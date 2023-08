Bubble tea (Bubble Milk Tea or boba tea) is a storm worldwide. Let's learn how to make bubble tea or boba tea at home.

Homemade bubble tea is healthier, cheaper, and with more personal customizations. We will cover everything from how to cook boba pearls, how to make the classic brown sugar milk tea, and how to make flavored bubble tea with other ingredients like taro, food coloring powder, or fresh melons.

What's Bubble tea

Bubble tea also known as boba or milk tea, originated from Taiwan in the 1980s. The Chinese name for this drink is "珍珠奶茶" (zhēn zhū nǎi chá), which literally translates to "pearl milk tea".

The drink typically combines milk with tapioca pearls. In Chinese, the larger pearls are referred to as "波霸(bō bà) " while the smaller pearls are called "bubbles". But the terms are misused as it gets popularity across the world.

Boba" is a slang term for tapioca balls, which is also used to refer to bubble tea in some places. There are lots of names for bubble tea, boba tea, boba drink, or milk tea.

Types of bubble tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea, made with brown sugar syrup, milk, and tapioca pearls is the most famous and popular bubble tea.

Oolong bubble tea and jasmine bubble tea: traditionally bubble tea is made with black tea. But oolong and jasmine tea are two popular tea options for new bubble tea chain stores because of their light and refreshing taste.

Matcha bubble tea or matcha milk tea: this is a lovely green bubble tea made with matcha powder. Sometimes, honeydew is added for a thicker, melon taste.

Strawberry bubble tea: this pink strawberry bubble tea is the most popular among girls. The dirty strawberry bubble tea is made with strawberry jam while light pink is made with frozen strawberry.

Mango bubble tea: either using mango juice, fresh mango, or mango powder, mango bubble tea has a lovely yellow color.

Taro bubble tea: among all of the types of bubble tea, taro is the most unique for me. It is made from a root vegetable- taro sometimes ube cooperated to create a beautiful purple color.

Main ingredients for Bubble tea

Tapioca pearls

Chewy round tapioca pearls made with tapioca starch. It is the bubble in our bubble tea.

Milk

whole milk, coconut milk, and oat milk are top choices for bubble tea. But whole milk is the most popular and classic choice. Sometimes, half and half, cream, and condensed milk are used to make the bubble tea even creamier.

Tea

Black tea is the most popular and classic choice as it gets a lovely red color addition. But tea options for bubble tea are quite wide. For example, fruit-based bubble tea, green tea, or jasmine green tea is used because of its lighter color and taste. Oolong lovers can also add the sweet, floral flavor of oolong tea base to a cup of bubble tea.

Some bubble tea doesn't contain any tea because tea is used to refer to a drink in Chinese. But adding a tea base will enhance the flavor and possibility of bubble teas.

Sweetener

Simple syrup including white sugar simple syrup and brown sugar syrup are the most two popular sweeteners for bubble tea. However, sweetened condensed milk and honey are also popular options now. Sweeteners can be used for coating the boba pearls or sweetening the liquid base.

Boba Pearls

Traditionally, boba pearls are made from tapioca starch. However, we get new options now. There are three types of boba pearls namely: agar boba (crystal boba), popping boba, and tapioca boba pearls.

Tapioca pearls the bubble or boba in the drink are chewy round balls, that add a unique chewy texture to bubble tea. Dried tapioca pearls need a long time of cooking. So tapioca pearls should be prepared in advance. There are also instant boba and quick boba (requiring only 5 minutes of cooking). So read the package instruction first.

Crystal boba is made with agar powder. It is much softer with a crackling texture. Usually, crystal boba is packaged in syrup, and you don't need to cook it.

Popping boba is made from sodium alginate and calcium chloride with fruit or colored juice.

Choose your boba

If you plan to use crystal boba or popping boba, there is no extra step to prepare it. They are ready to use. If you use dried boba pearls, cook them before moving to other ingredients.

Made from tapioca starch, these pearls are cooked until soft and slightly sweet, creating a satisfying and addictive texture that is perfect for sipping through a wide straw. As you take a sip of your bubble tea, the pearls roll around in your mouth, releasing a subtle sweetness and adding a playful element to your drink. Whether you prefer classic black tea or fruity flavors, tapioca pearls are the perfect addition to any bubble tea, adding a fun and delicious twist to your favorite drink.

How to cook tapioca pearls

Read the instructions on the package first. Do not mix your pearls with cold water, otherwise, they will be destroyed and dissolved. Bring enough water to a boil and then cook the pears for 20 to 30 minutes (time on your package). Then let it stand for another 20 to 30 minutes (required time on the package). Then transfer out and rinse under running water, this helps to remove the attached starch on the boba pearls.

If you want to make the boba pearls even chewier, soak them in iced water.

Sweeten the boba pearls

Then drain and mix with syrup to avoid sticky together. If you don't have ready-to-use syrup, simply it with white sugar or brown sugar just like what I did for pink strawberry boba pearls.

For brown sugar boba, simmer the cooked boba pearls with ½ cup of brown sugar and ¼ cup of water for another 5 minutes. This is my favorite way of sweetening the tapioca pearls.

Assemble the bubble tea

Assembling bubble tea is my favorite part because I love to see the combination of milk and tea. Place around 3 tablespoons of cooked boba pearls, then add ice cubes if you prefer. Top with tea base and milk. Stir well.