs & tomatoes, and mapo tofu, and biang biang mian, and qiezi, and the food I have become accustomed to while wandering China. Your recipes and photos make me look forward to returning after the new year. Thank you for such wonderful gifts.

    Bao zhong!
    Cheng Tong

    Reply

    • Thank you, Cheng. I sincerely hope that all of my recipes can help you reproduce those yummy memories back in your US kitchen. Happy cooking and I am looking forward to your good news.

      Reply


  48. Hi Elaine. Just discovered your blog. Nothing wrong with being late to the party, as long as it keeps going. 🙂 What a fun and delicious recipe! I made this last night. Thanks to amazon and Asian markets here in the Pacific Northwest where I live, finding ingredients is very easy. Thank you for creating this site and sharing your love of food and your culture! I look forward to exploring more of your recipes.

    Reply

    • Thanks Mike. I am so glad to have nice readers like you. I hope you will love my recipes and enjoy your time in further cooking.

      Reply


  50. First time im making this recepie and it turns do delicioussss…
    Cant wait for the next recepie ill make

    Reply


  51. Mapo tofu is one of my favorite foods in the entire world, and this recipe makes a fantastic mapo tofu! Thank you so much for sharing it!

    Reply


  52. Followed your recipe literally, except for Szechuan peppercorn, which unfortunately I forgot to buy.
    Best * Mapo *Tofu * Ever, no question!! Thank you for sharing. Next time I’ll make sure I have the peppercorn but I can’t imagine it getting much better than this.

    Reply

    • Thanks. Mapo tofu is the best ever tofu dish on my list. I am so glad to know that it turns out great for you too.

      Reply


  54. Elaine,
    This is the most amazing mapo tofu recipe ever!
    Mapo tofu is my daughter’s favorite food, and now I can make the good stuff at home for her. It’s what we crave when we are sick, or tired, or just in need of comfort. I found your recipe and ordered doubanjiang and dou-chi, some fresh and strong Szechuan pepper, and made the recipe with lean ground pork and leeks as well as scallions. So happy I found your website, and I can’t wait to try many more of your recipes! Thank you!!!

    Reply

    • Thanks Catherine! That’s a comment which can make me a day. To me, mapo tofu is a comfort food too. I do not eat chili peppers a lot in daily life. But I really need to cheer myself up with some of my favorite dishes too from time to time. Happy cooking and I hope you will love my other recipes.

      Reply

  58. Thank you so much for your recipes! I’ve been using your recipes for years, but am just now subscribing. You have taught me so much about cooking sichuan cuisine. <3 I will be making this recipe tomorrow. Looking forward to it. 🙂

    Reply

    • Thanks Rachel for such an caring comment. This is my favorite tofu dish. I hope you will like it too.

      Reply


  59. I made this tonight for my husband and me. He said it was one of my best dishes ever! Thank you! It tasted like I’d ordered it in a Szechuan restaurant. It took me a little bit of time to find the fermented black beans and broad bean paste in the huge international market near me, but thankfully both were there (in foil-like sealed packets) and right next to each other in the store.

    Reply

    • Hi Kristina,
      Thanks so much for such a lovely comment. I understand that dou-chi and doubanjiang might be hard to find outside China. But once accessed, you are welcome in the yummy heaven of Sichuan cuisine.

      Reply

  60. Hi Elaine,
    I just want to say big thanks. I followed your recipes and my family really liked it. Now they mostly demand to make it more. Thanks again.

    Reply


  61. Hi Elaine,
    My husband has literally begged me for this dish and it looks super amazing. The only problem is that we are gluten free and the amazon site says that Chinese Douchi – Fermented Black Beans – 16 Oz Bag Each has gluten inside. Could you recommend a gluten free brand?
    Thanks!

    Reply

    • Hi Marissa,
      I have been using this product for about two years now and, while it is not certified gluten free, It seems to be and I have not had any reactions.
      I am about to order another jar, because mine is old and a few months ago I did not find it on Amazon! It is delicious!

