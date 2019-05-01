China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Beef Fried Rice

1 Comment

Easy to make minced beef fried rice can perform a quick meal with a soup. We always have personal choices concerning about my every day dishes. Before my university life, I meet lots of traditional and classic fried rice. If mom was just preparing a hurry dinner, or in most cases, should be breakfast, egg fried rice has been my best food for years. Then we have fried rice with meat either fresh ones or smoked sausage. I think bacon is perfect fine with Chinese fried rice too.

Beef fried rice|chinasichuanfood.com

I visited a small Muslim restaurant near my dormitory during my university life frequently for my favorite beef and green pepper fried rice. We are passionate with fried rice especially Yangzhou fried rice and Guangzhou fried rice. I am always finding ways to twist my fried rice dishes and make different flavors.  This beef fried rice is quite different from those two famous types because there are no eggs, no shrimp and no green peas. It only contains beef, garlic, fresh peppers and rice. But it tastes quite unique with a combined aroma from garlic and beef.  

Beef fried rice|chinasichuanfood.com

Tips for a perfect homemade fried rice

  1. When you plan to make fried rice at home next day, I suggest you cook the rice previously and slightly reduce the water, use a ratio around 1:1. Do not add extra water!!!
  2. It is quite important to separate the grains before frying. To achieve this, spread the cooked rice on a roasting pan. 
  3. Try to finish the fried rice within 2 minutes after adding the rice. Do not let the rice over-heated, otherwise they may become sticky and form into chunks.

Beef fried rice|chinasichuanfood.com

Steps 

In a small bowl, marinate beef with pinch of salt and light soy sauce. Set aside for 10 minutes.

Pour oil in wok and add garlic slices. Heat over slowest fire until aromatic. Transfer the garlic slices out. Do not burn the garlic slices, otherwise it brings a faint bitterness. 

Beef fried rice|chinasichuanfood.com

Add minced beef and fry until aromatic.   

Beef fried rice|chinasichuanfood.com

 Place rice in and mix well.

Beef fried rice|chinasichuanfood.com

Place light soy sauce, fried garlic and chopped peppers in. Give a big stir fry to mix everything well. Add salt accordingly at last.  

Beef fried rice|chinasichuanfood.com

Usually we match fried rice with a small plate of Chinese vegetable and a simple soup to accomplish a meal. Followings are some recommended ideas. 

Beef fried rice|chinasichuanfood.com
Beef Fried Rice
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
15 mins
Total Time
25 mins
 
Must trying minced beef stir fried rice
Course: staple food
Cuisine: Chinese
Servings: 2
Calories: 729 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 4 cups leftover rice
  • 1/2 cup minced beef marinated with a small pinch of salt and pepper
  • 1/2   cup fresh diced green pepper
  • 1/2 cup diced fresh red pepper
  • 3 garlic cloves sliced 
  • 2 tbsp. cooking oil
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce optional
  • Salt to taste 
  • 1/2 tsp. cumin powder
Instructions
  1. In a small bowl, marinate beef with pinch of salt and pepper. Set aside for 10 minutes.
  2. Pour oil in wok and add garlic slices. Fry over slow fire until aromatic. Transfer the garlic slices out.

  3. Add minced beef in and fry for a while until aromatic.  

  4. Place rice in and mix well.

  5. Place light soy sauce, fried garlic and chopped peppers in. Give a big stir fry to mix everything well. Add cumin powder and salt accordingly lastly. 

Nutrition Facts
Beef Fried Rice
Amount Per Serving
Calories 729 Calories from Fat 270
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 30g 46%
Saturated Fat 6g 30%
Cholesterol 39mg 13%
Sodium 1613mg 67%
Potassium 471mg 13%
Total Carbohydrates 92g 31%
Dietary Fiber 4g 16%
Sugars 4g
Protein 20g 40%
Vitamin A 60%
Vitamin C 4.6%
Calcium 7%
Iron 15.7%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

 

Beef fried rice|chinasichuanfood.com

  1. I’m really a big fan of Chinese fried rice. It was actually my first experience with Chinese food. My mother learned the recipe from some Americans and often prepared it for supper when we came home from school. We all loved it, even my father who otherwise was a traditionalist regarding food.

    I’m cooking a lot more Chinese after I discovered your blog. Your recipes are easy to follow and as you do not use a lot of prefabricated ingredients, most of them are available here, too.

    I know it’s not that important which tableware you use, but I’ld like to serve Chinese food in the proper tableware :-). I’m in doubt what to buy in terms of bowls, especially sizes. Which kind/size for soups, rice, noodle dishes, deserts? Maybe you could post about that subject when it is convenient?

