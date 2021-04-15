China Sichuan Food

Chinese Stuffed Eggplants

Deep fried Chinese stuffed eggplant and lotus roots.

This is a popular deep-fried food across the country especially for holidays. When I was young, I love the deep-fried dishes including this Chinese stuffed eggplants, Chinese stuffed lotus root and Sichuan deep-fried pork. Children love those not only because they are delicious and also because they are easy to carry so they can eat them as snack when playing.

We have a lovely name for food like this “box” . They are crispy outside and a savory inside part. I made two versions here, one with eggplants and the other with lotus root. They can be served directly or with dipping sauce. You can also further cook the fried box with savory sauces like Yu Xiang sauce, oyster sauce and Kung pao sauce.

stuffed Chinese eggplants|chinasichuanfood.com

Cook’s Note

1.A key ingredients for crispy enough shell is beer. I use only egg and beer to make the coating.
2. Fry the boxes twice. The first frying is to make sure they are well cooked and the second frying creates a more crisper shell and remove extra oil absorbed in the first frying.

Instructions

Clean the eggplants, remove the two ends. Then cut a 3/4 of the eggplants and don’t cut through. Then make another cut so the two slices are still attached to each other. If you use lotus root, remember to remove the skin.

stuffed eggplants|chinasichuanfood.com

Add minced pork in center to make a sandwich.

Chinese stuffed eggplants|chinasichuanfood.com

All the boxes ready!

stuffed eggplants|chinasichuanfood.com

Make a batter with flour, beer, salt and pepper and eggs. The batter should be similar with yogurt. Place all of the sandwiches in and coat well. Add the beer by batches and watch the texture of the coating.

Chinese stuffed eggplants|chinasichuanfood.com

Heat oil in a small pot. Test the oil temperature. Place a small drop of batter in oil and make sure it floats immediately.

Place the boxes in and fry until slightly browned. Transfer out and wait for all of the batch finished.

Chinese stuffed eggplants|chinasichuanfood.com

Remove the slags and then re-heat the oil for 2-3 minutes. Place the fried boxes in. Continue frying for 15 to 20 seconds. It helps to remove the extra oil, make the out shell even crisper and also a more lovely color.

Chinese stuffed eggplants|chinasichuanfood.com
Chinese stuffed eggplants|chinasichuanfood.com

Sprinkle some salt and pepper on top and serve hot. The crisp shell softened after cooled. So serve it immediately.

stuffed Chinese eggplants|chinasichuanfood.com
Stuffed eggplants/ Lotus root

Chinese style stuffed eggplants and lotus root

Servings: 6
Calories: 210 kcal
Ingredients
  • 1 long purple eggplant
  • 1 section lotus root , peeled
Meat filling
  • 1 cup minced pork
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1 tsp. ginger
  • 1 tbsp. chopped green onion
  • 1/4 salt
  • 1/2 tbsp. sesame oil
  • 1/4 sugar
  • 1 tsp. cornstarch
  • 1 tbsp. Shaoxing wine
Batter
  • 1/2 cup flour , cake flour or all purpose flour (70g)
  • 1/3 cup cornstarch , 50g
  • 2 eggs , 120g
  • 1/4 cup beer plus more for adjusting
  • 1/3 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 tsp. pepper
Instructions

  1. Clean the eggplants, remove the two ends. Then cut a 3/4 of the eggplants and don’t cut through. Then make another cut so the two slices are still attached to each other. If you use lotus root, remember to remove the skin.

  2. Add all the ingredients for the meat filling in a large bowl. Stir in one direction until slightly.

  3. Add minced pork in center to make a sandwich.

  4. Make a batter with flour, beer, salt and pepper and eggs. Don't add all of the beer one time, adjust the amount of the beer to create a yogurt texture batter. Place all of the sandwiches in and coat well.

Firstly frying

  1. Heat oil in a small pot. Test the oil temperature. Place a small drop of batter in oil and make sure it floats immediately.

  2. Place the boxes in and fry until slightly browned. Transfer out and wait for all of the batch finished.

Second frying

  1. Remove the slags and then re-heat the oil for 2-3 minutes. Place the fried boxes in. Continue frying for 15 to 20 seconds. It helps to remove the extra oil and make the out shell even crisper.

  2. Sprinkle some salt and pepper on top and serve hot. The crisp shell softened after cooled. So serve it immediately.

Nutrition Facts
Stuffed eggplants/ Lotus root
Amount Per Serving
Calories 210 Calories from Fat 99
% Daily Value*
Fat 11g17%
Saturated Fat 4g25%
Trans Fat 1g
Cholesterol 82mg27%
Sodium 287mg12%
Potassium 161mg5%
Carbohydrates 16g5%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 1g1%
Protein 10g20%
Vitamin A 108IU2%
Vitamin C 1mg1%
Calcium 19mg2%
Iron 1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

