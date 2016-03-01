China Sichuan Food

Chinese Eggplants with Minced Pork

52 Comments

Chinese eggplants with minced pork and spicy garlic sauce is a humble and popular dish in Chinese kitchen.A small amount of minced pork can greatly improve the taste of eggplants, which can rich the layers of a humble eggplant stir-fry. For vegan readers, you can simply skip minced pork or try this eggplants with garlic sauce.

Eggplants are quite yummy when well cooked. The soft texture can greatly absorb the spicy garlic sauce and endow the dish great flavor. The most common way of cooking eggplants in China includes  Chinese spicy eggplant salad, eggplants with green beans, Chinese Yu Xiang eggplants and DiSanxian (three treasure of the earth)

Remove the ends of Asian eggplants and then cut into small cubes (for the best flavor, try to cut each cubes with some skin). Transfer them into a large pot filled with water, add pinch of salt and soak for 10 minutes. Add a weight if necessary to make sure the eggplants is well soaked.

Set aside to drain completely.

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in wok and fry the eggplants for 6-9 minutes until the eggplants become soft and withered. Transfer eggplants out and leave the oil in.

Add marinated pork in to stir-fry until the color changes into white. Transfer out.

Re-heat around 1 tablespoon of cooking oil in wok and fry garlic, ginger, spring oil and doubanjiang until aroma. Return the eggplants along with fried minced pork, soy sauce, sugar and sesame oil. Mix well.

4.88 from 8 votes
Print
Chinese Eggplants with Minced Pork
Prep Time
15 mins
Cook Time
10 mins
Total Time
25 mins
 
Humble Chinese eggplants with minced pork
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Sichuan
Keyword: Eggplant, pork
Servings: 2
Calories: 354 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 2 long Asian eggplants
  • pinch of salt
  • 1/4 cup minced pork
  • 1 tsp. minced ginger
  • 1/2 tbsp. Chinese cooking wine
  • 3 tbsp. cooking oil ,divided
  • 2 garlic cloves ,sliced
  • 1 thumb ginger ,sliced
  • 2 green onions ,white half and green half divided
  • 1/2 tbsp. doubanjiang ,skip this if you prefer a mild taste or double for a hotter version
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1/8 tsp. sugar
  • 1/2 tsp. sesame oil
Instructions
  1. Remove the ends of Asian eggplants and then cut into small cubes (for the best flavor, try to cut each cubes with some skin). Transfer them into a large pot filled with water, add pinch of salt and soak for 10 minutes. Add a weight if necessary to make sure the eggplants is well soaked. Set aside to drain completely.
  2. Marinate minced pork with minced ginger, a small pinch of salt and Chinese cooking wine. Set aside.
  3. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in wok and fry the eggplants for 6-9 minutes until the eggplants become soft and withered. Transfer eggplants out and leave the oil in.
  4. Add marinated pork in to stir-fry until the color changes into white. Transfer out.
  5. Re-heat around 1 tablespoon of cooking oil in wok and fry green onion white parts, garlic, ginger, and doubanjiang until aroma. Return the eggplants along with fried minced pork, soy sauce, sugar and sesame oil. Mix well.
  6. Garnish chopped green onion (green parts) and serve with steamed rice.
Recipe Notes

If you want the eggplants to absorb less oil, you can spread some cornstarch to coat the eggplants before cooking.

Nutrition Facts
Chinese Eggplants with Minced Pork
Amount Per Serving
Calories 354 Calories from Fat 261
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 29g 45%
Saturated Fat 4g 20%
Cholesterol 20mg 7%
Sodium 434mg 18%
Potassium 538mg 15%
Total Carbohydrates 14g 5%
Dietary Fiber 6g 24%
Sugars 7g
Protein 7g 14%
Vitamin A 1.7%
Vitamin C 7.2%
Calcium 1.8%
Iron 4.9%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Comments

  2. I love eggplant! This recipe will be a keeper for me and my family. I will cook it tonight. I will let you know how it turns out. Thanks

    Reply

  4. the recipe says to divide the white and green parts of the scallion but then never tells what to do with the white and green parts.

    Reply

  5. Hi Elaine,

    I love your site! And I loovve this dish – reminds me of my mom. Can you tell me the purpose of soaking the eggplant before cooking?

    Reply

    • Hi Erin,
      This step can help to reduce the oil absorbed by the eggplants. If you do not want to brother, you can skip this step.

      Reply

  9. Hi,
    Love your site and recipes.
    I’m learning to cook more asian dishes and some of the recipes I have found on your site worked out really good so I push on to try more.

    One question for this dish……insted of using mince pork could I use ground beef insted? Or will the beef flavor not be as neutral as pork?

    Typically I have beef on hand and always have ch.eggplants cause I love-em.

