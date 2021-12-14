China Sichuan Food

Sichuan braised eggplants is another great rice killer eggplant recipe.

The sauces used is very similar with Mapo tofu, only Sichuan peppercorn powder is slightly limited. Days ago, I get a lovely feedback about my favorite mapo tofu saying the flavors and sauce of Mapo tofu is so great and is there any other ingredients that can match well with Mapo sauce? Then I thought about the idea in my mind and found several possible ingredients– eggplants, winter melon and radish. They share similarities with tofu, plain themself but can absorb flavors after cooked until soft.Though it calls only very basic and simple Sichuan style seasonings like doubanjiang, this comes out super great and I love this so much.

mapo eggplants|chinasichuanfood.com

Cook’s Note

 In order to reduce the oil absorbed during the pan-frying process and fasten the process, we should soak the eggplant strips in salty water for around 15 minutes. Water absorbed can speed up the cooking process.

Steps

Cut eggplant into strips. Then soak the eggplant strips in salty water for around 15 minutes. Move out and drain. ch

Heat another 1 tablespoon of oil in wok, and fry mince pork until crisp and browned. Then transfer the pork out.

mapo eggplants|chinasichuanfood.com

Add another 2 tablespoons of oil and add eggplants in. Fry until slightly softened.

mapo eggplants|chinasichuanfood.com

Transfer eggplant out, then fry doubanjiang over slow fire until the oil turns red. Then place garlic, ginger and scallion, also pepper flakes and Sichuan peppercorn if using. Fry until aroma.

mapo eggplants|chinasichuanfood.com

Return eggplant , fried pork add sugar, salt and light soy sauce. Mix well.

mapo eggplants|chinasichuanfood.com

Transfer to serving plate and serve hot!

mapo eggplants|chinasichuanfood.com

Other eggplant recipe

Yuxiang eggplant, another great version of hot, sour and sweet Sichuan garlic flavor eggplants.

Chinese Eggplants with Garlic Sauce, the easiest eggplant recipe with fresh peppers and garlic.

Di San Xian—Chinese Sautéed Potato Eggplants and Green Peppers

Sichuan eggplants|chinasichuanfood.com
Mapo Eggplants

Soft eggplants with sauces

Servings: 2
Calories: 496 kcal
Ingredients
  • 2 asian long eggplants
  • 100 g  minced beef or pork
  • 1.5 tbsp. doubanjiang
  • 1/2 tbsp. fermented black beans , optional
  • 3 tbsp. cooking oil
  • 1 tbsp. pepper powder or flakes , optional
  • 1/4 tsp. Sichuan peppercorn
  • 1 tsp. sugar
  • 2 cloves garlic , chopped
  • 1/2 inch ginger , chopped
  • 1 scallion , chopped
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
Instructions

  1. Cut eggplant into strips. Then soak the eggplant strips in salty water for around 15 minutes. Move out and completely drain.

  2. Heat another 1 tablespoon of oil in wok, and fry mince pork until crisp and browned. Then transfer the pork out.

  3. Add another 2 tablespoons of oil and add eggplants in. Fry until slightly softened.

  4. Transfer eggplant out, then fry Doubanjiang and dou-chi if using over slow fire until the oil turns red. Then place garlic, ginger and scallion, also pepper flakes and Sichuan peppercorn if using. Fry until aroma.

  5. Return eggplant and fried pork , add sugar, salt and light soy sauce. Give a big stir fry to make everything well mixed and serve hot!

Nutrition Facts
Mapo Eggplants
Amount Per Serving
Calories 496 Calories from Fat 306
% Daily Value*
Fat 34g52%
Saturated Fat 6g38%
Trans Fat 1g
Polyunsaturated Fat 8g
Monounsaturated Fat 19g
Cholesterol 36mg12%
Sodium 190mg8%
Potassium 1228mg35%
Carbohydrates 38g13%
Fiber 14g58%
Sugar 19g21%
Protein 14g28%
Vitamin A 169IU3%
Vitamin C 13mg16%
Calcium 60mg6%
Iron 2mg11%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Sichuan eggplants|chinasichuanfood.com

