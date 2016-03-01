Chinese eggplants with minced pork and spicy garlic sauce is a humble and popular dish in Chinese kitchen.A small amount of minced pork can greatly improve the taste of eggplants, which can rich the layers of a humble eggplant stir-fry. For vegan readers, you can simply skip minced pork or try this eggplants with garlic sauce.
Eggplants are quite yummy when well cooked. The soft texture can greatly absorb the spicy garlic sauce and endow the dish great flavor. The most common way of cooking eggplants in China includes Chinese spicy eggplant salad, eggplants with green beans, Chinese Yu Xiang eggplants and DiSanxian (three treasure of the earth)
Remove the ends of Asian eggplants and then cut into small cubes (for the best flavor, try to cut each cubes with some skin). Transfer them into a large pot filled with water, add pinch of salt and soak for 10 minutes. Add a weight if necessary to make sure the eggplants is well soaked.
Set aside to drain completely.
Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in wok and fry the eggplants for 6-9 minutes until the eggplants become soft and withered. Transfer eggplants out and leave the oil in.
Add marinated pork in to stir-fry until the color changes into white. Transfer out.
Re-heat around 1 tablespoon of cooking oil in wok and fry garlic, ginger, spring oil and doubanjiang until aroma. Return the eggplants along with fried minced pork, soy sauce, sugar and sesame oil. Mix well.
- 2 long Asian eggplants
- pinch of salt
- 1/4 cup minced pork
- 1 tsp. minced ginger
- 1/2 tbsp. Chinese cooking wine
- 3 tbsp. cooking oil ,divided
- 2 garlic cloves ,sliced
- 1 thumb ginger ,sliced
- 2 green onions ,white half and green half divided
- 1/2 tbsp. doubanjiang ,skip this if you prefer a mild taste or double for a hotter version
- 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
- 1/8 tsp. sugar
- 1/2 tsp. sesame oil
If you want the eggplants to absorb less oil, you can spread some cornstarch to coat the eggplants before cooking.
Comments
Carmen says
The flavor was great, but there wasn’t much sauce following the recipe. The picture looked like there was quite a bit.
Elaine says
Carmen,
If you want it a little bit saucy, slightly add more oil.
Grace says
It worked out really nicely for me. I added some Korean kojukaru since I didn’t have any of the Chinese hot sauce mentioned and it turned out well. Thanks for posting.
Elaine says
Thank you Grace for your detailed feedback!!