A popular vegan dish from Northern China –DiSanXian made with three most common vegetables in Chinese daily market: potato, eggplants and green peppers. This dish gives a slightly crispy potato texture, soft eggplant and fresh green peppers.

Di San Xian (地三鲜) literally can be translated as the three treasure of the earth. In daily cooking, we are more likely to use seasonal and local fresh ingredients. But they are never boring! You can combine some of them together and season with different flavors.

Ingredients

2 long eggplants

1/4 cup cornstarch for coating

1 potatoes, cut into thick slices

1 green pepper, cut into small pieces

1 green onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

Oil for frying

Stir-frying sauce

2 tbsp light soy sauce

1/4 tsp. sugar

1/4 tsp. salt

1/2 tbsp. dark soy sauce

1 tsp.cornstarch

3 tbsp. water

Steps

Soak the eggplants in slightly salted water for 15 minutes. Drain and then coat evenly with a thin layer of cornstarch. The eggplants can be softened even with a small amount of water. Drain completely.

In a small bowl, mix all of the stir-frying sauce together.

Heat oil in wok (recommend adding more oil to fasten the process, do not worry, we will remove extra oil later) to form a 3 cm oil layer.

Place potatoes in and fry until well cooked. Then place the eggplant in and gently fry during the process until well cooked. Fry green pepper for 10 seconds.

Pour extra oil out and leave around ½ tablespoon of cooking oil in. Fry green onion and garlic until aromatic. Place the stir fry sauce in. Wait for a while until boiling. Place potato, green pepper and eggplants in. Fry until each piece is well coated.

Serve hot!