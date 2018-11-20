China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Di San Xian—Chinese Sautéed Potato Eggplants and Green Peppers

22 Comments

A popular vegan dish from Northern China –DiSanXian made with three most common vegetables in Chinese daily market: potato, eggplants and green peppers. This dish gives a slightly crispy potato texture, soft eggplant and fresh green peppers.

Di San Xian (地三鲜) literally can be translated as the three treasure of the earth. In daily cooking, we are more likely to use seasonal and local fresh ingredients. But they are never boring! You can combine some of them together and season with different flavors.

Ingredients

  • 2 long eggplants
  • 1/4 cup cornstarch for coating
  • 1 potatoes, cut into thick slices
  • 1 green pepper, cut into small pieces
  • 1 green onion, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped
  • Oil for frying

Stir-frying sauce

  • 2 tbsp light soy sauce
  • 1/4 tsp. sugar
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tbsp. dark soy sauce
  • 1 tsp.cornstarch
  • 3 tbsp. water

Steps

Soak the eggplants in slightly salted water for 15 minutes. Drain and then coat evenly with a thin layer of cornstarch. The eggplants can be softened even with a small amount of water. Drain completely.

In a small bowl, mix all of the stir-frying sauce together.

Heat oil in wok (recommend adding more oil to fasten the process, do not worry, we will remove extra oil later) to form a 3 cm oil layer.

Place potatoes in and fry until well cooked. Then place the eggplant in and gently fry during the process until well cooked. Fry green pepper for 10 seconds.

Pour extra oil out and leave around ½ tablespoon of cooking oil in. Fry green onion and garlic until aromatic. Place the stir fry sauce in. Wait for a while until boiling. Place potato, green pepper and eggplants in. Fry until each piece is well coated.

Serve hot!

Di San Xian—Chinese Sautéed Potato Eggplants and Green Peppers
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
15 mins
Total Time
25 mins
 
Famous Chinese Northern Dish- Di San Xi known as three treasures of the earth.
Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Eggplant, potatoes
Servings: 2
Calories: 187 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 2 long eggplants
  • 1/4 cup cornstarch for coating
  • 1 potatoes , cut into thick slices
  • 1 green pepper , cut into small pieces
  • 1 green onion , chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves , chopped
  • oil for frying
Stir-frying sauce
  • 2 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1/4 tsp. sugar
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tbsp. dark soy sauce
  • 1 tsp. cornstarch
  • 3 tbsp. water
Instructions

  1. Soak the eggplants in slightly salted water for 15 minutes. Drain completely and then coat evenly with a thin layer of cornstarch.

  2. In a small bowl, mix all of the stir-frying sauce together.
  3. Heat oil in wok (recommend adding more oil to fasten the process, do not worry, we will remove extra oil later) to form a 3 cm oil layer.
  4. Place potatoes in and fry until well cooked. Then place the eggplant in and gently fry during the process until well cooked. Fry green pepper for 10 seconds.
  5. Pour extra oil out and leave around 1/2 tablespoon of cooking oil in. Fry green onion and garlic until aromatic. Place the stir fry sauce in. Wait for a while until boiling. Place potato, green pepper and eggplants in. Fry until each piece is well coated.

  6. Serve hot with steamed rice.

Recipe Notes

Tip about the wet starch coating: if you prefer a thicker coating, you can double the amount or for a more clean and dry version, skip the wet starch.
Traditionally, this dish is deep-fried. If you are watching out the daily oil intake, you can fry all the ingredients with less oil. But the later method requires more time and patience.

Nutrition Facts
Di San Xian—Chinese Sautéed Potato Eggplants and Green Peppers
Amount Per Serving
Calories 187 Calories from Fat 45
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 5g 8%
Sodium 1314mg 55%
Potassium 445mg 13%
Total Carbohydrates 31g 10%
Dietary Fiber 4g 16%
Sugars 4g
Protein 4g 8%
Vitamin C 12.1%
Calcium 3%
Iron 10.4%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Comments

Chinese Pantry

