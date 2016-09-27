Authentic Szechuan style mapo tofu is one of the branding dishes of Szechuan cuisine. It is spicy, numbing, hot, aromatic and tender. Making the yummiest mapo tofu at home for several bowls of steamed rice.
Mapo tofu is one of the top ten famous Chinese dishes and enjoys a high popularity among not only Chinese people but also many western countries. Personally I like to cook this dish at home from time to time especially in cool seasons such as winter and fall. Do you love it?
Background Story
If you know the Chinese name of Mapo tofu(麻婆豆腐), the answer might be tofu made by mapo or is mapo is kind of flavor. At the very beginning, Mapo tofu is named after its creator.
It is recorded that there is a couple who own a restaurant mainly selling vegetarian dishes. The wife also the cook gets some pock (麻子in Chinese)on her face. Her tofu dishes are quite popular among the guests. However some guests told her that they want to eat some meat rather than just tofu. So she bought some beef and cut it to granules and adding the beef into her tofu. Then the tofu dish with beef become more popular and her guests gave the name: Mapo tofu.Nowadays, along with the popular of this dish, there are many variations for example vegetarian version or pork version. Besides, mapo has becomes a kind of flavor which has also been used in other dishes.From the healthy consideration, tofu or bean curd is considered as one of the most nourishing cooking ingredients. There are many types of tofu product on market from soft tofu to firm tofu, from tofu skin to dried tofu etc. Surely, the cooking methods actually depend on the texture of the ingredients. For marinating, soft tofu is more fitful than firm tofu and for stir-frying and deep frying, firm tofu is better than soft tofu.
Ingredient tips
doubanjiang (豆瓣酱), the soul of Sichuan cuisine, is also known as broad bean paste. It is the essential ingredient for real Szechuan mapo tofu. Real Szechuan doubanjiang is full of flavor after long time of fermentation. You can search it in Asian stores or buy from Amazon.
Dou-chi (豆豉) is also known as fermented black beans. You can try to get some from local Asian market or purchase some from amazon: Chinese Douchi – Fermented Black Beans – 16 Oz Bag Each.
Freshly grounded Szechuan peppercorn powder (现磨花椒粉)is another important seasoning that highlights the dish. In almost every Szechuan style restaurants, they sprinkle freshly grounded Szechuan peppercorn powder before serving. But it is ok to skip this if you really do not like the numbing taste. But for Szechuan peppercorn lovers, do not skip this step. It will enhance your mapo tofu to another level.
Garlic greens (蒜苗) is the tender plant of garlic. In Sichuan province, people love to use garlic greens in Mapo tofu instead of scallion green. It is fresh, bright and with a hint of garlicky flavor. But you can use scallion to replace it.
Small tips:
- Rinse or soak the tofu cubes in boiling water with a little amount of salt can help to make the tofu tenderer and much strong. So you will not break them.
- During the processing, only back push to avoid destroying the texture of tofu.
- Since both doubanjiang and fermented soy beans are salty, then try the dish before adding any amount of salt.
- How to make grounded Sichuan Peppercorn: fry the fresh Sichuan peppercorn in a pan until you can smell the aroma. Transfer out and cool down. Put into food processor to ground into powder.
- During the braising process, use slowest fire to cook the tofu. It will absorb the taste with the help of time.
The best serving way with mapo tofu is with steamed rice.
It’s your turn to make yummy mapo tofu. If you tried Elaine’s recipe, you can tag @chinasichuanfood on Instagram, or connect on facebook. Happy cooking!
Famous Mapo Tofu Recipe From Sichuan Cuisine. Recipe video below.
- 450 g silken tofu ,I am using Szechuan tender lushui tofu
- 100 g minced meat-beef or pork
- 1/2 tbsp. sesame oil
- 1+1/2 tbsp. Doubanjiang ,roughly chopped
- 1/2 tbsp. fermented black beans ,also known as dou-chi and fermented soya beans, roughly chopped
- 1 tbsp. pepper flakes or powder ,optional
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tbsp. Sichuan pepper for making fresh ground powder
- 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
- water or broth for braising ,I use 400ml this time
- 2 tbsp. cooking oil
- 2 scallion whites ,finely chopped
- 4 garlic greens or scallion greens ,finely chopped
- 2 garlic cloves ,finely chopped
- 5 ginger slices ,finely minced (around 1 teaspoon)
- 1 tsp. sugar ,optional for reducing the spiciness
- 2 and 1/2 tablespoon water
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- steamed rice for serving
-
Add a small pinch of salt and sesame oil to minced beef. Mix well and set aside.
