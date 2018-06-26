China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Best Ever Scrambled Tofu

5 Comments

Super simple but amazing scrambled tofu. You will love it after taking the first scoop.

There are lots of extremely delicious Sichuan home style cooking dishes, using very simple and humble dishes and condiments, can be finished within minutes. This scrambled tofu fills this gap. In China, we call it “鸡刨豆腐”, which literally means tofu dig by chicken.

Due to the bland taste, tofu is believed to be hard to cook. Our chef created the most famous mapo tofu, attaching the flavors with the help of starch. This version is simplified mapo tofu, but taste extremely good too. When we smash the tofu into smaller pieces, the surface area which can be attached with flavors is expanded greatly.

Cook’s Note

  1. You may love to use firm tofu or regular tofu for regular scrambled tofu, since they contain less water, more flavors can be absorbed. But I recommend using silken tofu for this scrambled dish. With the help of cornstarch, flavors are can be well wrapped. At the same time, we get the most tender texture.
  2. In order to make the tofu delicious, simmering is quite important.
  3. After adding the starch, the original flavors can be weakened. You can add an extra pinch of salt if necessary.
  4. Although this looks quite red, the color comes from doubanjiang. Consequently, the scrambled tofu is not spicy at all.

5 from 1 vote
Best Ever Scrambled Tofu
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
5 mins
Total Time
15 mins
 
Additive spicy Sichuan style scrambled tofu
Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: Sichuan
Keyword: Scrambled, tofu
Servings: 2
Calories: 185 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 1 box of silken tofu
  • 2 tbsp. cooking oil
  • 1 tbsp. doubanjiang
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1/4 tsp. sugar
  • 1/2 tbsp. minced garlic
  • 1/2 tbsp. minced ginger
  • 1 tbsp. chopped scallion
  • 1 tbsp. cornstarch
  • 2 tbsp. water
Instructions
  1. Smash the tofu in a large bowl. Combine cornstarch with water.
  2. Heat 2 tablespoon of cooking oil (or you can use 1 tablespoon) and fry doubanjiang over slow fire for a while until the oil turns red.
  3. Add garlic and ginger, fry until aromatic.
  4. Place tofu in, add sugar and light soy sauce. Let the tofu simmer for 4-5 minutes over slow fire.
  5. Gently stir the starch water to avoid the starch settling to the bottom. Pour in the starch water in the tofu and make a quick stir to combine everything. Then place half of the scallions in. Combine well. Transfer out and sprinkle the remaining scallion as decoration.
Nutrition Facts
Best Ever Scrambled Tofu
Amount Per Serving
Calories 185 Calories from Fat 126
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 14g 22%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Sodium 416mg 17%
Potassium 20mg 1%
Total Carbohydrates 10g 3%
Sugars 1g
Protein 1g 2%
Vitamin A 1.5%
Vitamin C 3.1%
Calcium 1.2%
Iron 1.6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Best scrambled tofu|chinasichuanfood.com

Comments

  2. Delicious as usual Elaine!
    Even without the scallion (my husband does not like scallions!)
    My doubanjiang was a little on the hot side, but a little extra sugar took care of that.

    Thanks again!

    Michelle

    Reply


  3. I must’ve made this recipe 10 times by now and it’s always just as comforting.
    Thank you for all your recipes, I come here often to get inspired.

    Reply

Chinese Pantry

