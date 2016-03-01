China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Chinese Eggplants with Minced Pork

64 Comments

Chinese eggplants with minced pork and spicy garlic sauce is a humble and popular dish in Chinese kitchen.A small amount of minced pork can greatly improve the taste of eggplants, which can rich the layers of a humble eggplant stir-fry. For vegan readers, you can simply skip minced pork or try this eggplants with garlic sauce.

Chinese eggplants with ground pork

 

Eggplants are quite yummy when well cooked. The soft texture can greatly absorb the spicy garlic sauce and endow the dish great flavor. The most common way of cooking eggplants in China includes  Chinese spicy eggplant salad, eggplants with green beans, Chinese Yu Xiang eggplants and DiSanxian (three treasure of the earth)

Chinese eggplants with ground pork

Remove the ends of Asian eggplants and then cut into small cubes (for the best flavor, try to cut each cubes with some skin). Transfer them into a large pot filled with water, add pinch of salt and soak for 10 minutes. Add a weight if necessary to make sure the eggplants is well soaked.

Chinese eggplants with ground pork

Set aside to drain completely.

Chinese eggplants with ground pork

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in wok and fry the eggplants for 6-9 minutes until the eggplants become soft and withered. Transfer eggplants out and leave the oil in.

Chinese eggplants with ground pork

Add marinated pork in to stir-fry until the color changes into white. Transfer out.

Chinese eggplants with ground pork-8 copy

Re-heat around 1 tablespoon of cooking oil in wok and fry garlic, ginger, spring oil and doubanjiang until aroma. Return the eggplants along with fried minced pork, soy sauce, sugar and sesame oil. Mix well.

Chinese eggplants with ground pork-8 copy

Chinese Eggplants with Minced Pork
Prep Time
15 mins
Cook Time
10 mins
Total Time
25 mins
 
Humble Chinese eggplants with minced pork
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Sichuan
Keyword: Eggplant, pork
Servings: 2
Calories: 354 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 2 long Asian eggplants
  • pinch of salt
  • 1/4 cup minced pork
  • 1 tsp. minced ginger
  • 1/2 tbsp. Chinese cooking wine
  • 3 tbsp. cooking oil ,divided
  • 2 garlic cloves ,sliced
  • 1 thumb ginger ,sliced
  • 2 green onions ,white half and green half divided
  • 1/2 tbsp. doubanjiang ,skip this if you prefer a mild taste or double for a hotter version
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1/8 tsp. sugar
  • 1/2 tsp. sesame oil
Instructions
  1. Remove the ends of Asian eggplants and then cut into small cubes (for the best flavor, try to cut each cubes with some skin). Transfer them into a large pot filled with water, add pinch of salt and soak for 10 minutes. Add a weight if necessary to make sure the eggplants is well soaked. Set aside to drain completely.
  2. Marinate minced pork with minced ginger, a small pinch of salt and Chinese cooking wine. Set aside.
  3. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in wok and fry the eggplants for 6-9 minutes until the eggplants become soft and withered. Transfer eggplants out and leave the oil in.
  4. Add marinated pork in to stir-fry until the color changes into white. Transfer out.
  5. Re-heat around 1 tablespoon of cooking oil in wok and fry green onion white parts, garlic, ginger, and doubanjiang until aroma. Return the eggplants along with fried minced pork, soy sauce, sugar and sesame oil. Mix well.
  6. Garnish chopped green onion (green parts) and serve with steamed rice.
Recipe Notes

If you want the eggplants to absorb less oil, you can spread some cornstarch to coat the eggplants before cooking.

Nutrition Facts
Chinese Eggplants with Minced Pork
Amount Per Serving
Calories 354 Calories from Fat 261
% Daily Value*
Fat 29g45%
Saturated Fat 4g25%
Cholesterol 20mg7%
Sodium 434mg19%
Potassium 538mg15%
Carbohydrates 14g5%
Fiber 6g25%
Sugar 7g8%
Protein 7g14%
Vitamin A 85IU2%
Vitamin C 5.9mg7%
Calcium 18mg2%
Iron 0.9mg5%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Chinese eggplants with ground pork-8 copy

Comments

  1. The flavor was great, but there wasn’t much sauce following the recipe. The picture looked like there was quite a bit.

    Reply

  2. 5 stars
    It worked out really nicely for me. I added some Korean kojukaru since I didn’t have any of the Chinese hot sauce mentioned and it turned out well. Thanks for posting.

    Reply

Chinese Pantry

