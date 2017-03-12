China Sichuan Food

Chinese Recipes and Eating Culture

Chinese Egg Fried Rice (Yang Chow Fried Rice)

32 Comments

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Learn how to make Chinese egg fried rice (Yang Chow Fried Rice or Young Chow Fried Rice) in the right way with all tips you should know for a perfect homemade stir fried rice.

Chinese fried rice (Yangzhou fried rice) | chinasichuanfood.com

Fired rice (炒饭) and chow mein (炒面) possibly are the two most popular types of dishes based on staple foods of China—rice and noodles. Home-style fried rice can be as humble as basic egg fried rice or as luxury as this Yangzhou fried rice, a star throughout the country. The best tool for perfect fried rice is a wok, in which you can quickly move all the grains. Along with the movement, the grains are well separated while all the other ingredients and seasonings are well mixed.

Honestly, Chinese people have a clinging attitude about their food, especially the food from the hometowns. Basically rice is almost all-purpose for vegetables and meats. So you can add whatever in your kitchen to a bowl of leftover rice and make yourself a happy breakfast. But people in Jiangshu province insist that a real Yangzhou fried rice should at least includes egg, carrot, green peas, Chinese ham, shrimp and green onion. Those ingredients not only bring different tastes and textures, but more importantly different colors. The colorful fried rice is the most popular choice for children meal for lots of restaurants.

Chinese fried rice (Yangzhou version)|chinasichuanfood.com

Ingredients

  • 6 cups leftover white rice (note 1)
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1/4 cup diced Chinese ham (or you can use char siu )
  • 8-10 shelled shrimp, deveined
  • 1/2 cup green peas
  • 1/2 cup diced carrot
  • Pinch of salt to taste
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground white pepper
  • 1 tablespoon light soy sauce
  • 2 green onions, finely chopped

Instructions

Slightly separate the grains of rice via slightly pressing the rice by a rice scoop. This step is optional but highly recommended for beginners. If I plan to make stir fried rice next day, usually I cook the rice on stove with a claypot or cast iron pot other than a regular rice cooker. You can know more about how to make rice without a rice cooker.

Chinese fried rice (Yangzhou version)|chinasichuanfood.com

Heat up around 1 tablespoon of cooking oil in wok and fry green beans and diced carrots until softened.

Heat up 1 tablespoon of cooking oil in a wok or a nonstick skillet (Note 2) and fry shrimp until slightly seared. Transfer out.

Chinese fried rice (Yangzhou version)|chinasichuanfood.com

Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of cooking oil and pour in beaten egg and the fried rice. Give a quick stir so the egg and rice can be mixed well quickly.

Chinese fried rice (Yangzhou version)|chinasichuanfood.com

Chinese fried rice (Yangzhou version)|chinasichuanfood.com

Chinese fried rice (Yangzhou version)|chinasichuanfood.com

Add green beans, carrots, ham and shrimp, light soy sauce, sprinkle pinch of salt and white pepper. Give everything a big stir-fry and mix well. Then add green onion and fry for another 30 seconds.

Chinese fried rice (Yangzhou version)|chinasichuanfood.com

Serve warm.

Chinese fried rice (Yangzhou version)|chinasichuanfood.com

5 from 3 votes
Print
Chinese Fried Rice (Yangzhou Fried Rice)
Prep Time
5 mins
Cook Time
5 mins
Total Time
10 mins
 
Classic Chinese fried rice -- Yangzhou version
Course: staple food
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: Fried Rice
Servings: 4
Calories: 473 kcal
Author: Elaine
Ingredients
  • 6 cups leftover white rice , note 1
  • 2 large eggs , beaten
  • 2 tbsp. vegetable oil
  • 1/4 cup diced Chinese ham , or you can use char siu
  • 8-10 shelled shrimp , deveined
  • 1/2 cup green peas
  • 1/2 cup diced carrot
  • Pinch of salt to taste
  • 1/4 tsp. ground white pepper
  • 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
  • 2 green onions , finely chopped
Instructions
  1. Slightly separate the grains of rice via slightly pressing the rice by a rice scoop. This step is optional but highly recommended for beginners.
  2. Heat up around 1 tablespoon of cooking oil in wok and fry green beans and diced carrots until softened.
  3. Heat up 1 tablespoon of cooking oil in a wok or a nonstick skillet (Note 2) and fry shrimp until slightly seared. Transfer out.
  4. Play rice in wok and dig a small hole in center, add the remaining 1 tablespoon of cooking oil and pour in beaten egg . Give a quick stir so the egg and rice can be mixed well quickly.
  5. Add green beans, carrots, ham and shrimp, light soy sauce, sprinkle pinch of salt and white pepper. Give everything a big stir-fry and mix well. Then add green onion and fry for another 30 seconds.
Recipe Notes

Note 1: if you plan to make fried rice next day, you can slightly reduce the water when steaming the rice. So the grains are harder and better for fried rice. Soft rice is not a good option.
Note 2: You can use both wok and skillet for this recipe. If you do not have a old wok, a nonstick skillet is a better tool for a new wok.

Nutrition Facts
Chinese Fried Rice (Yangzhou Fried Rice)
Amount Per Serving
Calories 473 Calories from Fat 108
% Daily Value*
Fat 12g18%
Saturated Fat 7g44%
Cholesterol 148mg49%
Sodium 464mg20%
Potassium 254mg7%
Carbohydrates 71g24%
Fiber 2g8%
Sugar 2g2%
Protein 16g32%
Vitamin A 3000IU60%
Vitamin C 9.2mg11%
Calcium 68mg7%
Iron 1.7mg9%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Chinese fried rice (Yangzhou version)|chinasichuanfood.com

You may also like

Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Recipe Rating




    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  4. You mentioned “Chinese ham” throughout the recipe. I have a huge Asian grocery store where I live, what should it say on the package? Or what brand should I go for? Or what is it called?

    Reply

  6. 5 stars
    thanks so much, it was fun to make this version. i was told however, by some old timers, that certain ingredients like carrots are not traditional; but it still was very tasty!

    Reply

Chinese Pantry

ChinaSichuanFood.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. All images & content are copyright protected. Please do not use only images without prior permission. 图片和文字未经授权，禁止转载和使用。