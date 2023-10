Egg drop soup, possibly the most popular home-style soup can be made with lots of various versions. If you have a pre-made chicken stock, then you can make one pot of yummy egg drop soup directly only with several other seasonings. But egg drop soup can be made with water instead of stock.

What's tomato egg drop soup

Tomato and egg drop soup, sometimes called egg flower soup, is a warm and comforting soup that combines the familiar flavors of tomato soup with ribbons of egg. This Chinese-inspired soup is a unique twist on a classic that comes together in just 15 minutes. With its satiny texture, bright acidity, and protein-packed egg, this soup makes for a quick weeknight dinner or light weekend lunch.

Simple ingredients, great flavors

Tomato and Egg Drop Soup is more than just a dish for us. It's a memory for many as a childhood dish or from grandma. Its simplicity embodies the essence of Chinese home cooking: transforming basic ingredients into something deeply satisfying. When you read the ingredient list, you may wonder how simple and short it is.

Taste profile

Successful tomato egg drop soup has a strong sweet and sour taste. Without the help of canned tomatoes, I fry one tomato until very thick and soft. During the strong boiling process, the tissues are broken and spread evenly in the soup base, which provides the very basic aroma of tomato soup. Sliced tomatoes are added for decorating and adding more texture to the soup.

However please note it is a very light soup, not for eating but in most cases served for drinking like " beverage" in Western meals. You may find it to be a little bit plain if you want to make a Western-style strong soup.

A Simple Yet Flavorful Ingredient List

Tomatoes: Fresh, ripe tomatoes are the soul of this dish. They contribute a natural sweetness and tang that forms the soup's base. Eggs: Beaten eggs create delicate, cloud-like ribbons when poured into the simmering soup. Their subtle flavor balances the tomatoes' acidity. Chicken or Vegetable Broth or water: We use water only and it creates a lovely flavor. If you have stock, either chicken or vegetable stock can be used to make tomato egg drop soups. Green Onions/Scallions: For a touch of sharpness and color. Seasonings: Salt, white pepper, and a touch of sugar enhance the natural flavors of the main ingredients. Light soy sauce: I also use light soy sauce to improve the umani flavor. Cornstarch: The purpose of using cornstarch is to make the stock thick so the egg drops can float in the soup base. It also helps to tenderize the egg flower.

Cook's Note

Choose mature tomatoes, which create a rich flavor for the soup. And it helps to create a lovely sour taste.

Let the base simmer for around 10 to 15 minutes so the flavors can be well combined.

How to make perfect egg ribbons

If you want larger egg flowers, gently stir the soup after pouring the egg liquid. For finer egg drops, stir the soup a little bit quicker, softly.

When the base is ready, slow down the fire.

Pour the egg liquid to the surface while stirring the soup. Once the ribbon is formed, stop stirrying because resist stirring too much or the ribbons will break into shreds And then remove from heat to prevent overcooking.

Getting the egg texture just right takes a little practice. But even if they break apart, the egg still provides a luxurious feel and protein content.

Tomato Egg Drop Soup -The best ever Classic Chinese style tomato and egg drop soup 4.78 from 9 votes Print Pin Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes minutes Total Time: 25 minutes minutes Servings: 2 Calories: 248 kcal Author: Elaine Ingredients 2 large tomatoes ,try to choose the mature ones

4 cups water

1 or 2 large eggs

2 tbsp. cornstarch

3 tbsp. water

2 tbsp. cooking oil

1 tbsp. light soy sauce

⅛ tsp. white pepper

chopped green onion and coriander for garnishing Instructions Sautee the tomatoes: Heat oil in pot, add tomatoes in. Fry for 1 minute until the tomatoes becomes quite soft.

Add water: add water or stock in.

Season and adjust texture: season with salt and white pepper as well as soy sauce . Let the soup base simmer for around 10 minutes. Then pour in the starch water mixture.

Swirl in the eggs : crack the eggs into a small bowl and beat lightly with a fork. While stirring the simmering soup, slowly drizzle in the eggs so they form thin ribbons.

Finish and serve: turn off heat as long as the ribbones formed. Add chopped scallions and any other toppings. Video Nutrition Calories: 248 kcal | Carbohydrates: 19 g | Protein: 4 g | Fat: 17 g | Saturated Fat: 1 g | Cholesterol: 81 mg | Sodium: 478 mg | Potassium: 321 mg | Fiber: 1 g | Sugar: 3 g | Vitamin A: 1145 IU | Vitamin C: 16.8 mg | Calcium: 40 mg | Iron: 0.9 mg

Variations

While the classic recipe is timeless, you can twist this soup based on your personal preference.

Protein Addition : Diced tofu, chicken, or shrimp can be added for a more filling version.

: Diced tofu, chicken, or shrimp can be added for a more filling version. Vegetables : Spinach, bok choy, or mushrooms provide added nutrition and texture.

: Spinach, bok choy, or mushrooms provide added nutrition and texture. Tofu: If you are a tofu lover, adding tofu can enhance the texture as well as the color.

What to serve with it

Tomato egg drop soup, with its savory, tangy, and silky-smooth qualities, makes an excellent starter or main dish. Following is my

Steamed Jasmine Rice: The subtle flavor of jasmine rice perfectly complements the tangy richness of the soup, absorbing any excess broth for a delightful bite. Stir-fried Vegetables: Consider greens like bok choy, snow peas, or broccoli stir-fried in a light garlic sauce. The crunch and freshness of the veggies contrast beautifully with the soft and velvety texture of the sou. Dumplings or Potstickers: These can be filled with pork, shrimp, vegetables, or chicken. Dumplings have crispy bottoms that can match tomato egg drop soup perfectly. Chinese Pancakes: Scallion pancakes are always best matches for light Chinese soups. Buns and Rolls: Steamed buns, either plain or filled with sweet or savory fillings, can be a delightful side.

