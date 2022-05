It is the right season for eggplants and I have to commit that eggplants and mushrooms are my favorite vegetables that can beat the meal meat. It is matched with a very lovely hot garlic sauce.

If you are my fellow readers, you may find I posted lots of yummy eggplants on my blog and this is a totally new way of making eggplants.

This is super easy to beginners

When I just start cooking, I feel eggplant is quite hard to cook because it needs lots of oil and cooking time. No worries, this one is super easy. Cut the eggplants into wedges and place in a steamer, steam for 10 minutes. That's it!

How to choose tender eggplant

Firstly look at the appearance, the tender eggplant usually has a smooth skin without any wrinkles. If you press it, it will have a firm texture but can back slightly. Further cut the eggplant out, there will be no black seeds inside.

How to keep the purple color of the eggplants

Eggplants are super easy to be oxidized to lose its beautiful color. The basic principal of prevent it from oxidation is to isolate the skin with air. There are two rules, the first one is to steam flatly with skin downside. The vapor will expel the fresh air. And another way is to fry the eggplant in deep oil, which can completely isolate the air. I also find soaking with black vinegar water can help in some degree. A very basic skill used for blanching chicken feet.

Step to Step

Prepare and soak the eggplants

cut the eggplants into halves and further into small wedges. Soak in large pot of water with 1 tablespoon of white vinegar.

Make the sauce

Add garlic, ginger, scallion white, pepper powder, toasted sesame seeds and fresh pepper circles in a bowl and then drizzle around 2 tablespoons of hot oil on top. Mix in light soy sauce, sugar, black vinegar, sesame oil and 1 tablespoon of clean water. Set aside to combine for a while.

Steam the eggplants

Transfer the soaked eggplants to a steamer, try to keep some space among each one. If you get a larger steamer, lay only one layer is the best option. Heat water to a boiling firstly and then place the steamer on. Steam for 10 minutes. You will get cloud like steamed eggplant wedges.

Set up the eggplants in serving plate and then pour the sauce on top.

Chinese Eggplant Salad Recipe Chinese eggplant recipe--Spicy Cold Salad 5 from 3 votes Print Pin Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes Total Time: 40 minutes Servings: 2 Calories: 170 kcal Author: Elaine Ingredients 2 small long eggplants , or one large one

1 tbsp. white vinegar , for soaking optional Sauce 2 fresh long chili peppers , cut into small circles

1 tsp. minced ginger

1 red long chili pepper or 2 Thai chili peppers , cut into small circles

3 garlic cloves , mashed

½t tbsp. toasted sesame seeds

2 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil

2 tbsp. light soy sauce

1 tbsp. sesame oil

2 tsp. black vinegar

¼ tsp. salt or as needed

1 tbsp. boiled warm water Instructions Cut the two ends of the eggplants and then into sections around 8 to 10 cm long.

Set up the steamer and steam the eggplant for around 15 minutes or until soft (you can easily insert a chop sticker inside).

Transfer out after cooling down and cut the eggplant into strips and lay the strips one by one on the serving bowl. I am using chopstickers.

Prepare a pan, heat up around 1 tablespoon of vegetable cooking oil. Add red peppers and red peppers in to stir fry for around 1 minute over medium fire or until they become slightly soft. Add mashed garlic to fry for around 1 minute.

Transfer all the content in the pan to your sauce bowl.

Add other ingredients for the sauce and mix well. Garnish chopped coriander. Pour the sauce over the serving bowl, set aside so the eggplant can be soaked in the sauce for around 10 minutes to 20 minutes.

Decorate with coriander leaves before serving. Prepare and soak the eggplant Cut the eggplants into halves and further into small wedges. Soak in large pot of water with 1 tablespoon of white vinegar. Make the sauce Add garlic, ginger, scallion white, pepper powder, toasted sesame seeds and fresh pepper circles in a bowl and then drizzle around 2 tablespoons of hot oil on top. Mix in light soy sauce, sugar, black vinegar, sesame oil and 1 tablespoon of clean water. Set aside to combine for a while. Steam the eggplants Transfer the soaked eggplants to a steamer, try to keep some space among each one. If you get a larger steamer, lay only one layer is the best option. Heat water to a boiling firstly and then place the steamer on. Steam for 10 minutes. You will get cloud like steamed eggplant wedges. Serve Set up the eggplants in serving plate and then pour the sauce on top. Nutrition Calories: 170 kcal | Carbohydrates: 8 g | Protein: 2 g | Fat: 15 g | Saturated Fat: 7 g | Sodium: 1373 mg | Potassium: 235 mg | Fiber: 2 g | Sugar: 3 g | Vitamin A: 280 IU | Vitamin C: 40.3 mg | Calcium: 20 mg | Iron: 0.6 mg Tried this recipe? Mention @ChinaSichuanFood or tag #ElaineCSF

I also have lots of great eggplant recipes on the blog, check them for your eggplant ideas.