-
Mix 1 tablespoon of cornstarch with 2 and 1/2 tablespoons of water in a small bowl to make water starch.
-
Cut tofu into square cubes (around 2cms). Bring a large amount of water to a boil and then add a pinch of salt. Slide the tofu in and cook for 1 minute. Move out and drain.
-
Get a wok and heat up around 2 tablespoons of oil, fry the minced meat until crispy. Transfer out beef out and leave the oil in.
-
Fry doubanjiang for 1 minute over slow fire and then add garlic, scallion white, ginger and fermented black beans to cook for 30 seconds until aroma. Then mix pepper flakes in.
-
Add water to the seasonings and bring to boil over high fire. Gently slide the tofu cubes. Add light soy sauce and beef.Slow the heat after boiling and then simmer for 6-8 minutes. Then add chopped garlic greens.
-
Stir the water starch and then pour half of the mixture to the simmering pot. Wait for around 30 seconds and then pour the other half. You can slightly taste the tofu and add pinch of salt if not salty enough. By the way, if you feel it is too spicy, add some sugar can milder the taste. But be carefully as the broth is very hot at this point.
-
Transfer out when almost all the seasonings stick to tofu cubes. Sprinkle Szechuan peppercorn powder (to taste)and chopped garlic greens if using.
-
Serve immediately with steamed rice.
Recipe Video
The doubanjiang may differ in salinity. So adjust the amount if necessary.
Vegan readers, skip the minced pork or beef. And another choice is to replace the meat with mushrooms either dried or fresh ones to enhance the flavor. Mapo tofu with mushrooms.
Comments
Brdr Andersen says
I love Mapo tofu every much. And may be I should try to make this one.
Elaine Luo says
Brdr,
Enjoy it.
Karen says
Hello again Elaine
I do love Mapo Tofu and will make your version soon. I didn’t know you could use beef too so will try it that way. Keep the good recipes coming, I am enjoying all of the ones I’ve tried.
Elaine Luo says
Hi Karen,
Love to see you again. Both minced pork and beef are ok for mapo tofu. Beef tastes better to me. And I am really happy to hear your feedback.
yy says
I heard that it was originally lamb Ms Ma Po used,
Elaine says
I believe beef is the original one since lamb was not popular in Sichuan area previously.
Charles Liu says
Great recipe. Yes original recipe calls for ground beef, since beef consumption is common in Sichuan. Also some would insist to only use doubanjiang from Sichuan, specifially from Pixian 郫縣 area.
Elaine says
Sometimes we do the simple version mentioned by you, using any doubanjiang for a homemade quicker version.
Will says
Hi, love your recipes. My wife being from mainland china i travel quite a bit in china. Sichuan style recipes are my favorite due to the spicyness. Though i do love the beijing style cooking. I just love spicy.
Mapo tofu is one of my favorite.
thanks for your site
will
Elaine Luo says
Thanks for commenting Will. Glad to know that you love spicy food too. Hope you enjoy!
David says
Hi Elaine,
I’ll have that one tonight! I guess we don’t eat the peppercorns ? Can we sprinkle peppercorns powder on the top ? Thanks.
David
Elaine Luo says
Hi David,
Surely. That’s a lovely idea. Both powders and whole peppercorns can be used in this recipe. If you use peppercorn powder, just sprinkle at the very end because there is no need to stir-fry the peppercorns powder.
Nick says
Elaine,
Thanks for this recipe, I tried it and it turned out great!
http://imgur.com/mXAzQda
However, as you may be able to see from the photo, I dont seem to have as much of the nice red sauce to go along with it. The pixian doubanjiang I bought seems to be more thick than saucy, so should I perhaps add chili oil to compensate, or is there a different liquid that would be better? I tried adding a bit more water but it didn’t seem to do that much.
