China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Chinese Eggplant Salad Recipe

25 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Chinese eggplant recipe—Spicy cold salad.

Eggplant is one of the treasure purple food that loved by Chinese people. And it tastes really good no matter in salad, stir-fries or braising recipes. If you love restaurant Chinese food or take out, you may see eggplant in hot garlic sauce on many menus. That’s one of the most popular eggplant recipes in Sichuan cuisine known as Yu Xiang Eggplant in Chinese.

Chinese eggplant recipe--Spicy Cold Salad

This eggplant recipe I introduced today is requested by reader Christine about a cold eggplant salad served with a stick. Yes, in restaurants, this dish usually is served with a server similar to garlic presser and a stick. In Chinese, we call this as Leibo Eggplant which means eggplant salad served in Leibo. So you can mash the eggplant and soak them in the sauce for a better absorptio. This is for some fun during the dinner. However if you do not have that server like me, you can also enjoy this recipe.

Chinese eggplant recipe--Spicy Cold Salad

Firstly, check the ingredients, I am using long green chili pepper known as Line pepper in China. Those peppers can be replaced by cayenne peppers. You need to cut them into small circles or dices. But be careful with your hand during the process.

For the eggplants, I am using long purple eggplants. Steaming is highly recommended in order to keep the color mostly.

Chinese eggplant recipe--Spicy Cold Salad

After steaming, cool the eggplants down and cut into small strips. Lay in your serving bowl. Stir fry the pepper and garlic and make the sauce.

For  a much spicier taste, just stir fry around half of your peppers and keep the rest fresh. For a milder taste, fry your peppers for a longer time to reduce the spiciness.

Chinese eggplant recipe--Spicy Cold Salad

Pour the sauce over your eggplants. And soak them for around 10 minutes before serving. Each time before eating the eggplant, re-soak it in the sauce.

Chinese eggplant recipe--Spicy Cold Salad

5 from 3 votes
Print
Chinese Eggplant Salad Recipe
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
30 mins
Total Time
40 mins
 
Chinese eggplant recipe--Spicy Cold Salad
Course: Salad
Cuisine: Sichuan cuisine
Keyword: Eggplant
Servings: 2
Calories: 170 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 2 long eggplants
  • 4 to 8 fresh long chili peppers , cut into small circles
  • 1 red long chili pepper or 2 Thai chili peppers , cut into small circles
  • 3 garlic cloves , mashed
  • 1 small bunch coriander , finely chopped (leave some leaves for decoration)
  • 1 tbsp. vegetable cooking oil
Sauce
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp. sesame oil
  • 2 tsp. black vinegar
  • 1 tsp. salt or as needed
  • 3 tbsp. boiled warm water
Instructions
  1. Cut the two ends of the eggplants and then into sections around 8 to 10 cm long.
  2. Set up the steamer and steam the eggplant for around 15 minutes or until soft (you can easily insert a chop sticker inside).
  3. Transfer out after cooling down and cut the eggplant into strips and lay the strips one by one on the serving bowl. I am using chopstickers.
  4. Prepare a pan, heat up around 1 tablespoon of vegetable cooking oil. Add red peppers and red peppers in to stir fry for around 1 minute over medium fire or until they become slightly soft. Add mashed garlic to fry for around 1 minute.
  5. Transfer all the content in the pan to your sauce bowl.
  6. Add other ingredients for the sauce and mix well. Garnish chopped coriander. Pour the sauce over the serving bowl, set aside so the eggplant can be soaked in the sauce for around 10 minutes to 20 minutes.
  7. Decorate with coriander leaves before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Chinese Eggplant Salad Recipe
Amount Per Serving
Calories 170 Calories from Fat 135
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 15g 23%
Saturated Fat 7g 35%
Sodium 1373mg 57%
Potassium 235mg 7%
Total Carbohydrates 8g 3%
Dietary Fiber 2g 8%
Sugars 3g
Protein 2g 4%
Vitamin A 5.6%
Vitamin C 48.9%
Calcium 2%
Iron 3.3%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Chinese Eggplant Salad Recipe

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


  1. This is the third of your recipes I’ve tried, and again it was delicious. Unlike some websites, all your recipes work perfectly. And unlike some websites, your food is authentic and non-westernised. Today I try making biang biang noodles. Wish me luck!

    Reply


  4. 5 stars!

    I made this recipe but used dried Sichuan chilli pepper (cut into pieces) instead of chilli peppers because my Cantonese mom can’t take spice (even McDonald’s chilli sauce makes her cry).

    We loved it. Thank for sharing these delicious recipes. Now I know what to do if I have a lot of eggplants xD

    Reply

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。