Last time I introduced olive vegetable via a recently favorite Chinese olive vegetable fried rice. Then I found that I am fall in love with this small but delicious side ingredients.

Firstly, Chinese olive vegetable is not common olive fruit.

What’s Chinese olive vegetable (橄榄菜)

Chinese olive vegetable (橄榄菜) is a a specialty of Teochew (or chao zhou, 潮州) cuisine, a branch of Chinese cuisine. The name is quite misunderstanding. It is not pickled olive fruit but cooked mustard with olive fruit, soy sauce and oil. Though not fermented, the long cooking time gives the oil vegetable a very distinctive, strong savory flavor.

The background story about Chinese olive vegetable says that one lady found the young and immature Chinese White Olive (青橄榄) dropping to the ground. She picked them up and place in their pot cooking mustard green. Then this “olive vegetable “was created. I get lots of feedbacks asking about how to find Chinese olive vegetable. You can search it in Asian stores or check this link and get it from amazon.

In addition to this simple stir-frying with green vegetables, Chinese olive vegetable can be also used in soups, stews and this vegetarian fried rice. With a very small portion, it can bring a unique aromatic to the entire dish. I am quite upset about writing less famous and self creations on the blog since they usually get very less attention. Sometimes, I feel frustrated that some of the best ever dishes are not valued and hard to get feedback. However, I still want to share my daily cooking with very basic and simple ingredients. Food can be simple and delicious too.

Steps

Load a pot with enough water and bring it to a boiling. Add a small pinch of salt and 1/4 tsp. vegetable cooking oil and cook the green beans for 2-3 minutes. Transfer out and drain. Salt and oil added can help to keep the green color of the beans.

Heat cooking oil in wok and fry garlic until aromatic. Add green beans in, fry for another 2 minutes. Add Chinese olive vegetable, mix well. Add a small pinch of salt if necessary. But taste before adding the salt since Chinese olive vegetable is quite salty.