Elaine Luo says
Hi Nick,
Thanks for posting me your photo and trying my recipe. It is my fault, I forget to add water or broth in the instructions. I am so sorry and I have updated the recipe. If the pixian doubanjiang you are using is thick, add more oil and stir-fry the doubanjiang with low fire for a while. Then you will see the red oil coming out. I am using home-made red oil doubanjiang, which contains a small amount of red oil. Thanks for correct me honestly.
Alan says
I love this recipe and your site in general. I have also made your stuffed aubergine recipe which was delicious. Thanks so much for the great recipes!
Elaine Luo says
Thanks Alan for your lovely feedback.
Alex says
Hi there. You’re recipe looks amazing! In fact in the middle of trying to make it but ran into a problem. You mention soy sauce in both the description and instructions however there is no measurement of soy sauce listed in the recipe ingredients. Please help. Thank you!
Elaine Luo says
Hi Alex,
Updated! Thanks for the correctness.
Alex says
Hi Elaine! You’re the best! The dish turned out AMAZING! Better than any version Ive had in a restaurant. I also want to thank you for sharing the link for the harder to find ingredients, that was so incredibly helpful! Ive printed out several other of your recipes that Ill be trying out over the next few weeks. I love your site so much! Thank you again!
Elaine Luo says
Hi Alex,
Thanks for the feedback. I am so glad that you love my version too because that’s a dish I feel quite proud of. And mapo tofu really is my ideal dish–quick, simple, and supper yummy. Go ahead and try other ones. I really hope you will love them too.
Will says
Hello Elaine
I tried this recipe and even got the “real” doubanjiang from Amazon labeled “Sichuan / Pixian / Pi Xian Broad Bean Paste”. It tastes good but I think it was a bit too salty> I did use 1 1/2 tablespoons as your recipe calls for. Did I do something wrong? I did not add any salt. In the past I have used a different recipe and instead of the Doubanjiang I used Gochugang (Korean) chili bean paste which is sweeter. I also add to rice wine, sesame oil and sugar to the sauce.
Elaine Luo says
Hi Will,
Thanks for the feedback. As for the salty taste, it may caused by the soy sauce or maybe we have different standard for salinity. Next time, reduce the amount of Doubanjiang or use salt reduced light soy sauce.
Vivian Y says
Hi Elaine,
I just found your website 2 days ago while googling for MaPo Tofu recipes. Just tried your recipe today… It was awesome! I’ve made this dish relying on leekumkee premade sauce…I don’t think I can ever go back after trying your recipe! thank you so much for sharing.
I grew up in Hong Kong but have lived in California for many years now. Your recipes remind me so much of home! Where I live now (San Diego) it’s hard to find good authentic Chinese food. Im so happy to find a website with recipes for bolo bau, egg tart and chive cake all at one place. Your website inspired me to try making the food I’ve missed so much myself. I’m steaming a turnip cake using your recipe as I type this comment. I hope it turns out well! My husband and friends would have you to thank for many (hopefully) good Chinese food to come!
Thank you so much Elaine! keep up the good work!
– Vivian
Elaine Luo says
Hi Vivian,
Thanks so much for your feedback about this mapo tofu recipe. I am so happy to know it works out great for you.
I grew up in Sichuan province and then living in Shenzhen. I visited Hong Kong a lot during weekend since it is quite near and there are so many yummy food. As a foodie, I am always trying to find yummy stuff and to understand how they are cooked. And sharing makes all the process much interesting and challenging. I will bring more tested yummy recipes and hope you happy cooking ahead.
Kumar says
I am going to try this dish tomorrow. Wish me good luck.
Elaine Luo says
Great Kumar, look forward to your good news.
GerardO says
Hi Elaine
Great recipe tried it today and we loved the taste, will be trying the mushroom version tomorrow 🙂 living is a small country town we done have a lot of exposure to authentic Chinese food so it was just a stroke of luck I cam across your site.
Also managed to get the authentic doubanjiang from China (well the one that’s matured for 2 years any way 🙂 it’s made a big difference to the taste instead of using the “lee Kim kee” pre made sauce which is full of presertives and flavour enhancers.
