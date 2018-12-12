China Sichuan Food

Salt and Pepper Tofu

How to make easy and crisp outside, soft insides Chinese salt and pepper tofu. 

Tofu is believed to be healthy and tasteless and it is so hard to cook.  But you cannot image how Chinese loves tofu and how many ways to cook tofu in Chinese cuisine. This is the simplest one — pan-fried crispy tofu with salt and pepper.

Chinese salt and pepper is slightly different from the familiar salt and ground pepper. Instead we use Sichuan peppercorn and salt. Salt and Sichuan pepper is one of the most popular and famous Sichuan style mixed spice. But you can use any other mixed spices and mix it with salt. For those who want a slightly hotter version, use pepper flakes or chili oil.

Cook’s Note

  • In order to get a crispy outside and soft inside pan-fried tofu, the tofu slices should be cut thicker. Possibly around 2cm thick. Thicker tofu slices can form a very good crispy and soft comparison and prevent taste too dry.
  • I recommend using 1 tsp. Sichuan peppercorn powder or black pepper + 1 tsp cumin powder + 1 tsp. salt to mix a dry salt and spice mix. Cumin powder will make the taste very unique.

Ingredients

  • 1 block of firm tofu
  • 2 tbsp. cooking oil
  • 1 scallion, chopped
  • 2 tsp. spice powder (Sichuan peppercorn powder or ground pepper + cumin powder) + 1 tsp. salt

Instructions

  3. Turn the fire off, discard extra oil. Option 1: add salt and pepper and toasted until each piece is well coated. Option 2. place the tofu slices in serving plate and then sprinkle green onion, salt and pepper evenly. Place the remaining on one side of the serving plate, working as a dry dip.

Salt and Pepper Tofu
Prep Time
5 mins
Cook Time
10 mins
Total Time
15 mins
 
Sichuan pepper and salt tofu. Excellent vegan recipe. Two versions introduced.
Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Salt and Pepper, tofu
Servings: 2
Calories: 301 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 1 block regular firm tofu
  • 2 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil
  • 1 scallion , finely chopped
Salt and pepper mix
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. Sichuan peppercorn powder , freshly grounded
  • 1 tsp. other favorite mixed spices or ground black pepper or cumin
Instructions

  1. Cut the regular firm tofu into thick slices (around 2 cm in thickness). Mix salt with spices. 

  2. Heat up cooking oil in pan. Put the tofu in to fry until one side becomes golden (Let them stay for a while). Turn over and fry the other side. If you get thick slices, slightly fry the edges.  

  3. Turn the fire off, discard extra oil. Option 1: add salt and pepper and toasted until each piece is well coated. Option 2.:place the tofu slices in serving plate and then sprinkle green onion, salt and pepper evenly. Place the remaining on one side of the serving plate, working as a dry dip.

Nutrition Facts
Salt and Pepper Tofu
Amount Per Serving
Calories 301 Calories from Fat 207
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 23g 35%
Saturated Fat 13g 65%
Sodium 964mg 40%
Potassium 32mg 1%
Total Carbohydrates 6g 2%
Dietary Fiber 2g 8%
Protein 17g 34%
Vitamin A 1.2%
Vitamin C 1.4%
Calcium 25.8%
Iron 14.5%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Comments

  1. This is an excellent recipe. I adjusted it with some mushrooms, cremini and brown beech mushrooms and diced zuchinni, because we had extra vegetables to use up. It was great! You bring things down to their essence, and don’t embellish needlessly with soy sauce or msg, which I appreciate. Keep it up!

    Reply

    • Thanks Patrick for the supportive feedback. Glad you like it! I will definitely make more excellent recipes live on the blog.

      Reply

  2. Hi, hopefully you’ll see my message even though this recipe has been up a while!
    I’m a bit confused about the spice mix. Do you mix together the salt and sichuan pepper, and then anything else (black pepper, cumin etc.) is optional? Or are those rather replacements if you can’t get hold of the sichuan pepper?
    Thanks in advance for letting me know! 🙂

    Reply

    • The Sichuan style salt and pepper contains salt and Sichuan pepper. Cumin is optional for lamb and beef.

      Reply

