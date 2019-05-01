Easy to make minced beef fried rice can perform a quick meal with a soup. We always have personal choices concerning about my every day dishes. Before my university life, I meet lots of traditional and classic fried rice. If mom was just preparing a hurry dinner, or in most cases, should be breakfast, egg fried rice has been my best food for years. Then we have fried rice with meat either fresh ones or smoked sausage. I think bacon is perfect fine with Chinese fried rice too.
I visited a small Muslim restaurant near my dormitory during my university life frequently for my favorite beef and green pepper fried rice. We are passionate with fried rice especially Yangzhou fried rice and Guangzhou fried rice. I am always finding ways to twist my fried rice dishes and make different flavors. This beef fried rice is quite different from those two famous types because there are no eggs, no shrimp and no green peas. It only contains beef, garlic, fresh peppers and rice. But it tastes quite unique with a combined aroma from garlic and beef.
Tips for a perfect homemade fried rice
- When you plan to make fried rice at home next day, I suggest you cook the rice previously and slightly reduce the water, use a ratio around 1:1. Do not add extra water!!!
- It is quite important to separate the grains before frying. To achieve this, spread the cooked rice on a roasting pan.
- Try to finish the fried rice within 2 minutes after adding the rice. Do not let the rice over-heated, otherwise they may become sticky and form into chunks.
Steps
In a small bowl, marinate beef with pinch of salt and light soy sauce. Set aside for 10 minutes.
Pour oil in wok and add garlic slices. Heat over slowest fire until aromatic. Transfer the garlic slices out. Do not burn the garlic slices, otherwise it brings a faint bitterness.
Add minced beef and fry until aromatic.
Place rice in and mix well.
Place light soy sauce, fried garlic and chopped peppers in. Give a big stir fry to mix everything well. Add salt accordingly at last.
Usually we match fried rice with a small plate of Chinese vegetable and a simple soup to accomplish a meal. Followings are some recommended ideas.
- Tomato egg drop soup
- Pork and corn soup
- Bean sprouts soup with meatballs
- soy milk |if the fried rice is served as breakfast
- Tofu and bok choy soup
- 4 cups leftover rice
- 1/2 cup minced beef marinated with a small pinch of salt and pepper
- 1/2 cup fresh diced green pepper
- 1/2 cup diced fresh red pepper
- 3 garlic cloves sliced
- 2 tbsp. cooking oil
- 1 tbsp. light soy sauce optional
- Salt to taste
- 1/2 tsp. cumin powder
Comments
Susanne says
I’m really a big fan of Chinese fried rice. It was actually my first experience with Chinese food. My mother learned the recipe from some Americans and often prepared it for supper when we came home from school. We all loved it, even my father who otherwise was a traditionalist regarding food.
I’m cooking a lot more Chinese after I discovered your blog. Your recipes are easy to follow and as you do not use a lot of prefabricated ingredients, most of them are available here, too.
I know it’s not that important which tableware you use, but I’ld like to serve Chinese food in the proper tableware :-). I’m in doubt what to buy in terms of bowls, especially sizes. Which kind/size for soups, rice, noodle dishes, deserts? Maybe you could post about that subject when it is convenient?