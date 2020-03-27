China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Salt and Pepper Tofu

20 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

How to make easy and crisp outside, soft insides Chinese salt and pepper tofu. 

 

Tofu is believed to be healthy and tasteless and it is so hard to cook.  But you can’t image how Chinese loves tofu and how many ways to cook tofu in Chinese cuisine. This is the simplest one — pan-fried crispy tofu with salt and pepper. Around 1 week ago, I made a lovely batch of tofu at home and then I want to make a small ground of recipes introducing how I cook tofu in my daily cooking, ranging from soups, pan-fried tofu and this wonderful salt and pepper tofu. 

salt and pepper tofu|chinasichuanfood.com

Chinese salt and pepper is slightly different from the familiar salt and ground pepper. Instead we use Sichuan peppercorn and salt. Salt and Sichuan pepper is one of the most popular and famous Sichuan style mixed spice. But you can use any other mixed spices and mix it with salt. This one is really wonderful since it not only gets a crispy shell but also a soft tender soft inside quite like the tofu puff.

salt and pepper tofu|chinasichuanfood.com

salt and pepper tofu|chinasichuanfood.com

Cook’s Note

  • I recommend using regular tofu  (not extra-firm )to make salt and pepper tofu. Since we have a super out surface. Water content inside helps to make the inside more tender. 
  • In order to get a crispy outside and soft inside pan-fried tofu, the tofu should be thicker. Thicker tofu can form a very good crispy and soft comparison and prevent taste from drying. 
  • Chinese Peppercorn salt is mainly Sichuan peppercorn and salt. But you can use black pepper or make a mix based on personal preference. 

salt and pepper tofu|chinasichuanfood.com

Ingredients

  • 1 block regular tofu
  • 3 tbsp. cooking oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced chopped
  • 1 scallion, chopped
  • 1/2 cup potato starch 

Cut tofu into small cubes and then coat with a thin layer of starch. 

salt and pepper tofu|chinasichuanfood.com

Heat oil in wok and slowly fry the tofu blocks until crispy and slightly browned.  Potato starch can create a very lovely thin and fluffy shell. 

salt and pepper tofu|chinasichuanfood.com

Remove extra oil, only leave around 1 tablespoon of oil in pan, fry garlic, scallion and chili pepper until aromatic. Return tofu and sprinkle salt and pepper. Toss well. 

salt and pepper tofu|chinasichuanfood.com

Other salt and pepper yummy dishes

 Other tofu dishes

5 from 6 votes
salt and pepper tofu|chinasichuanfood.com
Print
Salt and Pepper Tofu
Prep Time
5 mins
Cook Time
10 mins
Total Time
15 mins
 
Sichuan pepper and salt tofu. Excellent vegan recipe. Two versions introduced.
Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Salt and Pepper, tofu
Servings: 2
Calories: 319 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 1 block regular firm tofu , not super soft or firm
  • 3 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil
  • 1 scallion , finely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves , minced
  • 3 fresh chilis , cut into small circles
  • 1/2 cup potato starch
Salt and pepper mix
  • 1/2 tbsp. salt , or to taste
  • 1 tbsp. Sichuan peppercorn
Instructions

  1. Cut tofu into small cubes and then coat with a thin layer of starch. 

  2. Heat oil in wok and slowly fry the tofu blocks until crispy and slightly browned. 

  3. Remove extra oil, only leave around 1 tablespoon of oil in pan, fry garlic, scallion and chili pepper until aromatic, turn off the fire. Return tofu and sprinkle salt and pepper. Toss well. 

Nutrition Facts
Salt and Pepper Tofu
Amount Per Serving
Calories 319 Calories from Fat 216
% Daily Value*
Fat 24g37%
Saturated Fat 13g81%
Sodium 1443mg63%
Potassium 98mg3%
Carbohydrates 11g4%
Fiber 4g17%
Sugar 1g1%
Protein 19g38%
Vitamin A 100IU2%
Vitamin C 2.1mg3%
Calcium 286mg29%
Iron 3.1mg17%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
salt and pepper tofu|chinasichuanfood.com

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。