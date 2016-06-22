Chinese smashed cucumber salad with garlic, vinegar and sesame oil. This is one of the most popular homemade cold dishes in China, which only requires 5 minutes from preparation to table.
Cucumber is really great for summer. The cool and crispy taste can help us against the hot weather. There are many cold dishes in China which equals to salad in western centuries for example Chinese cabbage salad, cucumber salads, spicy chickens salad.
Usually Elaine has two ways of making easy Chinese cucumber salad: one is to smash it directly before mixing and the other one is to pickle the cucumber slices for 1 or 2 hours. Smashed cucumber can absorb more sauce within the cucumber, as a result, having a compound and uniform taste. However pickled cucumber salad has two layers of taste. The first is the combined sauce, succeeded with a crispy and freshness from the cucumber slices. I strong recommend you trying both ways if you love cucumber salad the same as me. Following is the photo of spicy pickled cucumber salad.
For the cucumber, pick fresh ones and just peel the think skin off and remain some thin skins, which can help to add some extra green color and also make the smashed cucumber crisper. If you really do not like the skin, you can peel them all off. Do remember to cut the two ends off.
Smash the cucumber and then cut into small pieces casually. And then marinate with the sauce. The garlic sauce I introduced today is the most basic and mild version. For a spicy version, you can add some chili oil or add some chopped fresh thai chili peppers.
- 1 fresh English cucumber , or two smaller ones, around 350g
- 3 garlic cloves , mashed
- 1 tbsp. black vinegar
- 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
- 1/2 tsp. sugar
- 1/2 tbsp. sesame oil
- salt to taste
- 1/2 tbsp. chili oil to taste
-
Wash the cucumber and peel off tough skins.
-
Remove the two ends and smash with a wide kitchen knife (like Chinese slicing knife) until the cucumber is well crushed. Then cut into one bite pieces.
-
Transfer all cucumber cubes into a bowl. Mix well with mashed garlic and other sauces.
-
Serve immediately.
For very tender and young cucumber, you can keep most of the skins.
Summer is not easy and wish everyone happy cooking!
Comments
Jos van wouw says
Hello Elaine,
However I am a common Dutchman I like Chinese food and especially the authentic Sichuan kitchen.
I do not eat meat very often but sometimes the pictures and recipes are mouthwatering and I cannot resist to cook it.
In the comments for smashed cucumber salad I read about coocked sesame oil. What is the difference between cold pressed oil and coocked oil and how can i make it? Or is is not really nessesary? In Holland Lee Kum Kee sesame oil is easy to buy but I think it is a cold pressed oil and has a rich flavor. I am curious to your reply.
Elaine says
Hi Jos,
Cold pressed sesame oil actually contains more nutrient substances with rich flavor of course. However toasted sesame seeds has a unique aroma brought by the heating process. You can smell it from toasted sesame seeds. So most Chinese kitchen use toasted sesame oil.
Andreas says
Hi Elaine,
this is really a quick, easy and tasty side dish. I really love the combination of the black vinegar and sesame oil in the dressing.
I make this quite often, which might be related to the fact that when I come home from work sometimes smashing things seems like a great idea 🙂 I sincerely apologize to the cucumbers. It’s nothing personal 😉
anyhow great recipe!
Lee says
Quick and easy and so tasty. Absolutely one of my go to quick sides.
Elaine says
Thank you!
Catherine says
This is sooooo good and soooo easy! Thanks for sharing!
Elaine says
Thanks Catherine!
Lydia says
Elaine,
This sounds wonderful. I was curious as to the last sauce you add on top of the cucumbers. I do not see this sauce listed in the ingredients. Would you be so kind as to share the sauce you put on top. Thank you so much!
Lydia
Elaine says
It is chili oil, Lydia.
vivien says
Hi, if I can`t finish it, can i keep it in the fridge? and how long can i keep?
Elaine says
No, serve just after assembled!