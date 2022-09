Lovely eye appealing golden fried rice--黄金蛋炒饭. And here is the sister, classic egg fried rice.

How you love to make egg fried rice at home? The basic version is to fry the eggs and then add the rice and seasonings, just like what we did in this post. However, there is a more lovely way of egg fried rice. We call this as golden fried rice because each grains of the fried rice is golden because of the coated egg liquid. We are using almost the same ingredients but creates a different type of flavors.

Type of rice

In theory, any type of rice can be used in fried rice. However, rice contains more starch may lead to a sticky texture of the rice. So long grain indica rice will be a better option.

How to make the fried rice fluffy

Make sure the rice is not mushy and wet. Leftover meets the standard naturally. So making fried rice will be great way of using the leftovers. If you don't have leftover rice by hand, make freshly steamed rice and then spread on a large pan to cool down. Or chill in fridge if in a hurry. Make sure the wok or pan is hot enough. The key challenge of making fried rice at home is the sticky problem. Once the grains starts to stick, the shape of the grains will be broken and the whole dish will be spoiled.

What you will need

steamed rice

Eggs

Cooking oil

Salt and pepper

Green onions

soy sauce

Sesame oil (optional)

Instructions

Crack two eggs in a pan with rice. Add salt and ground pepper. Mix well and make sure each of the grain is well coated with egg liquid.

Preheat the wok, heat wok until really hot (almost smoky), add the rice egg mixture. Continue frying for 2-3 minutes until the rice grains pop up.

Add light soy sauce (along the wok edges), green onion and optionally sesame oil. Give everything a big stir fry and serve hot!

What to serve with?

Fried rice is a great dish and can be a lovely meal itself. But I still recommend you match it with soups or salad. Following are my top favorite serving for fried rice dishes.