Olive Vegetable Fried Rice

11 Comments

Amazing simple vegetarian olive vegetable fried rice using only 4 ingredients and 10 minutes preparation.

What’s Chinese olive vegetable (橄榄菜)

Chinese olive vegetable (橄榄菜) is a a specialty of Teochew (or chao zhou, 潮州) cuisine, a branch of Chinese cuisine. The name is quite misunderstanding. It is not pickled olive fruit but cooked mustard with olive fruit, soy sauce and oil. Though not fermented, the long cooking time gives the oil vegetable a very distinctive, strong savory flavor.

The background story about Chinese olive vegetable says that one lady found the young and immature Chinese White Olive (青橄榄) dropping to the ground. She picked them up and place in their pot cooking mustard green. Then this “olive vegetable “was created. I get lots of feedbacks asking about how to find Chinese olive vegetable. You can search it in Asian stores or check this link and get it from amazon. 

I have tried to use it in basic soups, topping for breads and fried rice. Last time when I visit a local Cantonese restaurant, I found this olive vegetable fried rice been brought up on their seasonal new meal. Unlike other fried rice with lots of ingredients for a multi layer flavor, this olive vegetable fried rice is really simple, it only includes eggs, bok choy and olive vegetable fried rice. But it is so delicious so I make this copycat at home when back to home.

Ingredients

  • 2 eggs, whisked with a small pinch of salt 
  • 2 servings left over rice (around 3 cups)
  • 2-3 bok choy, wash carefully and then cut into small pieces
  • salt to taste
  • 1 and 1/2 tbsp. Chinese olive vegetable
  • 2 tbsp. cooking oil

Instructions

  1. Heat 2 tablespoon of cooking oil and then fry whisked egg. Break the eggs into small pieces once well fried.
  2. Place leftover rice in. Use the back of your turner and separate the grains.
  3. Add chopped bok choy and olive vegetable. Mix well. Add salt to taste before serving.

Comments

  3. Yes, looks good, but where do we get olive vegetable. Could salt cured black olives be used instead?
    Please explain. I’m Greek and we use olives for everything.

  4. I’ve only recently learned that olives are a big part of Chinese cooking and look forward to trying this. Where do I look for this “olive vegetable” in my local Asian market? Can you show a picture of the label?

    • I will find a chance to shoot a picture of the label. It should be “橄榄菜” in Chinese. It is not olives actually. It is a Chinese seasonal ingredients made with green olive and mustard vegetables.

  5. Delicious dish, fast and easy to prepare. I used blanched green beans as a substitute fo the bok choi and it was pleasant to eat as well.

    • Thanks Erika for the feedback. Blanched green beans is a brilliant idea. I cam imagine how delicious it is.

  6. I just made this and it was so simple and so good! I’ll be using the olive vegetable for the green bean recipe next 🙂

    • Thanks for trying this one. It is quite unknown and I always get little feedback about this ingredients. Glad to know you love it too.