Thanks again will be trying more recipes in the next few days 🙂
“”Cheers
Gerardo
Elaine Luo says
Hi Gerardo,
Thanks for the feedback. I am super glad that you love it as me too. It is real that authentic doubanjiang is the soul of real Szechuan style recipes. I get many reports of using Lee Kim Kee previously but amazed by the real tastes of authentic doubanjiang. You are really quite lucky! Happy cooking ahead.
Grace & Ezekiel says
Hi Elaine,
Another great recipe from you! This dish is so delicious and its especially good with a warm bowl of rice! Yummy! We live in the US and getting the ingredients was a little difficult but my husband did it! Thank you for the link to Amazon.com to buy the doubanjiang A healthy and delicious dish! A must-try!
Elaine Luo says
Thanks Grace and Ezekiel for the wonderful feedback!!! I am so glad to hear that you like this too because Mapo tofu is really my favorite dish especially when served with steamed rice.
Kim says
This is absolutely delicious!
Elaine Luo says
Thanks Kim. Glad you like it. This is a dish I am quite proud of. Enjoy and bon appetite.
Mike says
Hi Elaine, I just ran across your blog. I spent a few weeks in Xi’an China last year and just fell in love with the food. I was determined to learn, but something more like Sichuan silt, and got a copy of Fuchsia Dunlop’s cookbook which helped learn the ingredients, techniques, etc. for a non-Chinese speaker. But I have kept looking for authentic recipes and just found your blog. Tonight I tried Mapo Tofu and Sichuan Eggplant and both were absolutely fabulous! The whole family said they were the best they had ever had!
I will be trying many more of your recipes. Thank you for all the work that you do on your blog. The photos are beautiful too.
Elaine says
Thanks Mike. I have been living in Xi’an for four years and I miss the food so much. I also have some Shanxi style food on the blog and hope you will love them too.
Happy cooking!
Siew Leng says
What kind of rice wine do you use? Not sure which to buy for this recipe>
Elaine says
Hi Siew,
My commonly used rice cooking wine is this one–http://amzn.to/1lnlyFu. It is a common Chinese cooking wine widely used in stir fry dishes.
Helen Nicole says
takes 20 minutes to make Mapo Tofu? amazing. it looks delicious. look! there is beef in the dish. I love it. I must try to do this dish tonight.
Yuri says
amazing. tofu looks delicious. so cravings! I love beef. I must try to do this dish tonight.
Matthew says
Yum! It came out perfect, Everyone loved the Mapo Tofu. Bookmarked for future reference.
Elaine says
Thanks for the feedback, Matthew!
Len says
Hi all!
You’ve got 1/2C minced/ground beef listed twice (once near beginning and once near end) in the recipe. But you only “stir fry” the beef once.
Why two separate locations?
Elaine says
Sorry Len. That’s a typo. We only need 1/2 cup minced beef.
Elena says
Man oh man the pictures alone are making my mouth water. I think I know what dinner tonight will be 🙂
chris yang says
Hi Elaine, thanks for sharing. very detail receipt and awesome picture you take,I like it very much. I’m a Chinese as well and my hometown is in Chengdu. 一直很想念家乡的麻婆豆腐, 酸菜鱼,当然还有火锅
Elaine says
哈哈，成都好多好吃的。川菜也是我的最爱。秋天来了，可以开始好好吃火锅了。
teetee says
i think chopped scallion white is missing in the instruction. When do we add them?
Elaine says
Teetee,
Chopped scallion white should be stir-fried with garlic and ginger at the beginning.
julia says
thank you for this tofu recipes
I’ll try your recipe this dinner
thank you for everything
Elaine says
Hi, julia
I’m glad you love this recipe, hope you succeed and enjoy cooking.
Mark says
Do you have a link to the previous version? It was great and simpler.
Elaine says
Sorry Mark, I do not have a link to the previous version. I only add chili powder and cooked the tofu before frying. You can soak the tofu and skip the simmering step.
Clemente21 says
Beef? Ugh….should always use pork.
Elaine says
You can use minced pork, but beef version is more popular in Sichuan area.
