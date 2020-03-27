How to make easy and crisp outside, soft insides Chinese salt and pepper tofu.

Tofu is believed to be healthy and tasteless and it is so hard to cook. But you can’t image how Chinese loves tofu and how many ways to cook tofu in Chinese cuisine. This is the simplest one — pan-fried crispy tofu with salt and pepper. Around 1 week ago, I made a lovely batch of tofu at home and then I want to make a small ground of recipes introducing how I cook tofu in my daily cooking, ranging from soups, pan-fried tofu and this wonderful salt and pepper tofu.

Chinese salt and pepper is slightly different from the familiar salt and ground pepper. Instead we use Sichuan peppercorn and salt. Salt and Sichuan pepper is one of the most popular and famous Sichuan style mixed spice. But you can use any other mixed spices and mix it with salt. This one is really wonderful since it not only gets a crispy shell but also a soft tender soft inside quite like the tofu puff.

Cook’s Note

I recommend using regular tofu (not extra-firm )to make salt and pepper tofu. Since we have a super out surface. Water content inside helps to make the inside more tender.

In order to get a crispy outside and soft inside pan-fried tofu , the tofu should be thicker. Thicker tofu can form a very good crispy and soft comparison and prevent taste from drying.

, the tofu should be thicker. Thicker tofu can form a very good crispy and soft comparison and prevent taste from drying. Chinese Peppercorn salt is mainly Sichuan peppercorn and salt. But you can use black pepper or make a mix based on personal preference.

Ingredients

1 block regular tofu

3 tbsp. cooking oil

2 garlic cloves, minced chopped

1 scallion, chopped Cut tofu into small cubes and then coat with a thin layer of starch. Heat oil in wok and slowly fry the tofu blocks until crispy and slightly browned. Potato starch can create a very lovely thin and fluffy shell. Remove extra oil, only leave around 1 tablespoon of oil in pan, fry garlic, scallion and chili pepper until aromatic. Return tofu and sprinkle salt and pepper. Toss well. Other salt and pepper yummy dishes Salt and pepper shrimp

Salt and pepper squid

Salt and pepper ribs

Salt and pepper potatoes

Other tofu dishes