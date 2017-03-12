Learn how to make Chinese egg fried rice (Yang Chow Fried Rice or Young Chow Fried Rice) in the right way with all tips you should know for a perfect homemade stir fried rice.
Fired rice (炒饭) and chow mein (炒面) possibly are the two most popular types of dishes based on staple foods of China—rice and noodles. Home-style fried rice can be as humble as basic egg fried rice or as luxury as this Yangzhou fried rice, a star throughout the country. The best tool for perfect fried rice is a wok, in which you can quickly move all the grains. Along with the movement, the grains are well separated while all the other ingredients and seasonings are well mixed.
Honestly, Chinese people have a clinging attitude about their food, especially the food from the hometowns. Basically rice is almost all-purpose for vegetables and meats. So you can add whatever in your kitchen to a bowl of leftover rice and make yourself a happy breakfast. But people in Jiangshu province insist that a real Yangzhou fried rice should at least includes egg, carrot, green peas, Chinese ham, shrimp and green onion. Those ingredients not only bring different tastes and textures, but more importantly different colors. The colorful fried rice is the most popular choice for children meal for lots of restaurants.
Ingredients
- 6 cups leftover white rice (note 1)
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1/4 cup diced Chinese ham (or you can use char siu )
- 8-10 shelled shrimp, deveined
- 1/2 cup green peas
- 1/2 cup diced carrot
- Pinch of salt to taste
- 1/4 teaspoon ground white pepper
- 1 tablespoon light soy sauce
- 2 green onions, finely chopped
Instructions
Slightly separate the grains of rice via slightly pressing the rice by a rice scoop. This step is optional but highly recommended for beginners. If I plan to make stir fried rice next day, usually I cook the rice on stove with a claypot or cast iron pot other than a regular rice cooker. You can know more about how to make rice without a rice cooker.
Heat up around 1 tablespoon of cooking oil in wok and fry green beans and diced carrots until softened.
Heat up 1 tablespoon of cooking oil in a wok or a nonstick skillet (Note 2) and fry shrimp until slightly seared. Transfer out.
Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of cooking oil and pour in beaten egg and the fried rice. Give a quick stir so the egg and rice can be mixed well quickly.
Add green beans, carrots, ham and shrimp, light soy sauce, sprinkle pinch of salt and white pepper. Give everything a big stir-fry and mix well. Then add green onion and fry for another 30 seconds.
Serve warm.
Slightly separate the grains of rice via slightly pressing the rice by a rice scoop. This step is optional but highly recommended for beginners.
Heat up around 1 tablespoon of cooking oil in wok and fry green beans and diced carrots until softened.
Heat up 1 tablespoon of cooking oil in a wok or a nonstick skillet (Note 2) and fry shrimp until slightly seared. Transfer out.
Play rice in wok and dig a small hole in center, add the remaining 1 tablespoon of cooking oil and pour in beaten egg . Give a quick stir so the egg and rice can be mixed well quickly.
Add green beans, carrots, ham and shrimp, light soy sauce, sprinkle pinch of salt and white pepper. Give everything a big stir-fry and mix well. Then add green onion and fry for another 30 seconds.
Note 1: if you plan to make fried rice next day, you can slightly reduce the water when steaming the rice. So the grains are harder and better for fried rice. Soft rice is not a good option.
Note 2: You can use both wok and skillet for this recipe. If you do not have a old wok, a nonstick skillet is a better tool for a new wok.
Comments
Ron says
Great post, very easy to follow. Can you add a drop a two of sesame oil with the soy?
Elaine says
Sure.
Jerry says
Put a few drops in your egg mixture, just lovely!
Angie says
Looks great – can’t wait to make it!
DB says
Can you use brown rice? Thanks.
STEVE S. says
Chinese Fried Rice is a regular stable at my household. I make the fried rice three or four times a week. I have used left over beef steak meat, lamb meat, and Chinese pork and chicken sausage. Always when I make the Chinese Fried Rice, it is consumed in two days. Nothing is left over. I also use a large wok to make it. I garnish the plate with sliced cucumbers and top with cilantro leaves.
Chinese Fried Rice is a delicious meal that can be served by itself. I love it and so does my family.
Elaine, thank you for a lovely recipe.
Elaine says
Hi, STEVE
I’m a fan of “Fried Rice” as you. It’s flexible that you can rationally use the left ingredient. And it’s easy to make, any time any where.
Andreas says
Hi Elaine,
from your recipe I gather that you cook the rice for frying the day before. How do you store it in between?
Just in the pot you cooked it in at room temperature oder covered/uncovered in the fridge?
What would be your estimate of the minimal time the rice would need to “rest” or rather dry out before it is good for frying?
Elaine says
In winter, I just keep it uncovered in room temperature. In summer, I keep the rice in a larger plate and store in shade places overnight.
If you are in hurry, it is ok to use cool down rice (I usually spread the grains on a baking sheet) and make fried rice directly. But a better solution is to transfer the rice into a air-tight bag and freeze for 30 minutes before frying.
Andreas says
Hi Elaine,
that’s a great idea to draw the moisture out by putting it in the freezer. Never thought of it. How do you come up with this stuff… you don’t happen to have a degree in physics, do you?
Elaine says
Haha, I really hope I have a degree in physics, which can definitely improve my cooking skill to a higher level.
Evelyn Wilson says
I have always wondered how to make these! Thanks for sharing!
Elaine says
Thanks Evelyn, I’m glad you like it.
Vesko Yanev says
Hey,
How do you cook the rice before frying it? 🙂
Elaine says
Hi Vesko,
I usually cook rice for fried rice with a claypot or casting iron pot. You can get the detailed steps here.
Ibukunoluwa says
Easy steps….thanks
Elaine says
You are the most welcome!
Glenn Quon says
Can’t go wrong here! Another of my favorites!
Elaine says
Thank you, Glenn.
Tina Scruggs says
What if you don’t have a wok?
Elaine says
Use non-stick pan as a substitute.
Wayne says
Hi Elaine
Thanks for sharing, great stuff.
The kids enjoy the fried rice.
Elaine says
Most welcome, Wayne! Happy cooking!
Amir Najam Sethit says
Lovely dish.. Thank you for sharing a yummy recipe.
Cơm Rang Dương Châu says
Thank you very much for your post. I also have an article about Yangzhou Fried Rice. But is a version in Vietnam.
Jeff says
You mentioned “Chinese ham” throughout the recipe. I have a huge Asian grocery store where I live, what should it say on the package? Or what brand should I go for? Or what is it called?
Elaine says
Jeff,
Search for “火腿肠”.
nau an khong kho says
I very like yang chow fried rice. I often do it at home.
Elaine says
Thanks.