Karim says
To be honest I eat tofu once and I didn’t liked so much… but this recipe looks delicious! I’m gonna try for sure!
Allisa says
Awesome, It’s looks delicious. I will try to cook next weekend. I am going to share on Pinterest and Bookmark. Really very nice recipe post.
Thank you so much
Darcie Hunter says
This is a great recipe! Lovely photos and video. I made it for my food blog. You can see the post here http://www.gourmetcreative.net/single-post/2017/01/24/Mapo-Tofu–Spicy-Saucy-Sichuan
Happy year of the rooster!
Elaine says
Your work looks great!
Alexa says
Tofu with sticky rice are my favorite. I love the recipe. Thanks for sharing this. God bless.
raina says
Mapo Tofu can be found in almost any Chinese restaurant around the world with hundreds of variations adapting the piquant original to suit local tastes.
Nectar says
my mouth is getting watered after seeing the pictures..
Elaine says
haha ?
bella cyrus says
thanx for sharing a great post!!!
TOM CARUSO says
I LOOK FORWARD TO EATING MORE THAN EVER , I HAVE BEEN USING YOUR RECIPES FOR DINNER USING ONLY ONE CUP OF COOKED RICE AND THE WEIGHT IS BEGINNING TO COME OFF . THE FOOD IS SO HEALTHY AND SO TASTY
LOVE CHINESE COOKING –NOTHING TO COMPARE TO IT—THANK YOU FOR SELLING SUCH A GREAT WOK
THANKS FOR YOUR TIME AND YOUR GREAT IDEAS FOR ONE OF MY FAVORITE PASTIMES —EATING
THANK YOU
Elaine says
Thanks Tom for such an encouraging comment. I will bring more yummy and interesting Chinese recipes on the blog. Stay turned and happy cooking.
Saar Shem-Tov says
Mapo Tofu is one of my most favorite dishes and this is a very very nice recipe for the dish.
Elaine says
Thanks!
Dogan says
I love this recipe and your site in general. I have also made your stuffed aubergine recipe which was delicious. Thanks so much for the great recipes!
Elaine says
You are the most welcome, Dogan!
Reed Paul says
Thanks for such a delicious and easy recipe Elaine! I’ve tried another mapo tofu recipe that was not very successful, but when I saw your recipe, and how I already had all the ingredients at home, I decided to try making it again.
It was a HUGE hit with my wife, and it will be on my regular dinner rotation! ? Keep up the good work!
Elaine says
Thanks Paul for this encouraging comment. Happy cooking!
reviewfantasy says
Thanks for such a delicious and easy recipe Elaine! I’ve tried another mapo tofu recipe that was not very successful, but when I saw your recipe, and how I already had all the ingredients at home, I decided to try making it again.
https://reviewfantasy.com/top-10-refrigerators.html
Shagalov says
Hi Elaine, thanks for sharing. very detail receipt and awesome picture you take, I like it very much.
Ksenya Zavarin says
I’ve made this a few times and it’s absolutely delicious! Mapo Tofu is my comfort food when i don’t feel great, or i know a cold is coming. So much better than the local Chinese-American restaurant version. Glad i found this site, and looking forward to trying some of your other recipes.
Elaine says
Thanks Ksenya for this wonderful feedback. Hope you get good results with other recipes too. Happy cooking!
Nathanel Lisiam says
That really amazing i think now i definitely going to subscribe…the best part about whole this is presentation..great work done
Xanthe Neal says
I made this tonight for the family and WOW!! Delicious… better than any restaurant I’ve tried here in the states. Loved it!!! 5 stars!!!
Elaine says
Thanks Neal! This comment really can make my day.
Erin says
I’ve made mapo tofu following this recipe many times, and it is always delicious. I go heavier on the doubanjiang and chili flakes, but otherwise the same! Very delicious, and seems less oily than most restaurants (maybe they are using ground pork belly?)
Elaine says
Hi Erin,
Usually restaurants use more oil when it comes to stir-frying and braising in Chinese cooking. If you visit a Chinese family, you will find that homemade Chinese dishes are much healthier and lighter than restaurant versions and in most case, more delicious! Happy cooking and enjoy your food.
Mushu says
I was looking for mapo tofu recipe and chanced upon your site. So, loved it. I told my mom to try it. The way she taught me was just put doubanjiang . But yours have fermented beans which added a new layer of flavor. Loved this, looking forward in trying your other recipes.
Elaine says
Thank you Mushu. Though we do not need too many fermented beans, but they are quite important to the final flavors. Happy cooking!
David says
I made this last night, but with no meat and eggplant instead of tofu! It was delicious. The eggplant is a nice substitute if you don’t have any tofu at home. I’ve also made it the original way with tofu. Maybe next time I will try it with both! Thank you for the recipe!!!
Elaine says
Haha, what a brilliant idea to use eggplants!!!! We love to use eggplants to replace meat in all types of buns, pies and pancakes. I will try this version too. The eggplants should be super great!
Taylor Anderson says
This recipe is fantastic. I live in a small town that doesn’t have any decent Chinese food. I’ve been desperate to find a way to recreate some of my favorite foods and finally with this recipe I was able to with out driving several hours to a city to get good food. Thank you so much!
Elaine says
Thank you, Taylor for trying my recipe and your wonderful feedback. Happy cooking!
Cheng Tong says
Nihao. When I read your post and saw the photos, I missed China very much. I live at Temple in Hubei for half the year, and the other half year live in US. I am in US for this half year, and am missing eggs & tomatoes, and mapo tofu, and biang biang mian, and qiezi, and the food I have become accustomed to while wandering China. Your recipes and photos make me look forward to returning after the new year. Thank you for such wonderful gifts.
Bao zhong!
Cheng Tong
Elaine says
Thank you, Cheng. I sincerely hope that all of my recipes can help you reproduce those yummy memories back in your US kitchen. Happy cooking and I am looking forward to your good news.
Jimy says
Just my mouth watering 🙂 Definitely I would try at my home
Thank’s for the recipe
Elaine says
Hope you will love it, Jimy!
Mike says
Hi Elaine. Just discovered your blog. Nothing wrong with being late to the party, as long as it keeps going. 🙂 What a fun and delicious recipe! I made this last night. Thanks to amazon and Asian markets here in the Pacific Northwest where I live, finding ingredients is very easy. Thank you for creating this site and sharing your love of food and your culture! I look forward to exploring more of your recipes.
Elaine says
Thanks Mike. I am so glad to have nice readers like you. I hope you will love my recipes and enjoy your time in further cooking.
vijay karan says
Thank for this great article
maayan kaufman says
First time im making this recepie and it turns do delicioussss…
Cant wait for the next recepie ill make
Elaine says
Thank you for trying and the lovely feedback.
Wes says
Mapo tofu is one of my favorite foods in the entire world, and this recipe makes a fantastic mapo tofu! Thank you so much for sharing it!
Elaine says
You are the most welcome!
Suzumushiyh says
Followed your recipe literally, except for Szechuan peppercorn, which unfortunately I forgot to buy.
Best * Mapo *Tofu * Ever, no question!! Thank you for sharing. Next time I’ll make sure I have the peppercorn but I can’t imagine it getting much better than this.
Elaine says
Thanks. Mapo tofu is the best ever tofu dish on my list. I am so glad to know that it turns out great for you too.
X says
The recipe is awesome! Very delish!!
Elaine says
Thanks.
Catherine Ryan says
Elaine,
This is the most amazing mapo tofu recipe ever!
Mapo tofu is my daughter’s favorite food, and now I can make the good stuff at home for her. It’s what we crave when we are sick, or tired, or just in need of comfort. I found your recipe and ordered doubanjiang and dou-chi, some fresh and strong Szechuan pepper, and made the recipe with lean ground pork and leeks as well as scallions. So happy I found your website, and I can’t wait to try many more of your recipes! Thank you!!!
Elaine says
Thanks Catherine! That’s a comment which can make me a day. To me, mapo tofu is a comfort food too. I do not eat chili peppers a lot in daily life. But I really need to cheer myself up with some of my favorite dishes too from time to time. Happy cooking and I hope you will love my other recipes.
steve says
excellent wish you all the best for 2018 thanks
Elaine says
Thank you!