      Reply

  63. Hello Elaine! I love this recipe! I make it very often. As a matter of fact, I am having mapo Tofu right now!I just wanted to share that while living in Malaysia, several years ago, because of their cultural diversity, some people don’t eat pork so I ordered mapo Tofu, expecting the traditional recipe and, to my surprise, and delight, the made it with chicken.
    It is delicious too!
    Thank you!

    Reply


  64. I really love your recipe and your site in general. I have also made your stuffed aubergine recipe which was delicious. Thank you so much for the great recipe…

    Reply

  66. You need to add steamed rice to the ingredients. I went step by step and as I finished step 9: serve immediately with steamed rice. Steamed rice takes 20 minutes to cook and I didn’t start until the recipe was finished :(.

    Reply


  67. Love this recipe, have done it with beef, pork or chorizo sausage; always a success . I think I will try it with mince chicken next.
    Thanks

    Reply

  68. Hi Elaine, your recipe looks great and I plan on giving it a go as I have all of the ingredients on hand save for the pepper flakes/ powder. It’s this that I’m writing to you about.
    I watched your video and read through the recipe but I don’t know what they are exactly.
    I have chili flakes of course, but what you are using looks less refined.
    Will the chili flakes work or is there something more precise I should look for?
    I have whole dried red chillies that I could just chop and remove some the the seeds if that would suffice..?
    Anyway, it all looks wonderful and I’m looking for a recipe that isn’t as involved as my usual go to.

    Thanks a bunch.

    Reply

    • Mark,
      You are very caring when reading recipes. In fact, both pepper flakes or refined pepper powder can work for this recipe. Most of Chinese cooking is just based on your ready in pantry ingredients. There is no need to search for another more precise ingredients here. The pepper flakes I used in my video is slightly different from the one you can access to in your local store. We fry the peppers with a small amount of oil firstly before grounding which gives a strong aroma. But you can slightly pan-fry the pepper flakes with a small amount of oil to simulate a similar aroma.

      Reply


  70. I enjoy ma po tofu very much at a local Chinese restaurant in southern Utah.
    Suggest you substitute Arrowroot for corn starch. Keep the ratio of water/to thickener the same.
    Arrowroot will thicken the sauce just like corn starch, but you will get a clear, not cloudy sauce, and it will not give you that flour taste. And the whole thing will look prettier.

    Reply

    • John,
      Yes, arrowroot starch performs better than corn starch in general. We use it from time to time too. But in general, cornstarch is much easier to find.

      Reply


  71. Hi Elaine

    I just made this!! And believe me, everyone wiped clean the bowl and apparently the rice i cook was not enough. But thats the normal amount i cook everyday. Haha i love the spiciness and i added the sichuan pepper during cooking and also as sprinkle. This will be a new favourite! I will tag you on instagram once i post it. Thanks

    Reply


  76. Hi Elaine,

    due to your excellent recipe I make this dish quite often.

    I have two questions, which arose from bits I gathered around the internet and I tried to make sense of them. Maybe I’m completely wrong.

    First it seems, that the mapo tofo is poured directly over the steamed rice for serving. This seems a little bit unusual to me for Chinese dishes, but make sense considering that you can’t really “pick up” the sauce with chopsticks. Is that observation correct?

    Secondly I read somewhere – and your pictures seem to support that – that this dish is mostly served with a short- or mid grain rice of the style that is used in northern China instead of the long grain rice used in the southern parts of the country. I guess this is again due to the fact that this dish has a lot of sauce which is easier absorbed by this type of rice?

    Reply

  77. Hi! A few questions. What kind of oil do you recommend when you say two tablespoons of oil? Do you recommend adding Siaoxing wine? What kind of pepper flakes do you recommend and is this separate from the Szechuan peppercorn?

    Thank you!

    Reply

    • Noah,
      I use several types of vegetable cooking in my kitchen, basically it should be peanut oil or sunflower seed oil.
      This is no particular requirement for Shaoxing wine since this dish is strongly flavored and no raw taste can be kept. But if you want to add some, spread around 1 tablespoon when frying minced beef.
      The pepper flakes I use is a very common one, I made my own version at home based on the instruction in how to make chili oil. Yes, it is a pure season itself and separate from Sichuan peppercorn.

      Reply