    Reply

  10. Love this recipe! Anything with eggplant is my favorite. My husband who is from china has been trying to get me to cook Chinese food, luckily your recipes are winners with him. Thank you! I usually use ground turkey and omit the sugar to make it healthier.

    Reply

    • Hi, Naomi
      Thank you for your kind comments. I’m very happy when I heard my recipes could make some help for you. My family also love eggplant, it’s so nice and healthy.

      Reply

  11. This recipe is amazing!!! I’m living in England now and ordering this dish from Chinese restaurants is really expensive. So yesterday I was craving this dish like crazy and I found this recipe! The next day I went to get almost all of the ingredients needed from Tesco except Sesame Oil and Chinese cooking wine. This dish tasted soooooo good, even without sesame oil and the wine!! I added a tablespoon of Dobanjiang 豆瓣酱 and I think Dobanjiang is super important for this dish. If you can’t eat spicy food, maybe you can just add 1 teaspoon of it. I must try to cook this dish again with sesame oil and cooking wine the next time.

    Reply

  13. Thanks for the recipe! Is it possible to leave out the Chinese cooking wine and also use non Chinese eggplants?

    Reply

  14. I cooked this for my family last night and they loved it. However, my eggplant turned brown; not the lovely purple like yours. HOW DId you keep the purple color?

    Reply

    • Hi Nk,
      You will need more oil. The purple skin should be evenly coated with oil to avoid meeting the air and oxidizing reaction.

      Reply

  15. This recipe is fantastic, I love it. I ate this dish many times while I was in China and have used your recipe twice. I really enjoy it, thank you!

    Reply


  19. Thank you for this! Just made it now 🙂 the only I felt was missing in my dish was pepper on the beef but hey to each is own.. Also I think I put a bit too much oil. Other wise great guide for this dish!

    Reply

    • Hi Darren,
      I agree it is a oily dish. Eggplants usually need more oil than other vegetable. Oil can help to bring the eggplant a meat like soft texture. I will try to develop methods of reducing the oil absorbed during the cooking process. Thanks for your suggestion.

      Reply

  20. I substituted ground beef for the pork and cubed ambercup squash for the eggplant. I also added 1tsp of sichuan peppercorns along with the soy and oil at the end. It was an amazing dish. Your blog is wonderful.

    Reply

    • Thanks Vigo for your lovely information. I usually do not use Sichuan peppercorn in eggplants but it sounds a lovely idea. Will try next time.

      Reply


  21. Thanks very very much for all your recipes this site is truly amazing!
    Quick question , could you add Chinkiang vinegar to this recipe? I have seen other recipes for Fish Fragrant Egg Plant that contain Chinkiang vinegar?
    Thanks in advance and thanks for the endless inspiration 🙂

    Reply

    • Sure, you can add some vinegar to bring a tiny sour taste. But fish fragrant is another taste with different sauce. Do not use so much vinegar in common braised eggplants, since we do not contain enough sugar.

      Reply


  22. This looks like the best recipe I’ve seen so far. But it should not be under “eggs and dairy!” Eggplant is a fruit, but used like a vegetable here.

    Reply


  23. Another 5 star recipe Elaine! I don’t know what I would do without your recipes and inspiration. You have taken my Chinese cooking to a new and higher level.

    Reply


  24. It is bringing back my craving in real chinese foods that you cant ever find here in Middle East
    Thank you for sharing Ms.Elaine

    Reply


  25. Hi Elaine,

    I tried this out and liked it very much. Thank you for this recipe. I have two questions though.
    How do you mange to keep the color on the eggplants? The only way I know of is adding some kind of acid (eg. vinegar or lemon juice). But I didn’t see that in the recipe. So the skin of the eggplants turned somewhat brown- grayish during frying. It didn’t affect the taste, but I would like to know how to make it look so pretty like on your photos.

    My second question is regarding the minced pork. I can buy something similar in the supermarket, but that’s mostly ground using a meat grinder. However looking at your pictures I guess that’s not the same you are using. So do you mince it yourself using a knife? If so, what cut of pork do you usually use for this, belly or shoulder or something else?

    Reply

    • Andreas,
      To keep the purple color, both white vinegar (or lemon juice) and oil can help. Cook less eggplants with more oil can keep the purple color too. Or you can add some white vinegar or lemon juice int he soaking process.
      For the second question, I love to use hand chopped pork. I love to use shoulder (pork butt). Any cuts with some fat can work fine for all purpose minced pork.

      Reply

      • Thank you for your reply Elaine!

        By the way the initial soaking of the eggplants is a really great trick I learned from this. I always hated using so much oil for frying eggplants. I’ll do this for other recipes from now on, too. And the next time I’ll add some vinegar and see how that works out.

        Reply

Chinese Pantry

