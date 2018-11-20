A popular vegan dish from Northern China –DiSanXian made with three most common vegetables in Chinese daily market: potato, eggplants and green peppers. This dish gives a slightly crispy potato texture, soft eggplant and fresh green peppers.
Di San Xian (地三鲜) literally can be translated as the three treasure of the earth. In daily cooking, we are more likely to use seasonal and local fresh ingredients. But they are never boring! You can combine some of them together and season with different flavors.
Ingredients
- 2 long eggplants
- 1/4 cup cornstarch for coating
- 1 potatoes, cut into thick slices
- 1 green pepper, cut into small pieces
- 1 green onion, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, chopped
- Oil for frying
Stir-frying sauce
- 2 tbsp light soy sauce
- 1/4 tsp. sugar
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tbsp. dark soy sauce
- 1 tsp.cornstarch
- 3 tbsp. water
Steps
Soak the eggplants in slightly salted water for 15 minutes. Drain and then coat evenly with a thin layer of cornstarch. The eggplants can be softened even with a small amount of water. Drain completely.
In a small bowl, mix all of the stir-frying sauce together.
Heat oil in wok (recommend adding more oil to fasten the process, do not worry, we will remove extra oil later) to form a 3 cm oil layer.
Place potatoes in and fry until well cooked. Then place the eggplant in and gently fry during the process until well cooked. Fry green pepper for 10 seconds.
Pour extra oil out and leave around ½ tablespoon of cooking oil in. Fry green onion and garlic until aromatic. Place the stir fry sauce in. Wait for a while until boiling. Place potato, green pepper and eggplants in. Fry until each piece is well coated.
Serve hot!
Comments
Nami | Just One Cookbook says
It’s nice to see a potato dish in Chinese cuisine! I rarely see it and I love potato dishes… 🙂 This dish has all of my favorite veggies in it too! 🙂
Elaine Luo says
Thanks Nami. After seeing this comment, I realize it is the truth. Chinese people do not add potatoes as frequently in daily cooking. But we love them too!
Thalia @ butter and brioche says
I love quick and easy Asian veggie dishes like this so I definitely need to try the recipe out. Interesting use of potato too – I also don’t think they get utilized enough in Asian cuisine!
Elaine Luo says
Hi Thalia,
It seems that potato is not high frequency ingredients in Asian food. However we really love potatoes. We stir fry potatoes, braise potato, make potato soup and Chinese style spiced potato cubes. They are quite yummy too!
Mohamad says
Thank you for the recipe. I used to live in Shanghai and it used to be my favorite aubergine dish. I am going to cook this tonight!!!
Elaine says
You are the most welcome, Mohamad. And good luck!!
Jasmine says
I love cooking can you post some of Chinese recipies please
Elaine says
Hi Jasmine,
Most of the recipes on China Sichuan Food are authentic Chinese recipes as I am based in China. Hope they can be helpful and inspirational. Happy cooking in the coming 2016.
erna says
Wow is amazing food, and I already have cook it 😀
Clemens says
Hi Elaine,
thanks for sharing these wonderful recipes! I tryed the Di San Xian and the Kung Pao Tofu today and it was a huge success! Xiexie and best regard from Göttingen (Germany),
Clemens
Elaine says
You are the most welcome, Clemens. I am so glad that it works for you too.
keri says
I love all of the vegetarian recipes you provide. Thank you for sharing them!
I am Indian, and like all Indians I love eggplant and potatoes. I made this recipe with the addition of onion and it is now a favorite. I will eat this weekly for the rest of my life.
Elaine says
Hi, keri
Thanks for your comments. Yes, this is also my favorite vegetarian recipe.
Rofä says
I ate this many times in China, in Qingdao, Beijing and Shanghai. From high-end restaurants to a small music pub with generally not-so-prime food in Qingdao….but this is relatively hard to do wrong.
The best was in Qingdao, if I’m not mistaken in a Dongbeiren outlet (3 floor megarestaurant with the most epic prtion sizes I have ever seen – it would put an American to shame).
However, most recipes do not contain ginger, although I definitely remembr ginger in it, and I also know that there is virtually no Chinese dish w/o that.
Ps: Other recipes also include shaoxing wine, 2 types of soy sauce and even rice vinegar in the sauce…I guess all Dongbei grannies have their “unique” version 🙂
Elaine says
Hi Rofa,
Yes, it is a popular dish across the country. Dishes from Dongbei are quite different from the southern and central China.
For cooking wine, it is mainly used to remove the odd taste from the meat in meat dishes. I do not apply it on vegetables.
Sara says
Eggplant is easily one of my favourite veggies in the whole world 😃. Don’t even get me started on potatoes, and green peppers go so well with them both 😃. So, I was really excited when I found your recipe 😃. I followed it to the T and it turned out amazing. The only thing I made differently was not deep frying the 🍆 , the green peppers, and the 🥔. I stir fried them instead and the dish still tasted great 😋. Thanks for sharing this recipe 🙏🏽😊
Elaine says
Yes, stir-frying can work fine too. Thanks for the feedback, Sara. Enjoy the eggplant season.