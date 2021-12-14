Sichuan braised eggplants is another great rice killer eggplant recipe.

The sauces used is very similar with Mapo tofu, only Sichuan peppercorn powder is slightly limited. Days ago, I get a lovely feedback about my favorite mapo tofu saying the flavors and sauce of Mapo tofu is so great and is there any other ingredients that can match well with Mapo sauce? Then I thought about the idea in my mind and found several possible ingredients– eggplants, winter melon and radish. They share similarities with tofu, plain themself but can absorb flavors after cooked until soft.Though it calls only very basic and simple Sichuan style seasonings like doubanjiang, this comes out super great and I love this so much.

Cook’s Note

In order to reduce the oil absorbed during the pan-frying process and fasten the process, we should soak the eggplant strips in salty water for around 15 minutes. Water absorbed can speed up the cooking process.

Steps

Cut eggplant into strips. Then soak the eggplant strips in salty water for around 15 minutes. Move out and drain. ch

Heat another 1 tablespoon of oil in wok, and fry mince pork until crisp and browned. Then transfer the pork out.

Add another 2 tablespoons of oil and add eggplants in. Fry until slightly softened.

Transfer eggplant out, then fry doubanjiang over slow fire until the oil turns red. Then place garlic, ginger and scallion, also pepper flakes and Sichuan peppercorn if using. Fry until aroma.

Return eggplant , fried pork add sugar, salt and light soy sauce. Mix well.

Transfer to serving plate and serve hot!

Other eggplant recipe

Yuxiang eggplant, another great version of hot, sour and sweet Sichuan garlic flavor eggplants.

Chinese Eggplants with Garlic Sauce, the easiest eggplant recipe with fresh peppers and garlic.

Di San Xian—Chinese Sautéed Potato Eggplants and Green Peppers