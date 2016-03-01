Chinese eggplants with minced pork and spicy garlic sauce is a humble and popular dish in Chinese kitchen.A small amount of minced pork can greatly improve the taste of eggplants, which can rich the layers of a humble eggplant stir-fry. For vegan readers, you can simply skip minced pork or try this eggplants with garlic sauce.
Eggplants are quite yummy when well cooked. The soft texture can greatly absorb the spicy garlic sauce and endow the dish great flavor. The most common way of cooking eggplants in China includes Chinese spicy eggplant salad, eggplants with green beans, Chinese Yu Xiang eggplants and DiSanxian (three treasure of the earth)
Remove the ends of Asian eggplants and then cut into small cubes (for the best flavor, try to cut each cubes with some skin). Transfer them into a large pot filled with water, add pinch of salt and soak for 10 minutes. Add a weight if necessary to make sure the eggplants is well soaked.
Set aside to drain completely.
Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in wok and fry the eggplants for 6-9 minutes until the eggplants become soft and withered. Transfer eggplants out and leave the oil in.
Add marinated pork in to stir-fry until the color changes into white. Transfer out.
Re-heat around 1 tablespoon of cooking oil in wok and fry garlic, ginger, spring oil and doubanjiang until aroma. Return the eggplants along with fried minced pork, soy sauce, sugar and sesame oil. Mix well.
- 2 long Asian eggplants
- pinch of salt
- 1/4 cup minced pork
- 1 tsp. minced ginger
- 1/2 tbsp. Chinese cooking wine
- 3 tbsp. cooking oil ,divided
- 2 garlic cloves ,sliced
- 1 thumb ginger ,sliced
- 2 green onions ,white half and green half divided
- 1/2 tbsp. doubanjiang ,skip this if you prefer a mild taste or double for a hotter version
- 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
- 1/8 tsp. sugar
- 1/2 tsp. sesame oil
If you want the eggplants to absorb less oil, you can spread some cornstarch to coat the eggplants before cooking.
Comments
Dom says
Thanks very very much for all your recipes this site is truly amazing!
Quick question , could you add Chinkiang vinegar to this recipe? I have seen other recipes for Fish Fragrant Egg Plant that contain Chinkiang vinegar?
Thanks in advance and thanks for the endless inspiration 🙂
Elaine says
Sure, you can add some vinegar to bring a tiny sour taste. But fish fragrant is another taste with different sauce. Do not use so much vinegar in common braised eggplants, since we do not contain enough sugar.
John E says
This looks like the best recipe I’ve seen so far. But it should not be under “eggs and dairy!” Eggplant is a fruit, but used like a vegetable here.
Elaine says
Nice Catch, John.
bigMoose says
Another 5 star recipe Elaine! I don’t know what I would do without your recipes and inspiration. You have taken my Chinese cooking to a new and higher level.
Elaine says
Thank you!
Lenie says
It is bringing back my craving in real chinese foods that you cant ever find here in Middle East
Thank you for sharing Ms.Elaine
Elaine says
You are most welcome! Thanks Lenie for such a wonderful comment.
Andreas says
Hi Elaine,
I tried this out and liked it very much. Thank you for this recipe. I have two questions though.
How do you mange to keep the color on the eggplants? The only way I know of is adding some kind of acid (eg. vinegar or lemon juice). But I didn’t see that in the recipe. So the skin of the eggplants turned somewhat brown- grayish during frying. It didn’t affect the taste, but I would like to know how to make it look so pretty like on your photos.
My second question is regarding the minced pork. I can buy something similar in the supermarket, but that’s mostly ground using a meat grinder. However looking at your pictures I guess that’s not the same you are using. So do you mince it yourself using a knife? If so, what cut of pork do you usually use for this, belly or shoulder or something else?
Elaine says
Andreas,
To keep the purple color, both white vinegar (or lemon juice) and oil can help. Cook less eggplants with more oil can keep the purple color too. Or you can add some white vinegar or lemon juice int he soaking process.
For the second question, I love to use hand chopped pork. I love to use shoulder (pork butt). Any cuts with some fat can work fine for all purpose minced pork.
Andreas says
Thank you for your reply Elaine!
By the way the initial soaking of the eggplants is a really great trick I learned from this. I always hated using so much oil for frying eggplants. I’ll do this for other recipes from now on, too. And the next time I’ll add some vinegar and see how that works out.
joseph says
WHERE in the ingredients does it call for GARLIC?
Adrien says
Hi,
Why do you soak the eggplants ?
Thanks ^^
Elaine says
It help to fasten the cooking process.
Andreas says
Hi Adrien,
as you probably know raw eggplants are very much like a sponge. So they’ll soak up liquid very fast. So if you put them in a wok with oil it’ll be dry very fast. Soaking them beforehand spares you of adding a gallon of oil and keeps the eggplants nice and fresh instead of dripping with fat.
Elke says
Can you marinate the eggplant in the pork marinade, if you’re not using pork? Or just add them while cooking the eggplant? Thanks!
Elaine says
I still recommend cook eggplants and protein separately, as they need different cooking time and fire. You can replace pork with chicken or other protein and then follow the instructions.
Carol says
This recipe was delicious. I subbed ground beef for pork, tamari for soy sauce, omitted sugar and doubled doubanjiang. Next time we’ll dice the eggplant smaller as that took longer to cook. Even so, it was relatively quick. Lovely and spicy with pronounced flavors of ginger and just enough heat.
Elaine says
Thanks Carol for the lovely feedback!!