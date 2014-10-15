Chinese eggplant recipe—Spicy cold salad.

Eggplant is one of the treasure purple food that loved by Chinese people. And it tastes really good no matter in salad, stir-fries or braising recipes. If you love restaurant Chinese food or take out, you may see eggplant in hot garlic sauce on many menus. That’s one of the most popular eggplant recipes in Sichuan cuisine known as Yu Xiang Eggplant in Chinese.

This eggplant recipe I introduced today is requested by reader Christine about a cold eggplant salad served with a stick. Yes, in restaurants, this dish usually is served with a server similar to garlic presser and a stick. In Chinese, we call this as Leibo Eggplant which means eggplant salad served in Leibo. So you can mash the eggplant and soak them in the sauce for a better absorptio. This is for some fun during the dinner. However if you do not have that server like me, you can also enjoy this recipe.

Firstly, check the ingredients, I am using long green chili pepper known as Line pepper in China. Those peppers can be replaced by cayenne peppers. You need to cut them into small circles or dices. But be careful with your hand during the process.

For the eggplants, I am using long purple eggplants. Steaming is highly recommended in order to keep the color mostly.

After steaming, cool the eggplants down and cut into small strips. Lay in your serving bowl. Stir fry the pepper and garlic and make the sauce.

For a much spicier taste, just stir fry around half of your peppers and keep the rest fresh. For a milder taste, fry your peppers for a longer time to reduce the spiciness.

Pour the sauce over your eggplants. And soak them for around 10 minutes before serving. Each time before eating the eggplant, re-soak it in the sauce.