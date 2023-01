Fluffy and romantic eggs, fresh vegetables, and spam can definitely make a comforting meal. With some leftover vegetables or frozen vegetables, you can make this within 10 minutes. Plus, it's a great way to use up any veggies you have lying around. So next time you're looking for a quick and easy meal, try spam fried rice!

There's nothing quite like a bowl of fried rice. And when you add spam to the mix, it's even better! This dish is super easy to prepare and only takes 10 minutes to make. Plus, it's a great way to use up any leftover vegetables you have lying around. So next time you're looking for a quick and easy meal, try spam fried rice!

Spam in Chinese cuisine

Spam is a beloved canned food in many Asian countries. It has been the food from childhood for many of our 80s in China. In Chinese, it is called "午餐肉", which means "lunch meat". Spam was introduced to China by American soldiers during World War II. At that time, it became a popular food among the Chinese people because it was affordable and easy to find. Since then, spam has been an important part of Chinese cuisine.

There are many ways to cook spam. But the top two ways are making spam fried rice or using it as a topping for noodles. Sometimes, we also dice spam and fry it with other vegetables. Spam fried rice is a dish that takes advantage of all these wonderful qualities of spam because it is so easy to find in the fridge.

Tips for perfect fried rice every time

Choose the right type of rice When it comes to fried rice, the type of rice you use is important. You want to use long-grain rice like Jasmine or Basmati. These types of rice are light and fluffy, and they'll hold their shape when stir-fried. Leftover rice is always better for fried rice. Dice the spam into similar sizes - You want to make sure the spam is diced into small pieces so that it will cook evenly. Cook the vegetables first -some of the vegetables like peas and carrots will need longer cooking time. So cooking them first will not only enhance the flavor of the dish but also guarantee the texture.

Tips for fried rice in a wok

It is ok for beginners to use a non-stick pan to make fried rice. But a wok is always the best tool for fried rice because the work can provide a high enough temperature.

For wok beginners, it will a little bit hard to handle because the starch of the rice may lead to a sticky texture. If the rice starts to stick to the wok, the process can be extremely messy. So you can start with a non-stick pan or follow the tips to avoid sticky problems.

heat the wok until really hot, pre-heating the wok is the key tip to avoid sticking problems. Heat it until there is smoke coming out. swirl the oil in a wok to cover the surface as much as possible. keep a high fire during the frying process keep moving the grains during the whole stir-frying process to make sure each grain is evenly heated.

🥘 Ingredients

Spam - as the main source of protein

- as the main source of protein Frozen vegetables : peas, carrots, and corn - for fiber, taste, and sweetness

: peas, carrots, and corn - for fiber, taste, and sweetness egg- adding extra protein source and a lovely yellow color

adding extra protein source and a lovely yellow color soy sauce - for saltiness

- for saltiness cooking oil - for stir-frying

- for stir-frying scallion- divided

🔪 Instructions

Prepare the rice

Break the rice with a turner and make sure the rice grains are separated. I use a bamboo steamer to steam the rice for all fried rice dishes.

2. Pre-heat the wok and fry the egg liquid

Heat the wok until smoky (super important), add oil, and swirl the wok to help the oil cover the surface. Add beaten egg. Wait for 4-6 seconds and then break the eggs with chopsticks or a turner. This is a lovely way because at this stage the cracks can be easily gotten.

3 Fry the scallion white and sear the spam

Heat up a wok or frying pan on high heat and add oil. Add white parts of scallion and diced spam to the pan and cook until it is brown and slightly seared on the surface. This step will improve the aroma greatly. Transfer out.

4. Fry the veggies

Add the veggies to the pan and cook for 3-4 minutes until they are slightly softened.

5. Assemble the fried rice

Add rice in, season with salt, pepper, and soy sauce. Then return the scrambled egg.

Other Chinese fried rice to try

Fried rice, just like dumplings is one of the best stapes in Chinese food. Any vegetables, meat, or seafood can be used to make a delicious fried rice dish. Some of our favorites include:

