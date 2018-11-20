China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Di San Xian—Chinese Sautéed Potato Eggplants and Green Peppers

17 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

A popular vegan dish from Northern China –DiSanXian made with three most common vegetables in Chinese daily market: potato, eggplants and green peppers. This dish gives a slightly crispy potato texture, soft eggplant and fresh green peppers.

Di San Xian (地三鲜) literally can be translated as the three treasure of the earth. In daily cooking, we are more likely to use seasonal and local fresh ingredients. But they are never boring! You can combine some of them together and season with different flavors.

Di San Xian| chinasichuanfood.com

Di San Xian| chinasichuanfood.com

Ingredients

  • 2 long eggplants
  • 1/4 cup cornstarch for coating
  • 1 potatoes, cut into thick slices
  • 1 green pepper, cut into small pieces
  • 1 green onion, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped
  • Oil for frying

Stir-frying sauce

  • 2 tbsp light soy sauce
  • 1/4 tsp. sugar
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tbsp. dark soy sauce
  • 1 tsp.cornstarch
  • 3 tbsp. water

Steps

Soak the eggplants in slightly salted water for 15 minutes. Drain and then coat evenly with a thin layer of cornstarch. The eggplants can be softened even with a small amount of water. Drain completely.

Di San Xian| chinasichuanfood.com

Di San Xian| chinasichuanfood.com

In a small bowl, mix all of the stir-frying sauce together.

Heat oil in wok (recommend adding more oil to fasten the process, do not worry, we will remove extra oil later) to form a 3 cm oil layer.

Place potatoes in and fry until well cooked. Then place the eggplant in and gently fry during the process until well cooked. Fry green pepper for 10 seconds.

Di San Xian| chinasichuanfood.com

Di San Xian| chinasichuanfood.com

Di San Xian| chinasichuanfood.com

Pour extra oil out and leave around ½ tablespoon of cooking oil in. Fry green onion and garlic until aromatic. Place the stir fry sauce in. Wait for a while until boiling. Place potato, green pepper and eggplants in. Fry until each piece is well coated.

Di San Xian| chinasichuanfood.com

Serve hot!

5 from 1 vote
Di San Xian| chinasichuanfood.com
Print
Di San Xian—Chinese Sautéed Potato Eggplants and Green Peppers
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
15 mins
Total Time
25 mins
 
Famous Chinese Northern Dish- Di San Xi known as three treasures of the earth.
Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Eggplant, potatoes
Servings: 2
Calories: 187 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 2 long eggplants
  • 1/4 cup cornstarch for coating
  • 1 potatoes , cut into thick slices
  • 1 green pepper , cut into small pieces
  • 1 green onion , chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves , chopped
  • oil for frying
Stir-frying sauce
  • 2 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1/4 tsp. sugar
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tbsp. dark soy sauce
  • 1 tsp. cornstarch
  • 3 tbsp. water
Instructions

  1. Soak the eggplants in slightly salted water for 15 minutes. Drain completely and then coat evenly with a thin layer of cornstarch.

  2. In a small bowl, mix all of the stir-frying sauce together.
  3. Heat oil in wok (recommend adding more oil to fasten the process, do not worry, we will remove extra oil later) to form a 3 cm oil layer.
  4. Place potatoes in and fry until well cooked. Then place the eggplant in and gently fry during the process until well cooked. Fry green pepper for 10 seconds.
  5. Pour extra oil out and leave around 1/2 tablespoon of cooking oil in. Fry green onion and garlic until aromatic. Place the stir fry sauce in. Wait for a while until boiling. Place potato, green pepper and eggplants in. Fry until each piece is well coated.

  6. Serve hot with steamed rice.

Recipe Notes

Tip about the wet starch coating: if you prefer a thicker coating, you can double the amount or for a more clean and dry version, skip the wet starch.
Traditionally, this dish is deep-fried. If you are watching out the daily oil intake, you can fry all the ingredients with less oil. But the later method requires more time and patience.

Nutrition Facts
Di San Xian—Chinese Sautéed Potato Eggplants and Green Peppers
Amount Per Serving
Calories 187 Calories from Fat 45
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 5g 8%
Sodium 1314mg 55%
Potassium 445mg 13%
Total Carbohydrates 31g 10%
Dietary Fiber 4g 16%
Sugars 4g
Protein 4g 8%
Vitamin C 12.1%
Calcium 3%
Iron 10.4%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Di San Xian| chinasichuanfood.com

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • Thanks Nami. After seeing this comment, I realize it is the truth. Chinese people do not add potatoes as frequently in daily cooking. But we love them too!

      Reply

    • Hi Thalia,
      It seems that potato is not high frequency ingredients in Asian food. However we really love potatoes. We stir fry potatoes, braise potato, make potato soup and Chinese style spiced potato cubes. They are quite yummy too!

      Reply

  3. Thank you for the recipe. I used to live in Shanghai and it used to be my favorite aubergine dish. I am going to cook this tonight!!!

    Reply

    • Hi Jasmine,
      Most of the recipes on China Sichuan Food are authentic Chinese recipes as I am based in China. Hope they can be helpful and inspirational. Happy cooking in the coming 2016.

      Reply

  6. Hi Elaine,
    thanks for sharing these wonderful recipes! I tryed the Di San Xian and the Kung Pao Tofu today and it was a huge success! Xiexie and best regard from Göttingen (Germany),

    Clemens

    Reply

  7. I love all of the vegetarian recipes you provide. Thank you for sharing them!

    I am Indian, and like all Indians I love eggplant and potatoes. I made this recipe with the addition of onion and it is now a favorite. I will eat this weekly for the rest of my life.

    Reply

  8. I ate this many times in China, in Qingdao, Beijing and Shanghai. From high-end restaurants to a small music pub with generally not-so-prime food in Qingdao….but this is relatively hard to do wrong.

    The best was in Qingdao, if I’m not mistaken in a Dongbeiren outlet (3 floor megarestaurant with the most epic prtion sizes I have ever seen – it would put an American to shame).
    However, most recipes do not contain ginger, although I definitely remembr ginger in it, and I also know that there is virtually no Chinese dish w/o that.
    Ps: Other recipes also include shaoxing wine, 2 types of soy sauce and even rice vinegar in the sauce…I guess all Dongbei grannies have their “unique” version 🙂

    Reply

    • Hi Rofa,
      Yes, it is a popular dish across the country. Dishes from Dongbei are quite different from the southern and central China.
      For cooking wine, it is mainly used to remove the odd taste from the meat in meat dishes. I do not apply it on vegetables.

      Reply


  9. Eggplant is easily one of my favourite veggies in the whole world 😃. Don’t even get me started on potatoes, and green peppers go so well with them both 😃. So, I was really excited when I found your recipe 😃. I followed it to the T and it turned out amazing. The only thing I made differently was not deep frying the 🍆 , the green peppers, and the 🥔. I stir fried them instead and the dish still tasted great 😋. Thanks for sharing this recipe 🙏🏽😊

    Reply

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。