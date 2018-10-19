China Sichuan Food

Sautéed potatoes with a mixed salt and pepper.

Potatoes have been our staple food for years during childhood time because they are easy to keep and more important extremely yummy when well cooked. This crispy sautéed potato is always on our dinner table around the year. Besides, it is a perfect side dish can be prepared while you are cooking other dishes. That’s the reason why I love to cook it frequently.

You can use small potatoes or large waxy potatoes for this recipe. The high starch content can help to from an extra crispy shell after sautéing and that’s the best part of this dish.

potato cooking time (7 minutes)

Potato cooking time: 5 minutes

Cook’s Note

If you want to get even crispier sautéed potatoes, here are 2 tips.

  1. Slightly overcook the potatoes until the edges becomes easy to break and rough. If I cook the potatoes 7 minutes, it gets very soft inside and a slightly sticky but still crispy shell.
  2. Mix around 1 tablespoon of oil with cooked potato cubes and set aside for a while. The oil and starch mixture help to get extra crispy shell.

Dried spice mix are used in this recipe in order to keep the crispy texture.

potatoes cooking time 5 minutes

Other great Chinese potato recipes

5 from 2 votes
sautéed potatoes|chinasichuanfood.com
Print
Sautéed Potatoes
Prep Time
5 mins
Cook Time
20 mins
Total Time
25 mins
 
Snack form the memory, Chinese style salt and pepper sautéed potatoes.
Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: potatoes
Servings: 3
Calories: 231 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 300 g waxy potatoes
  • 2 spring onions finely chopped
  • 1 coriander for garnishing
  • 3 tbsp. cooking oil ,divided (Note 2)
Spice mix
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 tbsp. ground Sichuan peppercorn
  • 1 tbsp. ground cumin
Instructions
  1. Cut the potatoes into 4cm cubes.
  2. Place in a large pot with enough water. Cook for 5-7 minutes until soft. Slightly drain.
  3. While boiling the potatoes, heat around 1 teaspoon of salt over slow fire for 1 minute or until slightly browned. Add 1 tablespoon of ground Sichuan peppercorn and 1 tablespoon of ground cumin. Heat over slowest fire until aromatic. Transfer out to cool down.
  4. (optional but recommended) Add around 1 tablespoon of cooking oil to the bowl with cooked potato cubes. Set aside for 5 minutes.
  5. Add oil in a no-stick pan and spread the potatoes in. Let them stay for a while until the bottom is well browned and crispy. Turn over and fry the other sides for a while.
  6. Mix spices in, transfer out and garnish chopped spring onion and coriander.
  7. Serve hot!
Recipe Notes

You can also add some cumin or black pepper powder to make another flavor.

If you want a hot version, you can use chili oil to fry the potatoes

Nutrition Facts
Sautéed Potatoes
Amount Per Serving
Calories 231 Calories from Fat 144
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 16g 25%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Sodium 667mg 28%
Potassium 617mg 18%
Total Carbohydrates 19g 6%
Dietary Fiber 2g 8%
Sugars 1g
Protein 3g 6%
Vitamin A 3.9%
Vitamin C 23.1%
Calcium 7.7%
Iron 26.2%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.





 

Comments

  2. Hello!
    Having discovered your site, I am even MORE excited to cook real Chinese food. I live in Xi’an and there are some recipes I would like to try: shredded potatoes
    rou jia mo buns

    and more! Can you help?
    Thank you, Meghan

    Reply

    • Hi,Meghan
      I have posted a recipe about Rou Jia Mo, you can check this. And the shredded potatoes is one of the most popular dishes in China. I will take it as soon as possible.

      Reply


  3. Elaine,

    I have made this recipe countless number of times. I usually serve the sautéed potatoes for breakfast along with scrambled eggs. I like it to make it because it is very easy and quick to prepare. (I usually boil the potatoes overnight.)

    Instead of cooking oil, I use Red Chili Oil (recipe here on your web page). The Red Chili Oil adds color and flavor to this dish.

    THANK YOU for all the wonderful recipe that I have adapted from these web pages.

    Reply

    • Steve,
      Using chili oil is a brilliant idea. I make that version frequently too when my children at school. This tip makes this dish even better. I will add this in the recipe. Thanks for the great suggestion.

      Reply

Chinese Pantry