Elaine says
Thanks Steve.
Jenny Thompson says
My whole family adores you his receipe! We have it book marked and order your specific ingredients from amazon! Thanks so much!
Elaine says
Thanks Jenny for such an encouraging comment. Happy cooking!
Alex says
I love this recipe! Thanks for such a delicious and easy recipe Elaine
Elaine says
You are the most welcome, Alex.
Rachel says
Thank you so much for your recipes! I’ve been using your recipes for years, but am just now subscribing. You have taught me so much about cooking sichuan cuisine. <3 I will be making this recipe tomorrow. Looking forward to it. 🙂
Elaine says
Thanks Rachel for such an caring comment. This is my favorite tofu dish. I hope you will like it too.
Kristina Doerr says
I made this tonight for my husband and me. He said it was one of my best dishes ever! Thank you! It tasted like I’d ordered it in a Szechuan restaurant. It took me a little bit of time to find the fermented black beans and broad bean paste in the huge international market near me, but thankfully both were there (in foil-like sealed packets) and right next to each other in the store.
Elaine says
Hi Kristina,
Thanks so much for such a lovely comment. I understand that dou-chi and doubanjiang might be hard to find outside China. But once accessed, you are welcome in the yummy heaven of Sichuan cuisine.
Tom Daniel says
Hi Elaine,
I just want to say big thanks. I followed your recipes and my family really liked it. Now they mostly demand to make it more. Thanks again.
Elaine says
Thanks Tom for the feedback. Glad to be helpful and happy cooking!
Marissa says
Hi Elaine,
My husband has literally begged me for this dish and it looks super amazing. The only problem is that we are gluten free and the amazon site says that Chinese Douchi – Fermented Black Beans – 16 Oz Bag Each has gluten inside. Could you recommend a gluten free brand?
Thanks!
Marissa says
Hi Elaine,
Me again, sorry just found something on Amazon, do think it will do? https://www.amazon.com/Organic-food-Yuki-Sichuan-Doubanjiang/dp/B002PH1UIC
Elaine says
This seems to be gluten-free. You can have a try.
Ibeth Gutierrez says
Hi Marissa,
I have been using this product for about two years now and, while it is not certified gluten free, It seems to be and I have not had any reactions.
I am about to order another jar, because mine is old and a few months ago I did not find it on Amazon! It is delicious!
Ibeth Gutierrez says
Hello Elaine! I love this recipe! I make it very often. As a matter of fact, I am having mapo Tofu right now!I just wanted to share that while living in Malaysia, several years ago, because of their cultural diversity, some people don’t eat pork so I ordered mapo Tofu, expecting the traditional recipe and, to my surprise, and delight, the made it with chicken.
It is delicious too!
Thank you!
Jeffery says
I really love your recipe and your site in general. I have also made your stuffed aubergine recipe which was delicious. Thank you so much for the great recipe…
Elaine says
Thanks Jeffery!
Sakshi Mixer Grinder says
I have same thoughts, this is on of the best recipe, Thank you Elaine.
Elaine says
Thank you so much!
SrPr says
yummo… my favourite dish… I can eat this 3 times a day…
Elaine says
Thanks!
Ananya Cotton says
I too loved the recipe, Looking forward to try with my friends on this weekend. Just one question. Is it safe for kids above 10?
mike says
You need to add steamed rice to the ingredients. I went step by step and as I finished step 9: serve immediately with steamed rice. Steamed rice takes 20 minutes to cook and I didn’t start until the recipe was finished :(.
Elaine says
Hug hug Mike. This happens to me frequently too. Thanks for the advice, I have already update the recipe.
rené fortier says
Love this recipe, have done it with beef, pork or chorizo sausage; always a success . I think I will try it with mince chicken next.
Thanks
Elaine says
Thanks rené! You bring out brilliant ideas to use chorizo sausage. That version might be very special.
Mark Richardson says
Hi Elaine, your recipe looks great and I plan on giving it a go as I have all of the ingredients on hand save for the pepper flakes/ powder. It’s this that I’m writing to you about.
I watched your video and read through the recipe but I don’t know what they are exactly.
I have chili flakes of course, but what you are using looks less refined.
