Bubble tea (Bubble Milk Tea or boba milk tea) is the most popular daily street drink in China especially among young girls. In almost shopping centers in main Chinese cities, you will find at least on bubble tea drink store and lots of young girls holding a cup of bubble tea.

Originated from Taiwan in the 1980’s, Bubble tea is also named as peal milk tea, boba tea or tapioca ball tea. Basically, bubble tea is a tea-based drink that usually contains a mixture with milk, fruit flavor and tea base. Now the sellers sometimes add other ingredients for extra flavor for example matcha, taro and strawberries. Making an excellent bubble tea at home is quite easy and quick as long as the ingredients are available.

This is a very lovely drink for good afternoon time. Besides, you can also add other flavoring like fruit or use green tea or matcha powder instead of black tea bag. Just play around and find your own favorite flavor.

Cook and prepare the small pearls | Pearls are made from tapioca and sometimes with food coloring. The most common pearls are dark brown and a tiny redness.You can try to buy boba pearls in Asian stores or even to make some at home. They can be red, black or white depending on the sugar used. The Pearl used in this recipe can be bought from Amazon: BLACK BUBBLE TEA BOBA TAPIOCA PEARL 2.2LB.

Read the instructions on the package at first.Do not mix your pearls with cold water, otherwise they will be destroyed. Bring enough water to a boiling and then cook the pears for 2o to 30 minutes (time on your package). Then transfer out and wash with cold water.

Before assembling with milk tea, they are mixed with sugar syrup or honey so they will not be tasteless in the sweet milk tea. Add around 1/4 cup of cold water with 2 tablespoons of sugar to the bubble pearls. Set aside.

Prepare the milk tea | After making my own bubble milk tea at home, I prefer the caramelized version. Caramelized sugar generates hundreds of new and different compounds, with richer flavor and dark color. We call this type caramelized milk tea.

You can simply skip this step and add sugar directly to the milk tea.

First, choose a claypot or cast iron pot and heat the pot until really hot. Add around 2 tablespoons of sugar in and stir continually with a scoop. Heat over slowest fire until the color turns brownly red.

Add milk in and then place tea leaves or tea bags in. Simmer until almost boiling.

Assemble the milk tea| place pearls in two serving cups and then pour the milk in. The milk tea can be served either hot or cold. If you prefer a cold version, add iced cubes.