Whenever I want some fried rice, I want something new and exciting. Forget about peas, eggs, and carrots; let’s find some interesting combinations for fried rice.

I use beef and button mushrooms as the main ingredients for this recipe. Beef and mushrooms are always the best match, even in stir-fry dishes. So, you can imagine how good this can be in fried rice.

Ingredients

Steak : Since we don’t marinate the beef in this recipe, using steak is the key to making it tender.

: Since we don’t marinate the beef in this recipe, using steak is the key to making it tender. Button mushrooms: Compared with other mushrooms, button mushrooms contain less water and thus are an excellent option for fried rice. You may use other mushrooms as substitutes. But remember to remove extra water.

Compared with other mushrooms, button mushrooms contain less water and thus are an excellent option for fried rice. You may use other mushrooms as substitutes. But remember to remove extra water. Aromatics: I use red onion and green onions as aromatics to enhance the flavors.

I use red onion and green onions as aromatics to enhance the flavors. Oil: you can use either vegetable oil or butter for this one.

you can use either vegetable oil or butter for this one. Old-day leftover rice: leftover rice is the key to successful fried rice. Long-grain jasmine rice is always recommended.

Sauce

1 tbsp. light soy sauce

1/2 tbsp. dark soy sauce

1/4 tsp. black pepper

1/2 tbsp. sugar

The sauce gives the fried rice both flavor and color. We mix light soy sauce with dark soy sauce, giving the fried rice a lovely, appealing dark brown color.

Instructions

Pour sauce and seasoning into a bowl and mix well. Heat oil in a pan and add the mushrooms. Fry until the mushrooms turn soft. Then, add the red onions. Fry for about a half minute until aromatic.

3. Spread the beef cubes in, sear for 2 minutes until well browned.

4. Add the leftovers and sauce, turn up the heat, and stir-fry until well combined.

5. Turn off the heat, add 1/8 tbsp. salt and sprinkle chopped green onion. Serve hot!