Will the chili flakes work or is there something more precise I should look for?
I have whole dried red chillies that I could just chop and remove some the the seeds if that would suffice..?
Anyway, it all looks wonderful and I’m looking for a recipe that isn’t as involved as my usual go to.
Thanks a bunch.
Elaine says
Mark,
You are very caring when reading recipes. In fact, both pepper flakes or refined pepper powder can work for this recipe. Most of Chinese cooking is just based on your ready in pantry ingredients. There is no need to search for another more precise ingredients here. The pepper flakes I used in my video is slightly different from the one you can access to in your local store. We fry the peppers with a small amount of oil firstly before grounding which gives a strong aroma. But you can slightly pan-fry the pepper flakes with a small amount of oil to simulate a similar aroma.
Stella says
This was absolutely phenomenal! Definitely a keeper. Thank you so much for this!
Elaine says
Thanks Stella!!
This is such a caring and encouraging comment.
John Brady says
I enjoy ma po tofu very much at a local Chinese restaurant in southern Utah.
Suggest you substitute Arrowroot for corn starch. Keep the ratio of water/to thickener the same.
Arrowroot will thicken the sauce just like corn starch, but you will get a clear, not cloudy sauce, and it will not give you that flour taste. And the whole thing will look prettier.
Elaine says
John,
Yes, arrowroot starch performs better than corn starch in general. We use it from time to time too. But in general, cornstarch is much easier to find.
Elizabeth says
Hi Elaine
I just made this!! And believe me, everyone wiped clean the bowl and apparently the rice i cook was not enough. But thats the normal amount i cook everyday. Haha i love the spiciness and i added the sichuan pepper during cooking and also as sprinkle. This will be a new favourite! I will tag you on instagram once i post it. Thanks
Elaine says
Elizabeth,
Thanks for such a lovely comment. Prepare more rice next time when you cook mapo tofu.
Varun Sharma says
Elaine, Thanks for sharing the recipe! Tofu is a great source of Protein and I love Sichuan food. Will definitely try this one out.
Elaine says
Wish you like it. It is one of my tofu dish.
Pooja Rikhari says
Hello Elien,
That is going to be awesome. I am going to make it for me, RIGHT NOW!!!
Monica Henin says
Wow! You did an incredible job with this recipe! It’s delicious! My entire family loved it. Thanks so much for sharing!
Elaine says
Thanks Monica. I am so glad to know it turns out good for you and your family. This is my favorite dish.
Usha Panigrahi says
I made this for my hubby.He is drooling over it.Thanks for sharing.Its easy make and delicious..
Elaine says
Thank you!
Andreas says
Hi Elaine,
due to your excellent recipe I make this dish quite often.
I have two questions, which arose from bits I gathered around the internet and I tried to make sense of them. Maybe I’m completely wrong.
First it seems, that the mapo tofo is poured directly over the steamed rice for serving. This seems a little bit unusual to me for Chinese dishes, but make sense considering that you can’t really “pick up” the sauce with chopsticks. Is that observation correct?
Secondly I read somewhere – and your pictures seem to support that – that this dish is mostly served with a short- or mid grain rice of the style that is used in northern China instead of the long grain rice used in the southern parts of the country. I guess this is again due to the fact that this dish has a lot of sauce which is easier absorbed by this type of rice?
Noah says
Hi! A few questions. What kind of oil do you recommend when you say two tablespoons of oil? Do you recommend adding Siaoxing wine? What kind of pepper flakes do you recommend and is this separate from the Szechuan peppercorn?
Thank you!
Elaine says
Noah,
I use several types of vegetable cooking in my kitchen, basically it should be peanut oil or sunflower seed oil.
This is no particular requirement for Shaoxing wine since this dish is strongly flavored and no raw taste can be kept. But if you want to add some, spread around 1 tablespoon when frying minced beef.
The pepper flakes I use is a very common one, I made my own version at home based on the instruction in how to make chili oil. Yes, it is a pure season itself and separate from Sichuan peppercorn.
Nisha Batel says
Thanks for sharing this recipe. I will try at home for my family.
Elaine says
Happy cooking!
Anna says
seems like yummy i wish to check this.